Archie Mountbatten-Windsor met Hillary Clinton & chills out with the Queen a lot

Hillary Clinton is a big fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A few of the Sussexes’ staffers used to work for Hillary, so that’s one explanation. Another explanation is that as a former FLOTUS, senator, and senior diplomat, Hillary Clinton understands soft power and how Harry and Meghan could truly be important and influential diplomatic figures for Great Britain, if only the palaces, courtiers and British media would get off their d-cks. Over the past year, Hillary has spoken about the Sussexes and defended Meghan in particular. And now Hillary has been rewarded for her Sussex-loyalty! Hillary Clinton visited Frogmore Cottage this week:
Currently on a six-week ‘sabbatical’ from royal duties to spend time with her family, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be seen in public until the new year. But that doesn’t mean all is quiet behind the scenes. On Tuesday Meghan secretly invited former First Lady Hillary Clinton to visit her at Frogmore Cottage, her Windsor home, the Mail can reveal. According to sources, the two women hugged during what was described as something of a ‘fan girl’ meeting.
Prince Harry and six-month-old Archie were there and Mrs Clinton, 72, even got to have a cuddle of the royal baby and told Meghan about Chelsea’s new baby son, Jasper, her third grand-child. ‘Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,’ the source said,’ they are mutual fan girls!’
There have been a lot of high-profile American visitors to Frogmore Cottage over the past seven months, right? Gayle King, Ellen DeGeneres, didn’t Oprah visit too? And now Hillary Clinton. Archie is one of the most well-connected babies in the world. Add to that… apparently, the Queen has also been dropping in on the Sussexes at Frogmore?
The Queen often pops over to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she attempts to unite the family and keep them within the royal fold, an insider has claimed. The monarch is said to be quietly helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cope with the pressures of royal life. According to the Daily Express, the 93-year-old frequently visits Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, as well as six-month-old Archie, driving herself over to Frogmore Cottage when she’s at Windsor Castle.
The Queen is also said to have given the Sussex’s her ‘support’ to spend Christmas with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland. The insider said: “The Duke and Duchess see a lot of the Queen as they now live at Windsor. That’s why they didn’t go to Scotland this summer and why the Queen is supportive of their decision about Christmas.”
We heard that in September, when it was clear that the Sussexes were NOT going to visit Balmoral – sources insisted that Harry and Meghan actually spent a lot of time with the Queen since moving to Frogmore, because the Queen spends so much time at Windsor Castle. I am still not sure I believe it, but I believe that the Sussexes want us to believe it. I do think Archie and his parents get a lot of visitors at Frogmore, for sure. But… most of the visitors seem to be American!
Lol’ing so hard right now….
These RR’s can’t keep their stories straight even when they’re being paid. Billy would do well to remember that because when the tide turns (as it will do) they will turn on him like a den of snakes….
I’m such a small person that I’m very much waiting for that.
Betsy I have no shame in saying I am waiting for that…
This is why I think Meg and Harry need to start following in Bill and Cathy’s footsteps.
If they had been the ones to have these private audiences, I’d already know about it because they would have put them in the court circular to boost those numbers…
It’s like Beyonce stealth v Kardashian insta feed
Yeah no, I’m sure there have been many people that have visited the Sussexes that the media don’t know about and Meghan has Beyoncé stealth in spades. That woman left Frogmore and gave birth and went home without anyone finding out anything. Why do you think the press have been wanting access so badly? They have no idea what they’re doing until after the fact. It’s literally the guessing game with the press in regards to the Meghan and Harry.
So many of the people who hate Meghan are also huge Trump supporters. I see that the meeting of the two women who make their heads explode is already causing hysteria and spawning more conspiracy theories, it’s great!
Oh my lord. Meeting Hillary Clinton socially – is faint from the joy of it. Of course i would barely be able not to shout at odd intervals “YOU WERE ROBBED AND EVERYONE KNOWS YOURE THE REAL PRESIDENT” so I wouldn’t be great company. Unless she wants her own truth telling Greek chorus.
I am sure misha nonoo and Harry’s friends have visited too but they aren’t blabbing to the press about it. You know, stiff upper lip and all that.
I just love that the Sussexes have completely ignored the British Media and they are so angry about it. Harry said that he would not play the game and they’ve been trying so hard to force them by using polls, smears, etc and nothing has worked. Everyone will visit Frogmore except them and that’s the gag.
My very high profile colleague (political, not celebrity) met with the last month. These two are constantly working, and all this “time off” bs is a total joke. Good thing is they don’t care. What they care about is racist attacks on Meghan. Misinformation about their use of time is de rigeur.
“ Hillary Clinton understands soft power and how Harry and Meghan could truly be important and influential diplomatic figures for Great Britain, if only the palaces, courtiers and British media would get off their d-cks.“
This! There are so many better ways to harness H&M’s charisma and popularity than being human shields. Everyone in the palace is so short sighted imo.
I also don’t think the Queen pops by.
Photos for a private meeting are unheard of.
Silently praying that Andy topples over the monarchy after Brexit has decimated what is left of the Union. Cue Meg running for President of the USA and the start of the Sussex Dynasty.
Good bye Dumpfs
The royal family’s power of attraction is still immense. How many of these American (A List) celebrities would want to meet Archie if he wasn’t royal?
Skipping lunch with Trump only to invite Hilary to say hello to your baby is a strong statement. I would do the same but it may be considered a bit political.
It’s interesting to see how many private meetings Meghan and Harry have with celebrities in comparison with Kate and William. The Cambridges somewhat befriended Roger Federer but they either don’t care to form friendships with celebrities or the celebrities don’t care about them.
Another thing Hilary and Meghan can relate to is being unfairly, overwhelmingly vilified by the press and public when they’ve just been out there doing good work.