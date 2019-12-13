Taylor Swift slams the ‘toxic male privilege’ of people liking Scooter Braun

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift at the Billboard Women in Music event last night in LA. I’ll say something nice at the beginning, Snake Fam: Taylor’s Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit is very cute. It looks like something J.Lo would wear! Something not so nice: lord, I dislike her bangs. Taylor was there because she was named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, which probably would have been justified if not for Billboard’s continued whitewashing of music – check out their “women of the year” for the 2010s:
Every “Woman of the Year” for @Billboard this decade:
2010: Fergie
2011: Taylor Swift
2012: Katy Perry
2013: P!nk
2014: Taylor Swift
2015: Lady Gaga
2016: Madonna
2017: Selena Gomez
2018: Ariana Grande
2019: Billie Eilish pic.twitter.com/TMaQbjtLDS
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2019
So, that’s one issue – the erasure of Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, just to name a few. But then Taylor Swift made her Artist of the Decade speech and she made it all about her increasingly bizarre narrative, that no one ever contacted her about the business deal of Big Machine’s sale, and how something something TOXIC MALE PRIVILEGE.
Taylor Swift is calling for change in the music industry. On Thursday, Swift, 30, delivered a moving speech, in which she bluntly called out Scooter Braun and slammed the people who tried to hush her as the “definition of toxic male privilege” after she was honored with the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade award. Swift passionately explained at Billboard‘s Women in Music awards that in addition to the continuous and unfair plight women face when trying to break into the music industry, there’s a new shift that has “affected me personally.”
“That is the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it’s real estate,” Swift said. “This just happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent. After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. To this day, none of these investors have ever [contacted me] or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment in me to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, my music… my handwriting… Of course, Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced.”
“I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it though and let me just say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying, ‘But he’s always been nice to me’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their rights to own their music. Of course, he’s nice to people in this room, you have something he needs. The fact is that private equity is what enabled this man to think, according to his own social media posts, that he could ‘buy me.’ Well, I’m obviously not going willingly.”
*deep sigh* How long do we have to continue to play along with Taylor’s nonsensical narrative? I’m really asking. It would be one thing if she would stick to the complaint about artists owning their own music and make that case on its merits. But then she goes off on this tangent – likely to emphasize just how she’s biggest VICTIM in the world – about how the investors in Ithaca Holdings never, ever contacted her. Like, why would they? She literally refuses to sit down and meet with Scooter Braun (even with lawyers present). She’s lied about what she knew about the sale of Big Machine and when she knew it. And she continues to publicly target Scooter Braun, knowing that her unhinged Snake Fam will continue to threaten and harass his family, and threaten and harass the people working for all of the companies involved.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Me think the truth is somewhere in the middle, because no one is innocent.
My whole issue is two things.First her dad was on the board,I just don’t buy that she didn’t know anything was up.Secondly if your contract was up why not buy the masters at the end of the contract,like did she make an offer but than got outbid so she’s salty that she was outbid by Scooter’s company.I get that there are shades of grey but logically what right did the label have to her to tell her they were selling her masters.
Agreed. I think the issue isn’t in the middle. I don’t think she knew til it was public, because her dad was bound by a non-disclosure. And yes, she was informed before but by the screenshots, it was hours before, right? And the middle of the night where she was at the time. I don’t think getting a text message at 2 a.m. and the news being released at 7 a.m. falls under “She knew ahead of time.”
I do think though that she gambled and lost as far as wanting to leave her record label for a better deal and didn’t secure the rights to the masters because she didn’t realize Scooter would be the one to purchase them.
You know, I always thought she was a pretty shrewd business woman. The fact that she can’t comprehend why she wasn’t offered to just buy her masters outright, when they are the most valuable to the label and the label was trying to sell, is beyond me.
The more she talks about this, the more I’m confused by her position. it literally anyone other than scooter had bought her masters, would she have cared? because if not, she kind of loses some of her point about others owning her life’s work. I also desperately wish she would stop trying to make everything a gender issue.
as usual, I agree with her in theory but once she starts trying to deal with it, I often disagree with her actions.
My god she’s exhausting. In theory she might be right like you said, but she’s exhausting.
Re: your second paragraph – I think that weakens her position a great deal. She obviously hates Scooter so its personal to her because of that, but by focusing so much on Scooter she’s losing the forest for the trees. Scooter made a business deal. If it hadn’t been him, it would have been someone else. I think she could have made this into a really big deal about how the music industry is run, who owns the songs, who holds the power, etc, and instead its just becoming about how much she hates Scooter.
Because she is a lifelong bully that is not getting her way (for free). She, due to her family is one of the greatest examples of privilege.
I’m honestly just so sick of her and her spin to make herself the biggest victim that ever victimed. Seriously. Enough, lady. Even if this was a shady deal (and I believe some of what she’s saying)- it’s DONE. She has to learn to accept what’s happened and move on. The time to fight publicly was before the contracts were signed and the sale went through. What, does she think she’s going to publicly bully the company into giving her music rights back? What’s her goal here?
I don’t understand that either.
My tinfoil hat is tingling! I think she’s doing this to be the face of feminism this year. Remember when she tried to do that with the whole kanye thing? She made a whole rant about women being taken advantage of and how she was being bullied when she was lying the entire time? She was attempting to be the face of feminism then. Only it backfired on her. I think she’s taking this opportunity to clear her name from the mess that beef created a couple of years ago and be that feminist icon she tried to be then because lord knows she wants a new brand so she can sell music. The same way Kim K is going after politics. It’s all about rebranding.
I am not gonna lie … yes, male privilege is everywhere, but the biggest crime here is that Rihanna and Beyonce are not on that list. Their artistry is EVERYTHING!! No offense to Taylor or Katy Perry … they are super successful, but I have never, ever been more impressed or moved than by the Lemonade Album.
It’s clear that she’s playing the victim and “forcing” her fans to bully Scooter because she can’t do anything legally. Point is one day the general public will get exhausted and move on, it happened to Taylor’s dramas before. This way of dealing isn’t helpful, but Taylor doesn’t learn, unfortunately. Bullying Scooter will not make Ithaca Holdings sell your masters to you, Taylor, nor refusing licences (like she’s doing now until she will be able to rerecord) too.
After his family was threatened she should have realized this public spat had gone way too far. She should use her platform tell her fans to knock it off with their own toxic behavior. Taylor, if you can still perform your songs and make a crapton of $$$ you need to let it go. Most of us will never know the financial security you enjoy. I get that it’s not just about the money, but it’s hard to feel sorry for her.
Lol the Queen of white privilege herself…. pot see Kettle….
It’s a damn shame that TS doesn’t use her visibility and enormous influence over her fanbase to truly champion social issues and better our society. I know she’s spoken out like, a little, but just imagine an army of people directed to donate to Planned Parenthood, volunteer at a rape crisis center, adopt a shelter animal, etc etc, instead of harassing the receptionist at a music company. You know?
Rihanna sold 200 million more units then Taylor did this decade and she has more than twice as many number one songs as Taylor. Plus RIhanna had to actually overcome poverty to make it whereas Taylor comes from a very wealthy and priviliged family but Taylor is the artist of the decade? Does Donald Trump run Billboard?
I actually don’t think Taylor is lying.
The whiteout showcased on the list is a freaking disgrace.
THIS!!!!!!! This month alone I’ve read (3) autobios from Mowtown stars…all women who were just…DECIMATED by men in the business stealing from them and taking advantage of them…and a LOT of the men were family members….Just because Taylor’s Daddy was on the board that don’t mean ANYTHING…and so I truly have no problem with what Taylor is fighting about…I’m SICK OF MEN…SICK OF THEM…and because so much of her music SHE CREATED was done when she was a CHILD and unable to look out for her OWN long-term interest…yea, I GET IT…I would be pissed…and I would actively…STAY PISSED!
And “Billboard” is just out and out racist…PERIOD!
Taylor Swift is an absolutely garbage human being who can’t articulate a coherent argument without deploying an arsenal of white girl tears as ammunition.
Artists should own their work.
But this utter child loses every argument when she behaves as if an industry wide bullshit practice across time and space is somehow being applied to her just because she’s a girl and everyone knows she doesn’t like Scooter Braun, the meanie poo poo head.
Prince went by a symbol for years in protest of his label. But she really believes Borchata and Braun have it in for her specifically.
And she’s like this because once upon a time a black man embarrassed her on national television which only solidified her self created victim mentality.
Goodbye, Becky.