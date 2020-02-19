Prince Harry is ‘really taking to the West Coast lifestyle’ & he’s even cooking now

Right around the time that the Daily Mail broke the story about Queen Elizabeth probably-revoking Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan’s “royal” Sussex status, Harry was seen out and about in Vancouver Island. TMZ had the photos of his “sandwich run”:

Prince Harry Makes Sandwich Run in Canada https://t.co/qdCcCLr84f — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2020

…Which just makes me wonder about how easy and low-key their life is at the moment. I’ve been saying this whole time that Meghan and Harry are putting things together across the board – whenever they announce their charitable foundation, it will be a finished product and everything will already be perfectly organized. So excuse me if I don’t actually believe that all they’re doing in Vancouver Island is living a lowkey life with walks in the park. That being said, the schedule probably is less frenetic and more “laid-back California,” so maybe this is true:

Looks like Prince Harry has officially adopted Meghan Markle’s health and fitness regimen! A source tells ET that the Duke of Sussex is “really taking to the West Coast lifestyle” and that his wife’s healthy habits are “rubbing off” on him. “Meghan has always been very health-conscious,” the source says of the California native. “Her healthy habits are rubbing off on Harry too.” Harry has gradually taken on a more plant-based diet of organic foods since he first started dating Meghan in 2016. The 35-year-old royal is not only enjoying a healthier diet, he’s also taken an interest in cooking, according to ET’s source, who adds that part of living their new “normal life” away from the royal family includes cooking their own meals. Plus, it’s no secret that Meghan is a great cook — and has been for many years! Before saying “I do” to Harry in May 2018, Meghan had her own lifestyle blog called The Tig, where she shared everything from advice to singles on Valentine’s Day to her favorite family recipes. Health aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also making nature a priority in their lives, and for their 9-month-old son, Archie. “Being able to hike with friends, Archie, and their dogs in Canada is a simple pleasure that they love,” the source says. “Their time on Vancouver Island over the holidays helped to confirm that they were making the right decision to step down from royal responsibilities.”

Oh, I am very curious about Harry’s cooking skills. To be honest though, I think this kind of story just feeds the narrative that Harry is still changing FOR Meghan, and while I think he is changing for her in some ways, big and small, his evolution began pre-Meghan. In the years before he met Meghan, he was already working on himself in many ways, from diet to fitness to therapy and more. He was already on the journey of self-improvement and so when he met Meghan, she became his excuse to improve his habits even more.

Also: for years, Prince William has play-acted this idea of a “normal” middle class life with all of his royal privileges still in tact, and I kind of wonder if William is actually quite jealous of Harry for actually achieving that “normal” life at the moment.