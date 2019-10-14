Hillary Clinton thinks the press treats Duchess Meghan poorly because she’s biracial

Hillary Clinton is currently on a book tour with her daughter Chelsea. That’s why there are so many Clinton interviews these days. Because it’s a lighter book (The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience), they’re being asked about stuff other than gloom and Trumpy doom. Which is how they were asked about the Duchess of Sussex’s treatment by the press, and Meghan and Harry’s lawsuits. Hillary has made pro-Meghan comments before, and she’s clearly a big fan of Meghan. Hillary and Chelsea had some new thoughts:

Hillary Clinton is speaking out in support of Meghan Markle. In a new interview published in U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times, the former first lady, 71, and her daughter Chelsea Clinton were asked about Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s decision to take legal action against the British media. “I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” the former Secretary of State said. “If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody,” she added, noting that she personally believed the Duchess of Sussex’s race is “certainly part of it.” Her daughter Chelsea went on to add that another explanation could have to do with Meghan’s advocacy — which she has continued throughout her time as a royal. “She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” the mother of three, 39, said. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly. I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do. And isn’t willing to be bullied.”

[From People]

We’re basically three years into Harry and Meghan’s relationship – it was the fall of 2016 when we first learned about their relationship, and we’re coming up on the two-year anniversary of their engagement announcement. In that time, we’ve seen A LOT of racism. The racism blurs a lot of the other stuff, but that other stuff is still there: misogyny and sexism, anti-Americanism, the bias against “actresses” and a snottiness about Meghan being a self-made woman and a divorcee. There’s also the utter disgust with Meghan being a well-connected, college-educated woman who knows her own mind. But yeah… it’s mostly racism, sexism and anti-Americanism, at least from the British tabloid press.

Incidentally, the Sussexes finally said goodbye to Samantha Cohen, their private secretary (basically their chief of staff). Cohen was always a temporary, transitional private secretary and Cohen stayed longer than she originally intended so she could help the Sussexes get set up on their own. The Sussexes already have their new private secretary (Fiona Mcilwham) in place.