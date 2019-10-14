Hillary Clinton thinks the press treats Duchess Meghan poorly because she’s biracial

Hillary Clinton is currently on a book tour with her daughter Chelsea. That’s why there are so many Clinton interviews these days. Because it’s a lighter book (The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience), they’re being asked about stuff other than gloom and Trumpy doom. Which is how they were asked about the Duchess of Sussex’s treatment by the press, and Meghan and Harry’s lawsuits. Hillary has made pro-Meghan comments before, and she’s clearly a big fan of Meghan. Hillary and Chelsea had some new thoughts:
Hillary Clinton is speaking out in support of Meghan Markle. In a new interview published in U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times, the former first lady, 71, and her daughter Chelsea Clinton were asked about Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s decision to take legal action against the British media.
“I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” the former Secretary of State said.
“If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” she added, noting that she personally believed the Duchess of Sussex’s race is “certainly part of it.”
Her daughter Chelsea went on to add that another explanation could have to do with Meghan’s advocacy — which she has continued throughout her time as a royal.
“She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” the mother of three, 39, said. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly. I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do. And isn’t willing to be bullied.”
We’re basically three years into Harry and Meghan’s relationship – it was the fall of 2016 when we first learned about their relationship, and we’re coming up on the two-year anniversary of their engagement announcement. In that time, we’ve seen A LOT of racism. The racism blurs a lot of the other stuff, but that other stuff is still there: misogyny and sexism, anti-Americanism, the bias against “actresses” and a snottiness about Meghan being a self-made woman and a divorcee. There’s also the utter disgust with Meghan being a well-connected, college-educated woman who knows her own mind. But yeah… it’s mostly racism, sexism and anti-Americanism, at least from the British tabloid press.
Incidentally, the Sussexes finally said goodbye to Samantha Cohen, their private secretary (basically their chief of staff). Cohen was always a temporary, transitional private secretary and Cohen stayed longer than she originally intended so she could help the Sussexes get set up on their own. The Sussexes already have their new private secretary (Fiona Mcilwham) in place.
I mean, she’s stating the obvious so nothing that shocking about her comment.
Her being biracial, divorce and American has everything to do with the way other people are treating her abominably. I was watching an episode of gogglebox (a rare occasion) and some of the viewers there were upset that Harry was defending Meghan and suing the sun, now defunct news of the world and they think that Meghan controls Harry, one of them said “if Meghan says jump, Harry, asks “how high?”"
Even my partner’s mum & her daughter thinks that way of her and thinks dolittle kate hung the moon. Geez.
Biracial, American, an actress, educated and financially independent before marriage…
She’s not Diana or Kate: she actually had a life before she married into that hideous family. I scratch my head every day as to why she did it.
Honestly, I think if she is progressive minded and wants to make a difference she would have a greater reach being part of the British monarchy than being a private citizen on a 2nd tier cable show. This isn’t to imply that she doesn’t love Harry but if you’re asking why did she marry in to the family knowing that she may face some scrutiny, I think the greater reach To do advocacy work was a draw.
Dear Lola, do you know that the “second rate show” that you refer to was second in cable ratings only to Game of Thrones? Google it!! Stop undermining people’s hard work and opinions just because they are not like you.
@ Sunshine
Thank you! 😘
All of what has been said, with racism being top and center, but as Chelsea said as well: Meg refuses to “walk two steps behind”. She has not dropped the causes she believes in, she’s helped Harry to grow and expand further out of *his* narrow lane of walking two steps behind Will and being Will’s Whipping Boy, and for this, “breaking the mold”, that segment of Brits won’t forgive her.
And they, just like the MAGAts here, are the ones braying the loudest.
Pathetic treatment of Meghan and the embiggening of Kate is not doing Kate any favors. The press is telling the world a proper royal wife is a pretty clothes horse and a brood mare for the royal line who is intellectually limited. How many people outside the UK press pack and courtiers are giving Kate prop for her “work”? That has to steam the Cambridges.
Really, Hillary? None of us would have thought of that already – thank you.
LOL!
And in other news water is indeed wet. On a side though even if she was white I feel they would still give her a hard time because she’s American. Her being black just adds the omg factor to it.