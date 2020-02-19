Prince Harry is ‘really taking to the West Coast lifestyle’ & he’s even cooking now

Right around the time that the Daily Mail broke the story about Queen Elizabeth probably-revoking Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan’s “royal” Sussex status, Harry was seen out and about in Vancouver Island. TMZ had the photos of his “sandwich run”:
Prince Harry Makes Sandwich Run in Canada https://t.co/qdCcCLr84f
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2020
…Which just makes me wonder about how easy and low-key their life is at the moment. I’ve been saying this whole time that Meghan and Harry are putting things together across the board – whenever they announce their charitable foundation, it will be a finished product and everything will already be perfectly organized. So excuse me if I don’t actually believe that all they’re doing in Vancouver Island is living a lowkey life with walks in the park. That being said, the schedule probably is less frenetic and more “laid-back California,” so maybe this is true:
Looks like Prince Harry has officially adopted Meghan Markle’s health and fitness regimen! A source tells ET that the Duke of Sussex is “really taking to the West Coast lifestyle” and that his wife’s healthy habits are “rubbing off” on him. “Meghan has always been very health-conscious,” the source says of the California native. “Her healthy habits are rubbing off on Harry too.”
Harry has gradually taken on a more plant-based diet of organic foods since he first started dating Meghan in 2016. The 35-year-old royal is not only enjoying a healthier diet, he’s also taken an interest in cooking, according to ET’s source, who adds that part of living their new “normal life” away from the royal family includes cooking their own meals. Plus, it’s no secret that Meghan is a great cook — and has been for many years! Before saying “I do” to Harry in May 2018, Meghan had her own lifestyle blog called The Tig, where she shared everything from advice to singles on Valentine’s Day to her favorite family recipes.
Health aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also making nature a priority in their lives, and for their 9-month-old son, Archie.
“Being able to hike with friends, Archie, and their dogs in Canada is a simple pleasure that they love,” the source says. “Their time on Vancouver Island over the holidays helped to confirm that they were making the right decision to step down from royal responsibilities.”
Oh, I am very curious about Harry’s cooking skills. To be honest though, I think this kind of story just feeds the narrative that Harry is still changing FOR Meghan, and while I think he is changing for her in some ways, big and small, his evolution began pre-Meghan. In the years before he met Meghan, he was already working on himself in many ways, from diet to fitness to therapy and more. He was already on the journey of self-improvement and so when he met Meghan, she became his excuse to improve his habits even more.
Also: for years, Prince William has play-acted this idea of a “normal” middle class life with all of his royal privileges still in tact, and I kind of wonder if William is actually quite jealous of Harry for actually achieving that “normal” life at the moment.
Duchess gorgeous in that purple. Wow.
I love that dress !
I think that is my favorite kind of color on her – berry/plum shades. She looks fantastic.
What source are they even pretending this is.
IIRC Harry has always been a bit of a cook, plus William and Kate following similar types of diets/exercises and they are not dragged. Yeah I know but still worth pointing out.
I’m so curious who this “source” is now that they’ve fired all their staff.
Same source as it’s always been.
Although it’s more likely that this was made up entirely.
Any of us could have written this article, so I’m saying there is no ‘source’.
this is the corniest thing I’ve read about them yet.
Uhm, didn’t he PROPOSE over a roasted chicken dinner that they cooked themselves? Sooooo, he never cooked before that nor anytime thereafter? Alrighty then…
So glad Prince Harry got away from that nasty family, that is all.
@lily – Me too!
I think a lot of us are in lousy, toxic situations we’re stuck with, so it’s a vicarious pleasure to see nice people be able to say “the hell with it” and escape.
Man, they really are stretching for any tidbit about them, aren’t they?
And I’m sure William is really jealous. I think he’s jealous that Harry was strong enough to walk away, because I don’t think William is capable of that (while acknowledging that they are in very different positions), and that Harry is going to have this “normal” life that William seems to almost fetishize. (well, normal for rich people, lol.)
I think William is going to regret having the spotlight so hyperfocused on him and Kate and their kids, and I think he’s always going to look at Harry and feel a twinge of envy.
That said, I also think William likes his status and his privileges and perks, and likes having more of the spotlight on him and not his younger brother – but like I said, he may not like it down the road.
Totally agree with this! Big Willie may be envious of M&H’s simpler lifestyle, but he would never want to forgo the perks of being an entitled, over-coddled toff. How would he be able to lord it over the peasants otherwise?
I’m really just connecting to that photo of him holding a sandwich. He looks thrilled – which is also how I look when I’m holding a sandwich.
I’m also on board 100% with this “I think he’s jealous that Harry was strong enough to walk away, because I don’t think William is capable of that”. I think that he’s probably very jealous of it. He was raised as ‘the heir’ and I’m sure he wishes he was in Harry’s place instead of his own, even when you consider his ego. I don’t doubt that he loves the perks, but I do suspect he wishes he was the spare in a lot of ways.
He looks so happy – like he found Meghan’s favorite sandwich or something lol.
I also remember a story about him….around the beginning of his relationship with Meghan, or just before – about him shopping at the local grocery store and picking out frozen meals for one. It seemed so sad to me (and I eat a lot of frozen meals, lol.) so seeing him getting sandwiches for his family makes me kind of stupidly happy for him.
I really don’t think Charles would let Will walk away. That’s getting into an actual line of succession crisis. Different than the “spare” , as Diana called him, leaving.
She also called him GKH, Good King Henry, and said he was better suited to a life of public service than William.
Are you attempting to blame Diana for all the heir vs. spare mentality and treatment through the centuries? Everyone refers to him as the spare, as Charlotte is now the spare to George.
Right, which is why I said “acknowledging that they are in very different positions.” William would probably never leave his place in the line of succession, but I wonder how much he wants to, especially seeing Harry.
Agreed. William envies Harry and Meghan’s happiness, their success, and their freedom. He resents it and is jealous of it. William wants his perks, he wants the big money payout of being the heir, but he also wants an end to the monarchy so he can be a private citizen. Conflicted much?
In no way should Meghan just suffer all that she suffered, they just had no choice (keep being bullied and stay, or leave), but I think they made the wrong choice by leaving, they just fade more and more everyday.
You believe that they should have stayed and watched while the racist BS from his family and the press was stretched to include their son as well (oh, wait, that baby wasn’t even a week old before he was racially attacked by an employee of the BBC)? That’s a peculiar take on the situation.
They are not fading, they are planning and working. Not everyone wants or needs to be in the spotlight to feel like they are living a worthwhile life.
That’s a lot to infer from a sandwich run. Yet here we all are still talking about them.
You know your point makes no sense. “They had no choice but leave,” you say, but they “made the wrong choice by leaving?” Um, so what were they supposed to do? How does one stay, but not stay, or leave, but not leave? Sussex Magic doesn’t go that far. If royal-adjacent folks like racist broach aunt and lady campbell whoever (who was royal-adjacent for 1 month of marriage 30 years ago), if butlers and chefs can make careers out of being royal spokespersons 20 years after the fact, you really think the Sussexes will fade away?
“They fade and fade more everyday.” Goes against the they want to be celebrities narrative that the british media keeps telling you…doesn’t it. I like the way the Sussexes confuse the bigots.
Such wishful thinking on tumblr’s part that they’re fading away. Here we have tabloids writing fiction about them daily because they continue to be obsessed with Harry and Meghan. The RRs are salivating about their upcoming engagements in the UK in March.
Will see if you’ll say the same thing next when they have a number of engagements and are all over the tabloids. I can’t wait for the launch of their foundation tumblr trolls won’t deal
They’re fading away but outfits like TMZ are so desperate for pictures they’re publishing this one of Harry carrying a sandwich. Right, carry on then.
I’m not surprised at all. It’s not unusual in the least with his generation. It may be shocking to the dusty af B royals but their days are numbered.
I think even more than Meghan, Harry is relishing his new life. He dropped the mic and left that dusty old institution and grabbed the golden ring of freedom and I bet he works his ASS off to make it work so he NEVER has to go back to being bound and tethered by the House of Windsor.
I mean who wouldn’t love going from suits and ties to comfy shoes and shorts 11 months a year? (If they lived in So. Cal.) Harry is athletic and enjoys the outdoors which he will be able to do most of the time…it’s not a bad trade off.
Now — does anyone think we will ever see Harry and Meghan at an American sports game? Basketball–on the floor next to Jay and Bey? Box seats at a Football or Baseball game? That would be something! I hope he is living his best life ever–but by his expressions in the few photos they’ve managed to get of him, he literally looks like he’s walking on air.
The royals think that he will miss his old life — I say, no. I think it’s like he’s been released from Prison and he is a “mostly” free man now, and Sentebale and Invictus are only the beginnings of the great things that he and Meghan will do. (Only because he will always have a connection to the Crown.)
The thing is, the more you like your new life, new career, the less likely you are to want to go back. That’s what’s worrying the royal family, especially if they’re going to JP Morgan and Stanford U. If you start seeing Harry in cargo shorts and flip flops, it’s all over. He ain’t never going back🤣.
I’m certain he’s happy. You dont even need to look at the pap pictures of them landing in Canada to see how it shows in his face🙂
This explains the latest push to try sabotage their upcoming foundation launch. The bitter fools ar the palace still think harry cares about the title🤦♀️,I hope they drop their own bombshell of renaming their foundation. I remember reading Meghan’s friend janina following an account called Archie foundation. I think the clever team behind the Sussexs already made contingency plans. The palace will come to regret this decision
You know it’s funny but when I was thinking of names they could try I thought of “Archie Foundation” I completely forgot about this story! You are right this could be their plan B. However, it would kind of go against their idea of raising him in private because his name would be plastered over everything. I have seen other philanthropists who have named foundations after their children, though.
Well if we have our say on Vancouver Island we will continue to cut off the tentacles of the British and American gutter media whenever and however we can. Photogs are not allowed in shops, they’re getting shouted at to eff off by locals; water taxis refuse to take them by their house. I’ve no doubt they are both beavering away in peace and quiet putting together some amazing plans and spending quality time with the little one. The rest of the BRF can go pound sand for all I care.
I hope you continue to rail at them in person for following Harry around and photographing him in his private time. Push back push back until you push all of those paps off the island.
I hope most people in your neck of the woods are like that, Jaded. It really sounds like a great community. It would be disappointing to hear that a local sold them out. BTW – Is the sandwich photo from a tabloid photog or a random bystander who sold it to them? I thought that’s one of the reasons he goes everywhere with security.
So glad they found a spot where people have integrity. Thanks from all of us who expected the worst would happen to them (paparazzi-wise). They truly got lucky with this community. It’s not only really kind – it’s also funny as shit.
Personally I think harry will be happier with this new life away from the backstabbers I mean British royal family. Diana always wanted her boys to have somewhat of a “normal” life and this is as close as harry will get so win win for him.