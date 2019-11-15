Dickie Arbiter: Prince Harry has ‘got to decide what it is he wants to do’

Everyone has been yelling at me all week about the royals, but I’m fine with it. I’m blaming it all on Mercury Retrograde. It will all be different, I’m sure, on November 21. People will see that I’m trying to force them into looking at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s moves in the long-term. If Harry and Meghan’s long-term goal is to move out of England, to disassociate themselves from the Windsors, to allow Prince William’s petty little games to work, then the Sussexes are doing a bang-up job. If Harry and Meghan intend to stay in England and fight and do what they came here to do, then they’re f–king it all up. I mean, I’m still a Sussex Stan. But they’re making some strategic errors and I don’t really get WHY. Does this mean that I’m suddenly a bitter old bitch like Dickie Arbiter? God, I hope not. Arbiter had to chime in on the Sussexes’ decision to refuse to do the Sandringham Christmas rigmarole. He has one good point, buried in about ten nasty arguments:
Dickie Arbiter, who was press secretary to Her Majesty for 12 years, spoke out as it was revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be spending Christmas with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham. Mr Arbiter said the Queen was ‘pragmatic’ and let her grandchildren ‘get on with it’ but said Harry has now ‘got to decide what he wants to do.’
The 79-year-old made the comments on Nine News Australia after it was revealed Harry and Meghan confirmed they would be spending Christmas with baby Archie and his American grandmother Doria Ragland. Mr Arbiter pointed to William and Catherine spending Christmas with her mother and father in 2012 and again in 2016, adding, ‘so this is no big deal.’
‘I think the Queen is letting [Harry] get on with it, she’s very pragmatic and certainly understand that Harry’s got mental health issues and they need to sort it out. But she’s not heavy with any of the grandchildren and lets them get on with it. It’s a pity that Harry and Meghan might not be there but Meghan has got family as well.’
Mr Arbiter did however warn that Harry ‘needed to decide’ what he wants to do as a royal and discussed the 35-year-old dropping out of the royal family, and the line of succession. He said: ‘They have got to sort themselves out because this [rift] can’t go on forever. Harry has got to sort himself out. He’s got to decide what it is he wants to do. There is a lot of speculation about him dropping out of the royal family but he was born a prince and he’ll die a price and there’s no way he can escape from that. He’s got to sort his relationship out with his brother. I don’t think the animosity goes as far as Catherine. But there is a rift between the brothers and the body language between the brothers when they are together is not the best. Hopefully Meghan will help him sort it out. She was very relaxed, very calm at the Remembrance on Sunday] and Harry was very tense.’
I found this particularly nasty: the Queen “certainly understand[s] that Harry’s got mental health issues and they need to sort it out.” Can you imagine just tossing that off in an interview when you used to be a spokesperson for the Queen? I got a chill – they did that sh-t to Diana too, they called her crazy, they gaslighted her about her depression and bulimia and her overall mental health. Harry is feeling raw these days, as we could see in the African Journey documentary, but as we could also see, he understands his own mental health and the work he needs to do. For Arbiter to suggest that Harry is somehow too mentally or emotionally weak to spend Christmas with the Queen is… just a really horrible assumption to make.
As for the rest of it… yes, it’s still stupid for all of these royal experts/correspondents to completely ignore the CAUSE of all the Sussex angst and to continue to act like it’s just Meghan and Harry being flaky. They did that when Meghan’s father was emotionally abusing her through the media – people like Arbiter were tut-tutting about “why can’t Meghan just SPEAK to him?” And now they’re like “it’s Harry’s responsibility to sort out the fact that William keeps throwing him under the bus.”
…But yeah, Harry is going to need to figure some things out. That’s the only thing I agree with. Whatever is happening now can’t be sustained long-term. Something has to give. Either the smear campaign is reeled in so the Sussexes can stay (talk about trying to put that genie back in the bottle) or… the Sussexes leave the UK.
Kaiser I felt you with this one. These “royal experts” need to stop with their clout chasing.
Ugh, this is so lame.
Do I think Harry could use a break and time to heal? Of course. Do I think he should go away, or whatever to achieve that? Not unless that’s what HE wants to do. Only he and Meghan can make the decision of what’s best for them – and whatever that decision is, I’ll support it. If it means leaving the family? Cool. If it means taking time off for a few months? Cool. The one thing I want for them is to be able to stick together and keep up the team work they’ve made themselves known for.
It’s like shows of emotions are so foreign to the ‘old guard’ of RRs and assistants, and employees across the palaces that anyone who shows any is clearly seconds away from a total breakdown.
“Something has to give. Either the smear campaign is reeled in so the Sussexes can stay (talk about trying to put that genie back in the bottle) or… the Sussexes leave the UK.”
These are not the only options available.
The Sussexes can continue to work and raise their child(ren) within the royal family.
William, Charles, the Queen, couriers have to decide if they want the Sussexes on the Sussexes terms.
Or the Sussexes leave the royal family, start a business, and continue to work on their charities.
There are plenty of options.
Thanks, Kittycat, this is my thinking exactly. I don’t see their actions as a big strategic mistake. I believe they’ve been staking their claim to live as productively, with as much privacy and time to be a family as possible. That is not mutually exclusive with fulfilling their roles and position within the BRF. Taking action against the malicious rags was overdue and entirely justified. Spending a non-British holiday and Christmas with Meghan’s mother, if they are, is totally normal and also justified. As far as we know, they rarely see Doria. She’s Archie’s only grandmother (not counting Camilla, although I guess I should) and entitled to be with him, not least on special family occasions. He’s a baby, he has two teeth she’s probably only seen in pics and via Skype. Could the Sussexes and Doria put in an appearance on Christmas to appease the courtiers and Dickie/Piers? Sure, and no one knows that they will or they won’t. It’s all the speculation that makes it all seem like a grand plan.
Word Kittycat, word!!!! Also, I think people are underestimating how huge of a public scAndal the Andy epstein stuff has the potential to be– will the BRF survive? And, in that context, skipping Sandringham Xmas makes sense. It wouldn’t help their charity work or brand to have Team Sussex associated with a pedo whitewashing Xmas pap walk or other similar activities. I’m glad they are sending a signal to that family that covering for Andy is not ok. When the sh!t hits the fan, people will remember who in the BRF was whitewashing and who was not.
That’s right. There are plenty of options and they should consider all of them. However, if the family thinks they have to take this abuse they don’t. Because let’s be real, they do a lot of good work and they’re going to continue that so The Firm has to ask itself why are they giving them static? The BRF needs to look at what it’s really trying to do here because people are watching the the BRF isn’t looking good. From my perspective, whomever gave Dickie the go ahead to speak is the one with the problem because he’s out of line.
Does Harry Have mental health issues? Other than aversion to media intrusion based on childhood trauma? Is libel not a thing at all in Britain??
My guess is he tossed that line out with full knowledge that Harry can’t turn around and say “I do not!”, because his main message with charities is being open about mental health and removing the stigma.
He’s spoken about the trauma that his mother’s death (and the forced walk behind the casket) inflicted on him, which I believe was the impetus behind his push to destigmatize conversations around mental health. He also recently mentioned feeling like he couldn’t get out of bed.
I think Harry bears a lot of emotional weight on his shoulders, and knowing that his wife and son are targets of a lot of derision and hate must take a toll.
He has PTSD. https://www.ptsdjournal.com/all/prince-harry-reveals-he-suffers-combat-flashbacks/
My only question is, what will the sussexs do if they leave? Unfortunately, their bread is buttered on the side of the BRF. Exiting the BRF sounds like a good idea, IMO, but then what will they do? Charity events dont pay and they dont have any real skills. Meghan can go back to acting but she was never that great of an actress to begin with and was on her way to becoming a lifestyle blogger (peep her old IG.. thats the direction it was taking). Their personal funds will only last them so long.
Given that its unlikely they are going to leave the BRF (for whatever reason), they need to re-evaluate their strategy. Alienating themselves isnt going to work.
They are hugely, globally famous now, it doesn’t really matter whether they have skills or not, they will definitely land on their feet if they leave the BRF.
They can both make money off speaking engagements and both are making connections now that we don’t know about that they can work with outside the royal family.
I don’t think they’re leaving anytime soon, but if they leave, they will have a course of action.
I suspect Harry has a considerable fortune from his mother. And his father and grandmother too.
Oh dear God they are multimillionaires and unless they live beyond their means, like everyone else, they would be perfectly fine. I sure Meghan would make do without bespoke Givenchy 🙄
They would do very well as philanthropists and could make income (if needed) from speaking engagements.
I suspect if they left the BRF the media attention would go through a period of intensity initially but would die down because they wouldn’t be as interesting or newsworthy as private citizens.
Dickie needs to stop talking. He’s moving into Paul Burrell territory here.
Everytime someone blames Harry’s “mental health issues” it makes me realize how far the royal family still has to go in terms of mental health, and how much of Heads Together etc is just lip service on the part of William.
I completely disagree that the Sussexes are at this crossroads now and need to decide what they are going to do next in terms of “stay or go.” It seems clear to me that they are staying, but they are going to do it on their terms, which may include long stays in the US over school breaks, or not spending every holiday in the UK when Meghan had friends and family elsewhere.
I do think the brothers need to re-evaluate their relationship. Maybe they aren’t going to be as close as they used to be, but they need to figure out how be royals together. A lot of sibling relationships go through major changes as you get older and get married etc, and I don’t think that means they are doomed for life to not be close.
But, I think a lot of this circles back to Rose Hanbury, and how that whole thing played out.
“ I completely disagree that the Sussexes are at this crossroads now and need to decide what they are going to do next in terms of “stay or go.” It seems clear to me that they are staying, but they are going to do it on their terms”
This! I actually think it’s the RF that need to decide what they’re going to do.
“If Harry and Meghan intend to stay in England and fight and do what they came here to do, then they’re f–king it all up.“
How? Maybe I’m missing something because to me seems as they’ve set clear boundaries that they’re not willing to cross and are doing the charity work they’re supposed to be doing.
“Something has to give. Either the smear campaign is reeled in so the Sussexes can stay (talk about trying to put that genie back in the bottle) or… the Sussexes leave the UK.”
I don’t think things are this black and white. There is a solution in the grey area somewhere.
The Sussexes aren’t leaving the UK anytime soon.
Their decision not to go to Sandringham, I believe, was for many reasons:
1. Archie’s first Christmas and Meghan wanted to spend it with her mother and they’ve already spent the last two with the Windsors.
2. Not wanting to be around William and possibly Andrew for long periods of time.
3. Not giving the asshole press, that they’re currently suing, those money making shots of them at Sandringham.
Meghan and Harry are continuing the work they want to do, they’re just not going to deal with the tabs.
All these comments that gaslight Harry about being fragile or having mental health issues are just disgusting. The statement from BP is pretty clear that the Queen supports Meghan seeing her mother over the holidays. And yet the commentators act like Harry just got in a car with Meghan and Archie, drove off squealing the tires and shooting the middle the finger as they spin out of the driveway at Windsor castle.
I agree with you completely, but the image of Harry doing just that (driving off in a car with the tires squealing) is cracking me up.
I’m confused at this narrative…ALL Harry and Meghan have to do is pay their taxes and mind their businesses…which is what they do…
A lot of this was gross and a lot of this was accurate.
I dont think he should call Harry’s anxiety about his marriage and the horrible smearing campaign against his wife “mental health issues.” He is tense and tight right now, anyone would be. That language was gross and insensitive and absolutely inappropriate. Anyone in his situation in their right mind would be absolutely stressed out.
One thing he got both right and wrong: the rift between the brother cannot go on forever, but it is not just up to Harry to fix it, it’s also William’s responsibility. They need to work out whatever they have going on, because I highly doubt that Harry is planning on up and leaving the royal family. However, its going to take a family effort to fix it. I think they both *the brothers* suffer from the same PTSD like thing with the press because of what happened with their mother, they just handle it differently. They both need to find ways to be healthier, there is no wrong age to start.
I think another thing he got right was that it does not go as deep as Kate and that Meg seemed relaxed. Like I said over and over, I doubt that Kate has anything against Meg and Harry – if anything she might like less of the intense spotlight. I think that Kate is much more insecure about her position within herself. The problem has never been between Kate and Meg. I firmly believe that.
Sorry Kaiser but you’re absolutely wrong. This isn’t a zero sum game. There has been literally NO indication that Meghan and Harry are leaving the BRF. What they HAVE indicated is that they are not going to silently suffer and they are going to set boundaries for themselves and their child. It isn’t actually all that complicated.
Yep, it’s all about boundaries … setting them, illuminating them and enforcing them. All things H & M have done and are doing. If one can call that a “strategy,” then it’s NEVER wrong.
This x 1000. Setting boundaries is the healthiest thing this family has seen in ….ever, and they’re losing their collective shit over it.
Dickie Arbiter seems like he could stand to be a bit more sensitive, but I was glad to see him give Meghan credit for once. She is good at being calm and collected, and probably is a good influence on Harry.
I hope for the best for both of them. And for that adorable baby of theirs.
The Sussexes aren’t leaving no matter how bad it gets they will never give up the money and privilege. The BRF aren’t afraid of them leaving that’s why the smear campaign is still going on they want them to leave. Dickie is a dick for his comments on Harry’s mental health. That is why people don’t discuss the mental issues, because there is always a dick like Dickie ready to use it against them when the time comes.
Count me in the confused column. What exactly are Harry and Meghan doing to indicate they want out of the BRF? Not spending Christmas with the extended family? That’s relatively normal. The Cambridges did it. The reason people bashed them wasn’t the decision to spend it with the Middletons. It was the decision to hold a pap walk to church and the appearance of operating a separate court. All the Sussexes want is privacy and fairness in reporting. They are working hard for the Crown and being thrown under the bus repeatedly. Dickie can STFU.
Arbiter is a bitter old goat who has NO access, not since he’s written several books about his time working for TQ. His daughter is also a royal reporter.
Kaiser, what do you think they should do differently? Give in to the RRs? A sit down with Piers Morgan or Ingrid Seward (barf?) Invite everyone in for a tour of Frogmore? Will that make the press go away? It didn’t for Diana. The more she gave them the more they wanted. If they want to live a life of public service on their own terms, they need to set their own boundaries. They have been making strategic moves by aligning themselves with powerful people. I just read a blind on Meghan “keeping a notebook” of everything that’s happened to her as a royal. Um–smart move! I think that blind’s a sheer guess, b/c it’s from a very anti-Meghan site, and they spin it like “the royals are distancing themselves b/c they are afriad of what she’ll write,” but who wouldn’t keep a diary of something as life-changing as this? Diary or not, the Sussexes have a fantastic story they could tell someday if they are ever kicked out of the RF (and no matter how it’s spun, that’s how the optics will look). They will be world famous for the rest of their lives–look at how many royal adjacent people are still living on royal connections decades in the past? They can run a foundation, hobnob with celebrities, write books. They will never want for money. And when the Sussexes do projects that actually make money for their causes, create new partnerships, bring more attention, the Cambridges will look feeble next to them. I don’t believe William wants the Sussexes to leave–they will show him up so badly, and he’ll have no control over them if they leave. He needs them right where they are–bowing and curtseying to him. If the Sussexes are going to do that, they should do it on their own terms. Not Williams.
This made me remember how many mommy issues the birth of my own child brought up when he was born. Meaning to say, thoughts of my own mom (she is just really mean but alive). So I bet Harry does have a lot on his mind right now, not that it should have been pointed out by this dude in the press.
One of many things that irk me about this is the implication that The victim of abuse has to “figure things out.” No Dickhead, the abuse needs to stop And the Royal Family need to protect their own.
I think one of the things that gets left out of people’s thinking when the solution is “Well, they’ll just up and leave and be done with the BRF” is the very real fact that THIS IS HIS FAMILY. He’s just as much a part of it, this is the family he’s known and loved and been raised by and with. Even with all the resources in the world and no matter how committed he is to Megan it’s still his family. They’re not figments of some big, bad narrative to him. They’re just his every day family which he will always be a part of.