Ben Affleck opens up to the NYT: ‘The biggest regret of my life is this divorce’

Ben Affleck opens up about his divorce, that back tattoo, and alcoholism: "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic. The next drink will not be different.”https://t.co/a8aWv33XDF
Ben Affleck is starring in the film The Way Back, where he plays an alcoholic who goes back to coach his high school basketball team. It’s out March 6th so I guess this is the start of promotion for it. The director, Gavin O’Connor, also worked with Affleck on The Accountant and it’s a relatively low budget movie compared to other projects he has in the works. It’s also, of course, personal for Affleck. The last time we really talked about him was in October when he got caught out by the paparazzi drunk at a Halloween party. He had announced one year of sobriety in August. After that he and Jen circled the wagons, did some family photo ops and leaked some stories to the press about how they’re co-parenting. It was standard crisis control for them, Jen has been covering his ass for years, and he knows it.
The NY Times has a new profile with Affleck where he opens up about his alcoholism, talks about the fact that he lied about his back tattoo (more on that here, he eventually admitted it was real, but didn’t cop to lying about it before this), and says he regrets his divorce. Here are some excerpts from that, with more at the source.
On his alcoholism
“People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they’re trying to make go away. You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me…
“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems…
“Relapse is embarrassing, obviously. I wish it didn’t happen. I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest…
“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic. The next drink will not be different.”
On his divorce, regret and shame
“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing…
“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”
On telling Extra his back tattoo was fake
“I resented that somebody got a picture of it by spying on me. It felt invasive. But you’re right. I could have said, ‘That’s none of your business.’ I guess I got a kick out of messing with ‘Extra.’ Is your tattoo real or not real? Of course, it’s real! No, I put a fake tattoo on my back and then hid it.”
I could definitely relate to the first part about compulsive behavior. I’m trying to channel that into healthy things like exercise and meditation but it’s easy to go overboard with just about any activity. As for the rest of the interview, Affleck is saying the right things but they ring hollow to me. Maybe I’ve just been following him for too long. He has been highly complimentary of Garner before, especially about her parenting, but he doesn’t really say much about her in this interview. It’s not like he’s owning up to his mistakes as much as saying he’s moved on from them and wants us to also. I do think he’ll get a comeback. He’s a powerful white dude. Plus it’s not like he hurt his kids or drove drunk or anything.
Ben will get a comeback easy. Brad Pitt hurt his kids and got a standing ovation and an Oscar.
Ben will be okay with Hollywood.
Isn`t he already ok?
You gotta be ok to get to play Batman, right?
I dunno.
“No, I put a fake tattoo on my back and then hid it”. lolol I love that he’s shading Extra. Media ask so many stupid questions.
Well, all I can say is I’ll take this type of interview any day to some alarming stuff I’ve been reading about who used to be my favorite band, Green Day. Their lead singer had a very public meltdown a few years ago following a long struggle with alcoholism and a pill problem. He was sober for several years, things seemed great. Now with the new album cycle he’s saying he’s “not really sober anymore” and totally downplaying how messed up he was back then so he can justify partying again. It’s sad to see an addict allowed to be in denial like that by those around him, so good for Ben for finally coming to terms with the fact that he’s an alcoholic and that the next drink will lead him down the same path as the last one did.
well, he looks much healthier in these pics than he has in a while. less bloated anyway.
Good luck, Ben. Good luck, Jennifer. Hope you guys are ok
He uses Jen for good press. As long as it seems like he still cares for her and didn’t (cheat on, gaslight, emotionally abuse, humiliate) her, then he’s golden. It reminds me of Brad playing nice with Jen A for the forgiveness of the minivan majority. As long as that person seems to still like him? Everyone should!
Yes he has his ex-wife to thank for covering for him these years. She wants to protect their kids, completely understandable. Just because a person stops using doesn’t always mean he becomes automatically a good guy. We’ll just have to see. Just know that he’s a privileged white male in HW which equals a million + 1 passes.
For his sake, and his kids, I hope he’s finally reached a turning point and things improve for his health.
Me too! He is a dad and the kids need him to show them that he can get his shit together and be there for them. Also, it would be horrible to throw away his career. Many people would kill for his achievements.
I personally think he is very talented and I hope he finds what he is looking for to be happy and grounded for the sake of everyone involved.
Hoping for the best.
I feel like Ben is caught in this never ending cycle of: self destruct, redemption struggle, maintain, and then back to self destruct. He’s good at the redemption part of it, which is why he has been able to bounce back professionally in the past……but it just seems like an exhausting way to live. But how do you break it? Is this cycle because of his alcoholism, or is the alcoholism a symptom of this cycle?
It’s real. I know people who do this irl. They get close to having something, be it a degree, a job, a relationship… and then blow it all up on purpose. It’s psychological. Not feeling worthy, or like an imposter in their own life, so they don’t go through with it…
Tessa- that is interesting (and sad) that it could be a reflection of self-worth
I noticed that Ben said “This divorce is ( not was)my biggest regret. It sounds like he is still coming to terms with the divorce. I think that filming his latest movie brought out alot of emotions & was very cathartic for him. Unfortunately, there are consequences to some actions in life & sometimes some do not realize what they have lost until it is gone….
His father’s addiction sounds like it was really rough for everyone involved. It’s positive that Ben is talking openly about this, it seems obvious that his pride prevented him from admitting to it for a long time.
I’m not going to slag off on him. It’s clear his struggle is real and ongoing and I wish him the best in his battle to stay sober. And I will say this about Ben: at least he didn’t drunkenly take a swing at his kid on a private plane and then launch a three year smear campaign against his ex-wife. 👀 He and Jen seems to be co-parenting well, he’s allowed to be around his children and he has never said a single ill word about her to to the press. Imagine that.
I’d recommend reading the whole article. He goes more into addiction and it’s effects. Plus he mentions relatives who committed suicide or died from an overdose. Sounds like a wide family history of mental illness and addiction, not just his dad.