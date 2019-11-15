Duchess Kate repeats an Oscar de la Renta suit for The Nook-EACH opening

For years, the Duchess of Cambridge has been the royal patron of EACH, East Anglian Children’s Hospices. For years, she’s been raising money for The Nook, which is the brand-new hospice facility. When I say “for years,” I don’t mean consistently, day after day, week after week. Kate basically averaged some charity work with EACH’s Nook appeal about once or twice a year. You know those photos we constantly use of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Rose Hanbury and the Marquess of Cholmoldeley? Those photos were from a fundraiser hosted by Rose and David Rocksavage at Houghton Hall… for EACH’s Nook Appeal. Rose is a patron of EACH as well, and she was actually photographed at the site of the Nook facility as it was being built. Cough.
Well, today the Duchess of Cambridge officially opened the Nook facility. It cost £10 million to build/renovate and it will provide hospice facilities to countless families in the years to come. It would have been lovely to see EACH’s other patroness at the opening, right? Cough. But she doesn’t seem to be there.
For the opening, Kate wore Oscar de la Renta. This is a repeat, which I thought when I first saw it, but then I was like “but Kate buys the same dress a dozen times, so maybe not?” But no, this is a repeat. She last wore this suit in February 2017 – go here for the old photos. I remember not really loving the design of it back then – the skirt has a strange, bell-like cut and I’m completely over peplums, or whatever this “baby peplum” is on the jacket. The whole effect/silhouette is so twee, but that’s what makes it so “Kate.” The one thing I do like is the combination of black heels, black tights and a bright dress/suit. That’s how I would have styled it for a cold day too.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Can you imagine having a wardrobe collection so vast you don’t have to wear repeat outfits for years? That’s all I got.
That skirt is hideous, the shape of that suit is something I would put a child in. PENCIL SKIRTS, KATE! You are an adult woman! But she’s beautiful and the color is gorgeous.
That over the top jackal smile she does for some reason will never not be weirdly funny.
I like the color of the outfit but the proportions make her look like Gumby. 😬
why does she always look like she’s screaming? After all these years you’d think she’d have learned how to behave in public by now
It does look a bit awkward. But since we’re always comparing Duchesses on here I must say I prefer Kate’s manic grin to Meghan’s resting smirk face at public events
Ugh, that smile.
That’s how I would have styled it, too, in 1993.
That is a Botox forehead. No wrinkles no movement above the eyebrows.
Great color but my kingdom for a pencil skirt
Great cause and I love the colour of the outfit – which is typical Kate.
Her hair is looking really dry in that second picture. Don’t damage your hair too much Kate with the blond highlights.
Can she ever keep her mouth closed?
Love the colour but hate the outfit.
I think this is the first EACH event she’s done in quite some time. Is Ed Sheeran on tour or somthing?
I’m not going to drag the girl for liking a more vintage style but I will drag her for the horrible peplum situation. It’s not a good look.
I really dont get the whole hyena smile thing. She seems to just have very big teeth and a little work around the mouth so her smile looks off on her face. As an adult woman with braces when I smile I look like a maniac so again, not going to drag her for it.
I wish at events like these we got more rolling footage of like, what they do inside and how they talk to people etc. In stills both Kate and Will look like plain oatmeal but in motion Kate seems to have some energy and pep, she does do the head nod thing that can get annoying but I think that might be how she stays focused on conversation. When I have to listen and understand and absorb I squint a lot which looks way worse lol.
I can completely see why Rose isnt there. It would be all bad right now, it would do nothing but grow the embiggening campaign against Kate and honestly I would be a public mess if the woman my partner had an affair with showed up.
You can usually find footage of all their “work”, events and tours on YouTube or BBC. In motion Kate is much more tolerable. Engaging and polite. Still not relatable and she seems very detached, more like a celeb than a politician. Will isn’t palatable at all for me. He always seems caustic, dry, and entitled. Charles does sarcasm and wit with lots of charm…but it didn’t pass to his son. Will thinks he is charming and funny because no one ever tells him he isn’t.
As for her outfit today, the color looks great but her hair and skin look dry and the silhouette does nothing for her ever slimming shape. I said it: she’s too skinny. Her legs look sickly and I believe her skin looks washed out and dry from lack of fat. She needs to gain 10 lbs. This isn’t body shaming either because it’s not her natural size at all.
I dont think we should say that it’s not her natural body shape or that shes too thin.. because we dont know that and it is body shaming. It’s like telling someone they need to lose 10lbs.. we dont know. Unless we are at the doctor with her and all that, we dont know.
I imagine in motion she looks better. I agree about the outfit, it’s very disjointed, it almost looks like three separate pieces, I wish I could see her more in silhouette shape, all the frills on there makes it looks like a children’s dress.
Oh I really dislike this outfit. I like the color, but the rest of it….nope. Buttons, pleats, peplum…..way too much going on.
Goodness! The entire outfit looks like it was accidentally washed in hot water and shrunk.
Her new mouth open in surprise and/or exclamation expression is not appealing.
The color of the outfit is great but the cut of that skirt and top is not flattering at all!
I’m gonna cut her some slack for that last photo. Four of the five others pictured are also laughing or grinning, Kate’s expression fits right in.
I really do love that color on her, but I wish she’d be less fussy with her clothes and silhouettes. If you’re going to wear a pleated skirt, make your top simple!
This look is so juvenile it makes me cringe. But I love the color and the tights, and also her energy. It doesn’t bother me that she smiles a lot and seems active and engaged with meeting people. If the reverse were true she’s get roasted for that as well. I think people probably bring a lot of excitement/anxiety of their own when meeting her and she’s trying to put people at ease.
Hated this suit the first time she wore it. Still hate it. It’s the look of a college girl, not a nearly 40 yo mother of 3. Her hair looks bad as well.
It’s a shame how little interest she has had in EACH over the years. And it’s telling Rose wasn’t there seeing she’s a patron as well.
This is a reopening of a children’s hospice. Can you imagine? She looks great for such an opening.
Beautiful color.
She dresses so immaturely though. Not a mother of three. too twee.
Man that suit is HIDEOUS
Ugh awful outfit and her maniacal facial expressions 🙄