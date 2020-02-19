MAGA bro Aubrey Huff is so sad & angry that his vile tweets have consequences

Embed from Getty Images

As many of you know, I’ve really tried to become more proficient at sports-blogging. I legitimately follow (and am obsessed with) tennis, and I loosely follow the bigger gossip stories coming out of basketball and football. But I just can’t with baseball. I can’t even pretend to care? It’s such a boring sport and the teams and fans are populated with such not-great people. No disrespect – there are good people in the MLB, and there are good people stanning baseball. But my take is that baseball, even more than the NFL, is populated by some of the biggest MAGA douches out there. Speaking of, this man you see before you is Aubrey Huff, a now-retired player from the San Francisco Giants. The Giants won the World Series in 2010, and so there is a 10-year anniversary event happening. Huff was invited to the anniversary party and now he’s been disinvited. Why, you might ask. Because of sh-t like this:

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

He left that tweet up, but he deleted a tweet made last year where this happened:

In January, Huff replied on Twitter to a user who said the U.S. should invade Iran and take their women. “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each,” Huff wrote in a since-deleted tweet, later backtracking with an additional tweet that said he was joking. “Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!? The way Iranian women are treated over there I simply wanted 2 say I’d go there 2 rescue them & bring them back 2 the states. And they would be so thankful 2 escape that hell that they’d fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape!” he wrote.

*shiver* God, this is so gross. So now this MAGA douche has been disinvited from the party and he can’t stop whining about how it’s ALL POLITICAL and how dare they step on his rights as a white man to say terrible sh-t with no consequences! The first amendment protects white men from consequences, doesn’t it??

The San Francisco Giants have disinvited former first baseman Aubrey Huff from its upcoming 2010 World Series anniversary celebration, citing the retired player’s “unacceptable” Twitter comments. The team said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Huff, 43, was recently informed he would not be allowed to participate when the championship Giants reunite at Oracle Park on Aug. 16. “Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion,” the statement read. “Our decision is not at all a reflection on his political views, but is based on the fact that Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.” Huff told The Athletic, which first reported the news, that he was “shocked” and “disappointed” by the decision. “If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion,” he said. “But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive bulls—, that’s fine.” The Athletic reporter Andrew Baggarly wrote on Twitter that he’d spoken with Giants officials, who clarified that Huff’s banning had nothing to do with politics. “They believe he has crossed the line when it comes to misogyny, vulgarity and common decency,” Baggarly wrote.

I mean… not to take MAGA douche’s side, but it WAS a political decision. His politics, his misogyny, his calls to violence echo his Nazi idol Donald Trump’s similar politics and similar vulgarity. Trying to say that Huff is too vulgar but it’s not somehow “political” is laughable.

Anyway, sad MAGA douche said words about the First Amendment on his Twitter, because of course he did.

