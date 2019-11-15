Archie Mountbatten-Windsor met Hillary Clinton & chills out with the Queen a lot

Hillary Clinton is a big fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A few of the Sussexes’ staffers used to work for Hillary, so that’s one explanation. Another explanation is that as a former FLOTUS, senator, and senior diplomat, Hillary Clinton understands soft power and how Harry and Meghan could truly be important and influential diplomatic figures for Great Britain, if only the palaces, courtiers and British media would get off their d-cks. Over the past year, Hillary has spoken about the Sussexes and defended Meghan in particular. And now Hillary has been rewarded for her Sussex-loyalty! Hillary Clinton visited Frogmore Cottage this week:

Currently on a six-week ‘sabbatical’ from royal duties to spend time with her family, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be seen in public until the new year. But that doesn’t mean all is quiet behind the scenes. On Tuesday Meghan secretly invited former First Lady Hillary Clinton to visit her at Frogmore Cottage, her Windsor home, the Mail can reveal. According to sources, the two women hugged during what was described as something of a ‘fan girl’ meeting. Prince Harry and six-month-old Archie were there and Mrs Clinton, 72, even got to have a cuddle of the royal baby and told Meghan about Chelsea’s new baby son, Jasper, her third grand-child. ‘Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,’ the source said,’ they are mutual fan girls!’

There have been a lot of high-profile American visitors to Frogmore Cottage over the past seven months, right? Gayle King, Ellen DeGeneres, didn’t Oprah visit too? And now Hillary Clinton. Archie is one of the most well-connected babies in the world. Add to that… apparently, the Queen has also been dropping in on the Sussexes at Frogmore?

The Queen often pops over to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she attempts to unite the family and keep them within the royal fold, an insider has claimed. The monarch is said to be quietly helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cope with the pressures of royal life. According to the Daily Express, the 93-year-old frequently visits Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, as well as six-month-old Archie, driving herself over to Frogmore Cottage when she’s at Windsor Castle. The Queen is also said to have given the Sussex’s her ‘support’ to spend Christmas with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland. The insider said: “The Duke and Duchess see a lot of the Queen as they now live at Windsor. That’s why they didn’t go to Scotland this summer and why the Queen is supportive of their decision about Christmas.”

We heard that in September, when it was clear that the Sussexes were NOT going to visit Balmoral – sources insisted that Harry and Meghan actually spent a lot of time with the Queen since moving to Frogmore, because the Queen spends so much time at Windsor Castle. I am still not sure I believe it, but I believe that the Sussexes want us to believe it. I do think Archie and his parents get a lot of visitors at Frogmore, for sure. But… most of the visitors seem to be American!