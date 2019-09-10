Michelle Dockery in gold Galvan at the ‘Downton Abbey’ premiere: stunning?

Here are just some photos from last night’s London premiere of Downton Abbey. This month might be MY Super Bowl – both Downton Abbey and Hustlers are coming out in a matter of days/weeks. Those are the two films I’m most looking forward to this year. I can’t wait! And of course, I’m most excited about the sister drama, and Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) DELIVERED with the fashion. Michelle wore this “liquid gold” Galvan Fall 2019 gown. She looks like a goddess. Even though I’m not completely in love with this on her, I’m not going to nitpick. She looks great.
Laura Carmichael wore Monse Resort 2020. Is this a mullet dress? Yes. It is. But this is an okay mullet dress and she looks fantastic too. I’m always struck by how much prettier Laura is in real life versus how dowdy they make Edith look. Hopefully now that Edith has her own grand estate, they style her a bit better.
Elizabeth McGovern wore Zac Posen. Hot pink? Okay. Not my favorite.
Kate Phillips wore Mary Katrantzou. It’s a bit too conservative and ruffled for my taste. The fit/tailoring is great though.
Tuppence Middleton in Copurs Resort 2020. Speaking of ruffles… damn. For some reason, I’m getting strong Minnie Driver vibes?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The silhouette of the dress is lovely but far too jarring for her gorgeous skin tone.
I agree. It’s as if the dress is wearing her.
I’m not into the whole ruffle trend except for some very minimal ones.
I really like the look of that black dress before I opened it up larger. I think it’s stunning from afar … but I lost some of the love for it when I saw it wasn’t just a metallic silver or gold but multi-color instead.
I’d really like Kate Phillip’s dress if it weren’t for that extra bottom ruffle that seems to be everywhere now. If that was just a short dress I’d love it.
Michelle Dockery is such a beautiful woman. I’d be playing with the sequins the whole night if that was my dress.
I can’t believe I’m saying this but I absolutely LOVE the ruffled dress. Love it. Great styling, too. I don’t even mind the middle part! MD looks equally fantastic.
#1, 2, are lovely. #3 is a bit too bright pink. The dresses with all the ruffles? no.
I will be seeing DA when it comes out. oooh, the clothes, the sets, the countryside..yup.
I’m heading to an early screening on Thursday. They’re handing out free cocktails and the food is from the official Downton Abbey cookbook. I am ridiculously excited!
They have a cookbook? Who knew? Although I shouldn’t be surprised, someone gifted me with DA teas a couple years ago. Have fun!
Michelle is truly a skinny skinny girl, and this dress makes her look lumpy in places. That’s unfortunate. She has better wardrobe in the show.
I’m so excited for this movie. Downton Abbey is one of the few shows that I always watched when I’m sad/anxious/depressed and it always helps.
I think Elizabeth McGovern looks stunning. IMHO, the “hot pink” looks great on her and I love the cut of the dress.
Disclaimer: I am a huge Elizabeth McGovern fan!
I’m not really a fan of hers but I agree that she looks amazing. Her hair and makeup are lovely, too.
I think everyone looks really great although I don’t think Michelle’s hairstyle is the most flattering.
Tuppence Middleton gives me a bit of a Rooney Mara vibe.
I always love seeing the DA cast out of costume and these photos don’t disappoint. Laura Carmichael really is stunning compared to Edith, it’s wild. Her legs are goals!
I actually love Elizabeth McGovern’s dress.
Um … if I EVER looked like this in real life, I would fall over and die from happiness. Dead. End of story. Does she look good? I would say yes. Hee
I sat next to Elizabeth McGovern & her husband Simon Curtis at dinner a few years ago – an experience I would happily NEVER do again. Both were utter blowhardsand rather unpleasant people. Which I found saddening as I really liked Elizabeth McGovern in Downton.