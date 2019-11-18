Big Machine shut down because Taylor Swift’s fans threatened & doxxed employees

Last Thursday, Taylor Swift posted a lengthy message on her social media about Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, and how they’ve banned her from singing her old (pre-Lover) songs at the American Music Awards, and refused to license those Big Machine-era songs for her Netflix documentary. Taylor wrote that Braun and Borchetta were basically holding her Big Machine-era songs hostage so they could somehow get her to stop re-recording the music next year, and that the message was that she needs to “shut up.” Taylor also wrote: “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several artists who I really believe care about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this…”
The next morning, Big Machine issued their own carefully-worded (and legally vetted) statement where they said Taylor owes them millions of dollars and that she’s playing the victim and they can’t stop her from performing her music live. Suddenly, the Snake Fam all became lawyers with a special interest in music-industry contractual law. I get that Big Machine’s statement was carefully-worded and that they did not actually deny the bulk of Taylor’s claims. I also get that Taylor has a history of misrepresenting situations to look like the victim. And I also get that this nearly 30-year-old woman with unimaginable wealth and access to the best auditors, lawyers and advisors in the world sicced her fanbase on Borchetta, Braun and Big Machine. It got so bad that Big Machine’s Nashville offices had to close last Friday:
The feud between Taylor Swift and Big Machine has reached a scary new level. A source with knowledge of the situation tells ET that Big Machine Label Group’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, was forced to shut down early on Friday, at 12:30 p.m. local time, due to direct and hostile death threats being made to employees of the company.
The source believes that Taylor Swift fans are going to extremes to leak personal contact information and addresses of company employees — not just Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. Authorities have not been notified. ET has reached out to Swift’s rep for comment.
Taylor’s silence on this is disgusting, actually. She sent her spokesperson out to contradict Machine’s statement within two hours. But Taylor won’t say sh-t to her fans who are doxxing and threatening employees of Big Machine? That’s a bad look. As for Swift’s spokesperson’s statement…
With many celebrities taking sides, Big Machine said in a statement to ET on Friday that, “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.” A spokeswoman for Swift, however, disputed that claim in a followup statement to ET, writing that Borchetta “flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix.”
“The truth is, on October 28, 2019 at 5:17 p.m. the Vice President, Rights Management and Business Affairs from Big Machine Label Group sent Taylor Swift’s team the following: ‘Please be advised that BMLG will not agree to issue licenses for existing recordings or waivers of its re-recording restrictions in connection with these two projects: The Netflix documentary and The Alibaba ‘Double Eleven’ event.’”
“To avoid an argument over rights, Taylor performed three songs off her new album Lover at the Double Eleven event as it was clear that Big Machine Label Group felt any televised performance of catalog songs violated her agreement,” the statement continued. “In addition, yesterday Scott Borchetta, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix. Please notice in Big Machine’s statement, they never actually deny either claim Taylor said last night in her post. Lastly, Big Machine is trying to deflect and make this about money by saying she owes them but, an independent, professional auditor has determined that Big Machine owes Taylor $7.9 million dollars of unpaid royalties over several years.”
A Big Machine executive, however, told ET: “Taylor can 100 percent perform all of her catalog, past and present, at the AMAs. Big Machine has no issue with her performance going out on live broadcast because it recognizes it doesn’t have the right to block her. Labels can’t block any artists from performing any songs live.”
The two sides are throwing around some really big accusations at each other, and what’s striking is that very little of this is a he said/she said situation. This isn’t “Borchetta said some sh-t to me in private.” These are legal, corporate, financial and contractual issues for which there will be a paper trail (or “receipts”) on both sides. Which means that this should be an issue with lawyers on both sides. If Taylor has the evidence that she’s being treated unfairly or illegally, then go to court. What she should stop doing is encouraging her fans to doxx and threaten people.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What is with FANactics posting death threats to people? That’s sick.
Seems she’s taken a page from the Trump playbook. ‘My supporters will make your life miserable until you do my bidding and publicly support me in the way I want (in Ariana’s case)’.
Yep. It’s insane.
Public opinion really helps Taylor’s case.
I’m sure she has her lawyers working on resolving this.
She’s really a Darth Susan. What kind of person who always incite conflict everywhere she goes?
I knew this would happen. She has her base do her dirty work and she just sits back with her hands clean. I think record companies are slimy and unethical. I also think Taylor is having a tantrum like a 2 year old because she didn’t get her way. As Kaiser said, this is a 30 year old woman with more money and resources available to her then most. Do it the legal way, don’t inflame your base and insight a potentially dangerous situation.
Remember when Michael J Fox made a joke about Taylor years ago and her fans went after him? Calling him nasty names, making fun of his condition…and Taylor thanked them for their support on Twitter. She hasn’t changed one bit.
I feel for those employees.
That’s it.
I think it’s pretty clear from her actions that Taylor doesn’t have the upper hand legally. It seems like she’s been bullying the new owners trying to get her songs back early and calling on her fans to dox their employees is really disgusting.
Honestly that’s terrifying, could you imagine being at your desk, just like – at your job and someone starts threatening your life over some ridiculous popstar?? We have to stop this culture.
And the fact that Taylor has said NOTHING on this is absolutely vile.
It seems to me that Big Machine and such have the legal right to proceed as they are but are ethically wrong.
Otherwise, why would Swift go the social media route this hard?
That’s a great point. It feels wrong, but it’s totally legal (and it’s probably what EVERY artist agrees to). How many artists are/have been in this exact situation? It’s unethical, but is THIS the way to change that in the industry? I don’t think it’s effective, or right. Those poor employees.
*tinfoil hat on* I have feeling she sicced her fans on them BECAUSE she’s not an advantage legally because if she was, why act like this? why not take them to court and be done? Me thinks if she can’t win a court of law then she’s trying for the court of public opinion.
Not exactly…she was to perform a medley of her hits on the AMAs & that was denied by Big Machine because that counts as a rerecording of her hits before November 2020. She needs permission to do so. Yes, she can go to court to get permission but it won’t happen in time, so she put in on Tumblr because that’s Swift…
I guess I’m supposed to feel bad that her contract doesn’t allow her to perform her old hits on a tape delay until next year but I don’t.
Especially when her response to “no” is essentially a temper tantrum that’s resulting in receptionists and data entry clerks being doxxed.
Maybe if she hadn’t been such an unprofessional, lying/misrepresenting ass earlier this year, there would have been some measure of goodwill to work with.
She’s basically given them no reason to do her a single favor, which is what giving her permission to perform outside of her contract terms would have been.
Oh I agree. I think this is one of the many situations where what’s legal isn’t what’s fair or right, and I don’t blame her for wanting to take it public. That said, it sounds kind things are getting way out of hand and she should try to get her fans to cool it
Yeah this is really messed up. I get why she wants to get this drama out in the public, but she should’ve highlighted productive things to do and told her fans not to bother lower level regular people. If there are people making so many death threats that they had to close early then that’s way over the line and I do think she has a responsibility to tell her fans not to harass or threaten anyone, especially regular people (I’m less concerned for the mega rich CEO types – I’m sure they’ve got security etc, but it’s crap that their regular employees are getting threats for something that’s not even their call). I was enjoying the drama a lot, but if someone gets actually hurt or normal people are being harassed then that’s not fun anymore.
I do believe Taylor and any artist should own their own work. That said, my god her stans are honestly the worst, beliebers and kpop fans got nothing on them. I’ve seen comments on Scooter’s ig photo of his friend who passed away saying it was his fault and that his children would be next. This is vile.
Taylor is the first to scream about being bullied but she has never had a problem being the bully going all the way back to when she basically called Camilla Belle a whore in one of her songs. Not sure why she never gets called out by anybody beside Kim Kardashian
What Taylor is too privileged to realize is that siccing her fans on Big Machine affects the safety of more people than Scott and Scooter. If she believes she has a legal case, she should take this to court and stop encouraging her fans to threaten people – many of whom are just trying to work and fulfill their jobs. Taylor is a multimillionaire with plenty of smart lawyers at her disposal. This is not the route she should go and the court of public opinion is taking notes.
Swift wanted to perform a medley of her past hits on the AMAs…that’s what being lost in this. Big Machine said no unless Swift agreed to not rerecord her hits next November. Yes, she can absolutely take it to court & the AMAs broadcast will happen before a decision gets handed down. So Swift loses on performing a medley because that’s a rerecording of her hits before November 2020. Now let’s get to Swift’s Tumblr post. It was irresponsible & she shouldn’t have encouraged her fans to go after Big Machine employees, Borchetta or Braun. She needs to make a statement since this gotten out of hand because of her fans. However, Borchetta & Big Machine is also out of line here. Interesting enough, Scooter Braun is not in agreement with Big Machine & has been trying to talking to Swift by himself. He feels Borchetta has made a mess of this with his statements & maybe if he’d stop trying to gaslight Swift, she’d be more willing to talk. Probably not but that’s his take.
No, that’s not getting lost. It was discussed a great deal in the first posts about this. The courts are slow but can move fast in situations like this – she could ask for an emergency injunction etc. The tumblr post was not her only option.
She is awful.
As others have said, there’s a matter of legality vs ethics. Scooter/Big Machine may be in the right legally, which is why Taylor is going this route, because ethically she should have the right to perform her songs at the AMAs.
That said, she is absolutely in the wrong with how this is playing out, and she knew it would play out this way, and she wanted it to. I think Perez Hilton asked on twitter if it was okay to share Scooter’s home address. WTF? No, that’s not okay. I see people keep mentioning how its not right to attack the BMG employees, but its not okay to threaten anyone with bodily harm, even Scooter and Scott. Her fans are unhinged and this was a bad move on her part.
“If Taylor has the evidence that she’s being treated unfairly or illegally, then go to court. What she should stop doing is encouraging her fans to doxx and threaten people. ”
The bottom line. Cannot feel sorry for her. If she handled this like an adult and not a middle school bully, literally everyone would be on her side.
She signed a sales contract and took the money, right? That’s on her. Inciting violence is disgusting.
How many artists end up in similar situations; or are in them right now? And yet Taylor is still the biggest victim. Is it morally right? No. But this is NOT the way to change the industry. It’s straight up gross that she hasn’t addressed this.