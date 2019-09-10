Hillary Clinton is ‘so inspired’ by how Duchess Meghan ‘represents the US in the UK’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired two Clinton/Obama women for their office/communications staff. Sara Latham is the Sussexes’ head of communications, and before that, she held an important role in Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The Sussexes also hired Heather Wong, who worked in the Obama administration, and now works as their deputy private secretary. My point is that the Sussexes and the staffers clearly have connections in the Democratic party’s establishment. So… do you think Sara Latham called up her old boss and asked Hillary Clinton to stand up for Meghan? Because I think that might have happened. Hillary posted the above Instagram a few days ago. This was the message:

I’m so inspired by how Meghan Markle—aka one half of @sussexroyal—is representing the U.S. in the U.K. and on the world stage. Meghan’s new project: Helping @SmartWorksCharity equip women who have been out of the workforce with the office essentials they need to feel confident in job interviews and beyond. The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women’s economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits.

[From Instagram]

This is SO on-brand for both Hillary and Meghan, I can’t even breathe!! Women supporting women! It takes a village! Pantsuits! Since the 2016 election, Hillary has been very choosey about how and where she speaks out. It’s notable that she posted something to Instagram to specifically name-check Meghan for her upcoming SmartWorks collection rollout. Just wait until Hillary stops by Frogmore Cottage for some avocado toast and selfies with Archie. The British tabloids will piss themselves.

