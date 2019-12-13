Taylor Swift slams the ‘toxic male privilege’ of people liking Scooter Braun

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift at the Billboard Women in Music event last night in LA. I’ll say something nice at the beginning, Snake Fam: Taylor’s Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit is very cute. It looks like something J.Lo would wear! Something not so nice: lord, I dislike her bangs. Taylor was there because she was named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, which probably would have been justified if not for Billboard’s continued whitewashing of music – check out their “women of the year” for the 2010s:

Every “Woman of the Year” for @Billboard this decade: 2010: Fergie

2011: Taylor Swift

2012: Katy Perry

2013: P!nk

2014: Taylor Swift

2015: Lady Gaga

2016: Madonna

2017: Selena Gomez

2018: Ariana Grande

2019: Billie Eilish pic.twitter.com/TMaQbjtLDS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2019

So, that’s one issue – the erasure of Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, just to name a few. But then Taylor Swift made her Artist of the Decade speech and she made it all about her increasingly bizarre narrative, that no one ever contacted her about the business deal of Big Machine’s sale, and how something something TOXIC MALE PRIVILEGE.

Taylor Swift is calling for change in the music industry. On Thursday, Swift, 30, delivered a moving speech, in which she bluntly called out Scooter Braun and slammed the people who tried to hush her as the “definition of toxic male privilege” after she was honored with the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade award. Swift passionately explained at Billboard‘s Women in Music awards that in addition to the continuous and unfair plight women face when trying to break into the music industry, there’s a new shift that has “affected me personally.” “That is the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it’s real estate,” Swift said. “This just happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent. After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. To this day, none of these investors have ever [contacted me] or my team directly to perform their due diligence on their investment in me to ask how I might feel about the new owner of my art, my music… my handwriting… Of course, Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced.” “I’m fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it though and let me just say that the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying, ‘But he’s always been nice to me’ when I’m raising valid concerns about artists and their rights to own their music. Of course, he’s nice to people in this room, you have something he needs. The fact is that private equity is what enabled this man to think, according to his own social media posts, that he could ‘buy me.’ Well, I’m obviously not going willingly.”

[From People]

*deep sigh* How long do we have to continue to play along with Taylor’s nonsensical narrative? I’m really asking. It would be one thing if she would stick to the complaint about artists owning their own music and make that case on its merits. But then she goes off on this tangent – likely to emphasize just how she’s biggest VICTIM in the world – about how the investors in Ithaca Holdings never, ever contacted her. Like, why would they? She literally refuses to sit down and meet with Scooter Braun (even with lawyers present). She’s lied about what she knew about the sale of Big Machine and when she knew it. And she continues to publicly target Scooter Braun, knowing that her unhinged Snake Fam will continue to threaten and harass his family, and threaten and harass the people working for all of the companies involved.