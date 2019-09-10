Michelle Dockery in gold Galvan at the ‘Downton Abbey’ premiere: stunning?

Here are just some photos from last night’s London premiere of Downton Abbey. This month might be MY Super Bowl – both Downton Abbey and Hustlers are coming out in a matter of days/weeks. Those are the two films I’m most looking forward to this year. I can’t wait! And of course, I’m most excited about the sister drama, and Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) DELIVERED with the fashion. Michelle wore this “liquid gold” Galvan Fall 2019 gown. She looks like a goddess. Even though I’m not completely in love with this on her, I’m not going to nitpick. She looks great.

Laura Carmichael wore Monse Resort 2020. Is this a mullet dress? Yes. It is. But this is an okay mullet dress and she looks fantastic too. I’m always struck by how much prettier Laura is in real life versus how dowdy they make Edith look. Hopefully now that Edith has her own grand estate, they style her a bit better.

Elizabeth McGovern wore Zac Posen. Hot pink? Okay. Not my favorite.

Kate Phillips wore Mary Katrantzou. It’s a bit too conservative and ruffled for my taste. The fit/tailoring is great though.

Tuppence Middleton in Copurs Resort 2020. Speaking of ruffles… damn. For some reason, I’m getting strong Minnie Driver vibes?