Chance the Rapper is absolutely disgusted by vegetables, even carrots and celery


Chance the Rapper’s Carpool Karaoke aired last week and it was super cute and fun to watch, like most of those. Chance is getting the most headlines for a segment in which James Corden gave him vegetables to eat while Chance was blindfolded. He got utterly disgusted and I just felt so bad for him! The video above is queued up to that part, although it’s well worth watching from the beginning. I’ve transcribed some of what they say in case you can’t listen at work. The only vegetable Chance eats is lettuce on his burgers!

I read the only greens you eat is lettuce on a burger
That’s so true. I definitely do not eat vegetables.

I’ve got some vegetables in the back and this blindfold
I’m terrified. It does smell like vegetables in here.

[Hands him carrot]
It feels like plastic. I honestly don’t eat vegetables. Is this a carrot. [Takes bite, makes face] Dear God, it’s so f’ing gross.

What do you think that is?
Celery? [takes bite] F’k this. I can still taste the celery.

[Hands him cucumber]
Is this a d-ck? [Takes off blindfold] Seeing them in real life makes me not want to eat them at all.

[From Carpool Karaoke]

My son doesn’t like salad and generally won’t eat it but he will eat cut up vegetables including peppers, carrots, celery and cucumber and so I make that for him. He also likes broccoli, which is genetic in none of us have the gene which makes broccoli taste bitter. This reminds me so much of Anderson Cooper trying spinach for the first time on his show. He got totally disgusted by it. I found that fascinating because you usually see kids doing that, not adults. This makes me wonder if super picky non-vegetable eaters like Chance and Anderson Cooper have a combination of genes that make vegetables taste horrible to them. The articles about it seem to center around those same genes that make cruciferous vegetables taste bitter. There are people who are super tasters and have it so much worse. I hope they’re taking vitamins and fiber and eating the vegetables that they find palatable. Does Chance eat cooked vegetables, like in a stir fry? I have so many questions after watching this.

View this post on Instagram

Dear Jesus, Thank you. She too fine.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Chance the Rapper is absolutely disgusted by vegetables, even carrots and celery”

  1. Ann Elizabeth Byrne says:
    October 14, 2019 at 10:59 am

    HOW DOES HE POOP?!?!?

    Reply
  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:05 am

    I have a coworker who’s husband has a major vegetable phobia. He is deathly afraid of them. I don’t know how people like this live without serious health issues.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:07 am

    I love Chance! He’s so funny and talented, and seems kind. He should consider introducing veggies in his diet somehow, though.

    Reply
  4. Mel M says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:09 am

    I eat vegetables but I am totally with him on these. I don’t like carrots but as an adult see the benefits so will tolerate cooked carrots in soups and stuff but raw carrots are gross. I absolutely loathe celery though and cannot have it raw, cooked, juiced etc. I can sense the tiniest hint of it in food and even the mere whiff of it turns my stomach. I hate celery.

    Reply
  5. Goldie says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:17 am

    I love veggies but I’m finding it hard to digest raw veggies these days. I can pretty much only eat raw lettuce and tomato (which I know is a fruit). Otherwise, my vegetables need to be cooked. I used to love eating raw carrots and celery with dip or peanut butter, but I can’t eat them anymore.

    Anyway, I hope Chance is at least eating a variety of fruits to get his vitamins.

    Reply
  6. Chelly says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:26 am

    This is my mom. She will not eat veggie cooked or raw or a stir fry. I didn’t grow up on eating veggies bc they disgusted her so much, but I love them! To this day at 60 she will not eat them. People like what they like

    Reply
  7. eto says:
    October 14, 2019 at 11:27 am

    I will eat almost any vegetable that has been tossed in olive oil, salt, and pepper and roasted in the oven – does that count?? This is a fun video though, love Chance’s lyricism.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment