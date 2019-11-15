Big Machine claps back at Taylor Swift: ‘The narrative you have created does not exist’

Last night, Taylor Swift posted a message to her social media wherein she claimed that Scott Borchetta (the former head of Big Machine) and Scooter Braun (who now owns Big Machine) were stopping her from performing her old songs at the American Music Awards. She wants to sing a medley of old and new songs when she receives her AMA Artist of the Decade award, and she claimed they were stopping her. She also claimed that they were stopping her from using her old songs in a Netflix documentary which she has been filming for the past two years. As I said earlier, if all of Taylor’s claims are true, then it’s awful and I feel sorry for what’s happening to her. But as I also said, Taylor has a history of misrepresenting a lot of stuff so that she’ll always be the victim, always and forever. I just thought that there was more to the story and I was interested to see if Braun and Borchetta would release any statements or pushbacks. They did. This was posted on Big Machine’s site:
As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.
The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career. We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward. We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved. However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families.
Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side. To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumors fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.
–Big Machine Label Group
“Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families.” Um, WOW. I mean, Taylor really did do that – she basically asked her fans to cyberbully or real-life bully Borchetta and Braun for daring to… make a business deal that pissed her off. That’s really all it was at the end of the day. It was business and she was mad about it. And Big Machine’s statement made a point that I was wondering about – how would it even serve their interests to refuse to the rights to her to perform her music? It wouldn’t. As for all of the stuff about Taylor refusing to meet with anyone from Big Machine, I believe that too. Her Rolling Stone interview was the portrait of a woman who twists herself in knots to avoid actually sitting down with business associates and trying to figure out WTF is actually happening. She’s stuck in this little world where Big Bad Businessmen are making all of these moves JUST to hurt her. And that’s not the way any of this works.
The victimization of herself is so horrible and part of an larger toxic culture.
Uhh they didn’t deny outright blocking her from performing her OLD music.. all they said was they’re not stopping her from performing. There’s an omission right there so I’m inclined to believe TS on this one. She has no reason to lie when AMA or Netflix can strike this down and don’t think she would spoil her Netflix surprise doc if there was no issue.
That is a huge, glaring omission that pretty much operates as an admission. Sure, she can go anywhere she wants and sing Happy Birthday or the Star Spangled banner with no consequences but if she performs Love Story, what happens?
Yup agreed. They are using her reputation against her and playing with their words to make people believe she’s making shit up. They didn’t say she couldn’t perform… but nothing about her OLD songs, just performing in general. Bullshit semantics. I believe her.
As someone said on the other thread, this is a recording due to the time delay, so they won’t allow it.
Agreed. She can play at AMAs but if she sings old songs, then it will be considered a re-recording f her old music before next year. Same with Netflix if they show any of her concerts.
100% this. That was a very carefully crafted statement that really didn’t disagree with what she was saying about her old music. I think the way they worded this speaks volumes.
From what I can glean from other coverage on this issue.
She can perform her own music LIVE without having to pay the label, they own the original recordings not her performances. They are using the fact that the telecast has delays for commercials to label this performance a recording (even though it is specifically not for reuse) to keep her from performing her own music in a live forum.
The Netflix special was in production well before the sale of the label so I have no clue how that can play out, presumably they are blocking the use of video footage of her performances prior because they are “recorded.”
The AMA thing is a petty power move using a loophole. I’d have her open the show with no tape delays until after she sings but that’s probably too simplistic to work.
Yep, I buy this. The only thing that makes me wonder is the whole “we’re not stopping her from performing at the AMAs” thing – they didn’t say “we’re not stopping her from performing her old songs at the AMAs”. Taylor could be telling the truth about that one.
I believe artists should own the rights to their music. But the woman is ungodly rich. Surely there’s an easy solution here.
The whole “tell these people what you think” part of last night’s statement concerned me. God, I hope they’ve been recording their conversations with her Kimye-style.
The reason I don’t think they’re stopping her from performing her old songs is bc that is to their benefit, right? If she performs Love Story, and you think, “oh I used to like that song, now it’s stuck in my head, I’m going to download it” that benefits BMG, right? So to that extent it seems to me that they would WANT her to push/perform her older songs as opposed to her new songs.
Not if they think they can use it as leverage to stop her from rerecording her masters next year
Taylor LOVES her victim narrative but Im glad Big Machine is pushing back. It makes LITERALLY no sense why they would stop her from performing her songs. And the reason why it makes no sense is because it didn’t happen.
I just read that on the Variety site and they have a nice break down of what that statement did and did not say. Like “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs” – well ywah, they can not block her from performing, but they can forbid her to sing her old songs.
While I am totally against her asking her fanbase to “help” because it is dangerous, I am 100% on Taylor’s side in this argument. I believe her, wholeheartedly. This statement doesn’t deny that they’re blocking her from using her old music — which is the claim she has made. This statement is saying they’re blocking her from performing or putting out a Netflix special. That is NOT what Taylor is claiming. They are twisting words to make it sound like she’s lying and overreacting. I don’t think she is.
I 100% believe they are trying to manipulate Taylor into not re-recording her music when she legally allowed to do so dangling her old music over her head now, and it is disgusting.
Agreed. SHe has made mistakes, but who hasn’t. Just like the Kanye thing. She agreed he could mention her in his song in a complimentary way, she did not agree that he could take credit for her fame and call her a bitc@h.
They are all telling half truths, not just Taylor.
That’s the thing, she’s always passed the buck and had others do her dirty work. She doesn’t like the deal and now someone has to pay. She knows her base and what they will do. She has put potential harm onto someone because she’s having a fit because she doesn’t like the deal. She has zero self awareness.
They didn’t deny anything she said. I don’t agree with fans attacking anyone.
The Beatles could still perform their hits after Michael bought the rights to their music I don’t see why she can’t . Scooter would probably make more money.
you can play them but you she’d have to pay them royalty fees. if it is a big event like the AMAs or a documentary – it would be possible they could or would have been barred from using the music. for instance, the music wasn’t released on a streaming platform until sony bought the rights from michael jackson’s estate. also their exact contract might have been different.
the beatles were broken up for years at that point, john lennon was dead and they had not performed together since 1974. also to ignore the fact that taylor is a very young woman is a mistake. she’s being bullied too and her responses are just working on their level.
Who else do we read about that always comes back to “ I’m not being mean, if you’ would just sit down and talk with me this could all be sorted out”. We’d call that gaslighting 101 if this wasn’t Taylor Swift.
100% this
So I’m confused. Big Machine’s version is that they have not done anything to stop Taylor from performing her old songs at the AMAs or using them in the Netflix documentary, she is just pretending that they are so she can sic her fans on these guys she doesn’t like, and…somehow get out of paying money that she contractually owes? I just don’t understand how you get from point A to point B. Big Machine is going to just give up on millions of dollars because they don’t like a trending hashtag? I just don’t understand why a big deal CEO cares about stuff like that, or at least I don’t understand why they would care enough to just stop trying to get paid millions of dollars they are owed.
Read their statement carefully, they’re not stopping her from performing… but didn’t address the issue of not allowing her to sing her OLD songs. Which is what she was saying all along. Because they’re using it as leverage to stop her from re-recording next year.
She can sing the alphabet song or make up something on the spot but she can’t sing her own older material without consequences.
And they are using the old stereotypes of a petty, bitter, hysterical, unreasonable little girl/woman to get away with it.
That’s precisely the point, they didn’t say anything about her “old” songs… they said they weren’t keeping her from performing.
They aren’t denying her statement, they are using her reputation (well earned) against her with omissions.
That’s not what they said at all.
OK so they are just choosing their words to give the appearance of denying that they are preventing her from singing her old songs or using them in Netflix, even though they technically aren’t, and generally are going ‘look over there, she’s playing the victim and making up a BS narrative again!’? Well, if it’s all smoke and mirrors at least that would explain why their narrative doesn’t make any sense. For all that Taylor Swift has a reputation, I think her version at least makes sense in a way I can understand.
why is anyone acting like a record company is being honest in any way? there is no time in the history of music where a record company behaved on the up and up. ever. not one. read literally ANYTHING about the history of music dating back to the financial trials and tribulations of famous composers and the absolute drama that went on with their patronages – which were like labels before labels existed.
I am really dissapointed in the narrative regarding TS in this website. It lacks the nuance I have come to expect. Even if TS is not a great person, completly believing the guy that put Bieber in a horrible downward spiral not too long ago seems like the wrong take. I hope to read more nuanced takes in following articles.
I believe Taylor- this statement does not deny forbidding her to perform her old material, only that they can’t stop her performing live. Netflix could refute her story too if there was nothing to it. They seem to be using her reputation of spinning ‘narratives’ to victimise herself against her. And I’m not sure there’s been a single artist vs label case in music history where the label hasn’t been exploitative af.
That said, her crazy stans have been posting private phone numbers and email addresses all over the Internet. She could’ve said her piece without calling on her army to assemble, especially against the other artists under his management who have nothing to do with this and really can’t do anything about it.
