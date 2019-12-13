Jennifer Garner ‘wants things done a certain way and sometimes Ben can’t live up’

US Magazine has two stories claiming that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s co-parenting relationship isn’t as rosy as previously reported. It seems like US divided up one print story, which didn’t even make the cover, into two sourced stories on the website. It sounds like Jen is so fed up with Ben that she’s finally letting the cracks show in the leaked stories to Us. Remember US is Jen’s go-to outlet. It’s a little surprising to me, though, that she’s being painted as somewhat of a perfectionist. It does sound like they’re hinting that Ben either isn’t sober or that she just suspects he’s drinking again. At first I thought these stories might be leaked by Ben’s side, but now I think Jen is just being self deprecating. Here are excerpts from those two stories on US:
Still adjusting to their new normal. Ben Affleck often feels like he’s “disappointing” his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, when it comes to coparenting, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Ben has been filming in New Orleans and hadn’t seen the kids in a few weeks. They had a big week with Thanksgiving and Violet’s birthday. There was a lot of family time and things do come up,” the source explains. “Jen wants things done a certain way and sometimes Ben isn’t able to do it in that way. Ben had to head back to New Orleans and couldn’t be part of Violet’s birthday celebration in the way that they had hoped for. Its a balancing act.”
“They are continuing to coparent and spend holidays together but there are issues with schedules and commitments,” the insider tells Us. “It can be challenging to always be on the same page when you’re dealing with kids personalities, priorities and decision making.”
A second source adds that both Affleck and Garner are “present” with their kids “whenever they can be,” noting that the Gone Girl actor is back in Los Angeles “whenever he has a break from a movie.”
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck manage to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship while raising their three kids, despite “underlying tension.”
“Jen has very high standards and expectations,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She wants things done a certain way, and sometimes Ben isn’t able to live up to that.”
That being said, the actress, 47, never lets their kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, “see” any of the former couple’s problems.
“Jen puts up with a lot and does everything she can to keep it together,” the insider tells Us. “She wants Ben to be in the kids’ lives. That means dealing with things she isn’t happy about. Jen’s major sticking point is that Ben needs to be sober — and truthful about it. There’s no wiggle room on that as far as his relationship with his kids goes. He’s trying to stay on track and be the best he can for them. But Jen doesn’t always trust him — and relapse is always a concern.”
The source added, “Regardless of any disagreements, they try to put on a happy face for the kids and put their needs first. There’s definitely a lot of resentment, but they’re a family first and foremost.”
Yes Jen bugs, but they have three kids that can’t be easy, she’s the one organizing everything and she wants Ben to show up and be present. I don’t think that revealing this to US is the best move for her, but it has to have reached a truly annoying point for her to do that. (If that’s what’s happening here.) Also Jen has done so much for Ben, especially after their divorce. Remember how, around Halloween, she did a family photo op right after he was photographed falling off the wagon? People may call that codependency and it likely is, but it’s also looking out for Jen’s brand and the father of her children. I hope he’s not drinking again.
On Sunday December 1, Ben, Jen and Ben’s mom went to church and then they went to a Christmas tree farm together. It was Violet’s birthday. Look at how Ben is talking to his mom and how mad he looks overall. That’s around the time frame referenced in this story.
And the distancing from the car-crash ex-husband she can no longer control begins ……
I watched “Good Will Hunting” last Friday again…which is what I do when I want to visit some of my favorite movie characters…EVA…and I got to thinking about…how in the beginning of their careers…the narrative was that Matt that had the true writing and directing talents…and that Ben was just a fratbro that was going along for the ride…and time has shown that Matt is the better actor…but for writing and directing…it’s Ben…PERIOD…I think Ben has an addiction issue…that he’s had it for decades…and that he MAY NOT MAKE IT….the body…the soul…can’t take that type of devastation for decades….and once you hit middle age………….
That’s what I see….unfortunately…
Yes, agree. I loved Ben’s soliloquy in that movie – in which he expects Will to get out – and it may be likely he wrote it for himself.
All I see is a man telling his mum he forgot where he parked the car (again!) and his mum looking out at the parking lot trying to find it.
Seriously… Why are we always talking about these two? Seems he has a serious addiction and his wife had settled into a role life didn’t want to give her.
Sad stuff really.
Anything published by US weekly – except for photos – is unreliable, speculative or just patently false.
This.
He’s an addict struggling with to remain sober. Of course that’s difficult for the people close to him.
Agree. He’s got deadly addiction problems and, not to sound morbid, I don’t see a happy ending. I think one day there’s going to be a tragic headline. It’s a shame because he’s a talented guy, rich, a father, but addiction doesn’t discriminate.
Garner’s PR hamsters have used it many times in the past as a virtual mouthpiece.
One thing I’ve noticed- especially since I’ve stopped drinking-
Alcoholics (at least the ones i know) pedal in Outrage with a capital O!
Every one else is always this or that and there is verylittle room for true introspection or humility. Self loathing and despair are course setting but the OPEN SECRET that is the DRINKING continues to churn the OUTRAGE!
Ben seems like hes drinking again and really struggling- has he ever REALLY had humility?
I read an interring piece i think it was in Marie Clare about women stopping drinking and one lady said that AA didn’t work for her- it was really designed for a white male- bc it was all about trying to let go of the entitlement and ego-
this guy has it bad and no one can get him to see himself if he doesn’t care enough to.
Its difficult realizing something isn’t working, its a problem and its time to step up and own the change- one cant lather rinse repeat for ever right? But Ben seems incapable of humility.
He should get down on his knees and grovel with gratitude that he has all that he has. Given what a schmuck he is.
That whole first paragraph reads like a Ben leak to me. Oh I’m doing the best I can but its SO HARD bc she’s such a MEAN MOMMY its SO MUCH TO ASK OF ME but hey ITS A BALANCING ACT but im there, im present when I am home…
Being a good present parent is difficult and i admire Jen. She seems like a good person, a good parent, and she has a great personality on Instagram.
Yes, I read at as his still being very resentful and yet resentful of what, an organized mother-of-his-three-children? A woman who loved him enough to share his life and take on his problems? He probably was so happy at first to be with someone competent. Resentment can be a big part of an addictive personality, right?
There was also that fight in front of one of their houses and then she drove him in his car to a hotel in Santa Barbara.
That’s a red flag that he’s not sober anymore to me. They’re not married yet SHE’S driving HIS car to some remote hotel after what looked like an argument about it. Just speculation though…..I don’t know them.
All speculation obviously, but she seems like the type to like things her own way and he seems like the type to purposely do a shitty job at domestic stuff so he isn’t asked again. When someone does 90% of the work, you owe it to them to try and do it their way, IMO. Especially if it’s about their kids as she’s bent over backwards to keep him in their lives.
I used to not like her with her constant need to tell the tabloids everything and be photographed playing supermom, but she’s chilled out a lot the last few years. I find her charming now.
Oh, these two.
If I were her I’d be done covering for him. She can still coparent as long as he is safe and making good choices. If not you don’t see the kids by yourself until you are safe, sorry. She can’t want it enough for him.
I have been watching a couple of little videos of Garner in her kitchen. They are really sweet, cute, seemingly off-the-cuff, like something a lot of women I know would knock off for funsies.
Which made the idea she was ever married to Ben Affleck that much more disconnecting.
She might have been able to carve out a rather eclectic career in film and TV in her younger days, dating who came across her path as is normal for that business. But I can see how and why none of her relationships worked out. She is cookies and milk in a champagne and cocaine world. She wants to be a good person, doing good work, raising her family, and she probably wants a like-minded partner to do it with. Instead she fell for Affleck, and tried to “save” him their entire marriage.
I honestly wish her well. She’s saddled with her ex, yet I feel she will continue to be there for him, not out of obligation, but because she seems like a genuinely caring person.
It’s amazing what you can glean from a 2 minute video about cooking chicken…😏
It seems obvious that this is what she wants people to think about her, all cookies and milk and innocence. Rather than look at her carefully curated, two minute cooking videos and other social media stuff, actually look at her life. No one stays with someone like Ben Affleck for 13 years (and only really divorces him for the optics) if she isn’t attracted to that type of person and lifestyle. She had a stable, reliable husband in Foley and ditched him to have kids with a bad boy. She’s still defending and protecting Ben now and IMO it’s way past “for the kids.” He’s still her moon and stars and if he truly got his act together, she would take him back in a heartbeat.
“Jen has very high standards and expectations,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She wants things done a certain way, and sometimes Ben isn’t able to live up to that.”
….She wants a grown-ass man to be sober and capable of functioning as an adult and father. Those are not high standards and expectations, those are bare minimum.
Sexist nonsense putting the blame on Jennifer. How dare she expect even a semblance of competence from the father of her children, right?
100,000,000 %
I think she can be a little twee. I don’t really like the fact she uses her kids in paparazzi photos. But. I have gotten over all of that and have come to love her. I think she’s hilarious, self-deprecating and I will *always* defend her after seeing the video of her with border children playing with them in Spanish and being so loving.
I don’t know, I feel for her. This is not what she expected her life to be and I think she’s doing the best she can to make sure her kids have a dad for their sake, not his. I don’t really care if she has rules about how things are done. As the healthy parent, she can do that, it’s called boundaries. I hope his mom is telling him to get his shit together.
I agree that it sounds like this was released by his side trying to control the narrative.
I’m sure she does like things done a certain way, we all do, was that supposed to be a dig at her? You have to set rules and boundaries for yourself and the kids, especially when dealing with a lying addict like Ben. That’s not being picky, that’s being responsible.
I can’t tell which camp this from, sounds more like Ben whining and trying to be a victim to me, which is exactly what a lot of addicts sound like in the midst of a relapse. “I can’t do anything right and it’s all your fault for expecting too much, you pushed me to this” etc.
Jen likes things done in a certain way, like maintain a stable childhood for her three children?
I suspect she has done 90% of the parenting and he does the bare minimum or less.
It comes across as a situation where she does all the parental heavy lifting and he struggles to get his shit together enough to do a bare minimum.