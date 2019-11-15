Duchess Kate repeats an Oscar de la Renta suit for The Nook-EACH opening

Embed from Getty Images

For years, the Duchess of Cambridge has been the royal patron of EACH, East Anglian Children’s Hospices. For years, she’s been raising money for The Nook, which is the brand-new hospice facility. When I say “for years,” I don’t mean consistently, day after day, week after week. Kate basically averaged some charity work with EACH’s Nook appeal about once or twice a year. You know those photos we constantly use of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Rose Hanbury and the Marquess of Cholmoldeley? Those photos were from a fundraiser hosted by Rose and David Rocksavage at Houghton Hall… for EACH’s Nook Appeal. Rose is a patron of EACH as well, and she was actually photographed at the site of the Nook facility as it was being built. Cough.

Well, today the Duchess of Cambridge officially opened the Nook facility. It cost £10 million to build/renovate and it will provide hospice facilities to countless families in the years to come. It would have been lovely to see EACH’s other patroness at the opening, right? Cough. But she doesn’t seem to be there.

For the opening, Kate wore Oscar de la Renta. This is a repeat, which I thought when I first saw it, but then I was like “but Kate buys the same dress a dozen times, so maybe not?” But no, this is a repeat. She last wore this suit in February 2017 – go here for the old photos. I remember not really loving the design of it back then – the skirt has a strange, bell-like cut and I’m completely over peplums, or whatever this “baby peplum” is on the jacket. The whole effect/silhouette is so twee, but that’s what makes it so “Kate.” The one thing I do like is the combination of black heels, black tights and a bright dress/suit. That’s how I would have styled it for a cold day too.

