Boris Johnson took one more big loss just before he shut down Parliament

As much as I’m laughing about the shenanigans and clownery of Boris Johnson and the parliamentary mess, I’m actually feeling some pangs of envy towards the British system of government at the moment. Of course it’s not perfect, and I doubt most British people are happy with all of this nonsense. But on the other side, Boris Johnson is a racist buffoon and he’s taken hit after hit, loss after loss, and it’s not only hilarious, it’s the way “the system” should work. Elected leaders should hold power to account. Elected leaders should shut down Boris Johnson’s fascistic ideas. Yesterday, the “proroguing” thing happened and Parliament was shut down for a month (or longer), all part of BoJo’s scheme – with the Queen’s approval – to shut down debate and force through a no-deal Brexit. Only Parliament screwed over BoJo one last time before they were suspended:

Britain’s embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another political defeat on Monday as he failed for a second time to convince lawmakers to back his call for an election to solve the Brexit deadlock. Johnson’s bid failed, with 293 Members of Parliament supporting the motion, 46 voting against it and multiple abstentions. The prime minister needed two-thirds of support of the House of Commons, at least 434 votes, for the election to take place. Johnson blamed opposition lawmakers for delaying “Brexit yet again” and promised that his government would “press on negotiating a deal while preparing to leave without one.” “No matter how many devices this Parliament invents to tie my hands, I will strive” to get an agreement in Brussels, he said. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, described Johnson’s shutdown of Parliament — that began Monday night — as a way to avoid any discussion of that deal. “This government is a disgrace and the way the prime minister operates is a disgrace,” Corbyn said. Longtime House Speaker John Bercow, who earlier announced his decision to step down from the job and has repeatedly urged lawmakers to wrest control of Brexit’s future, told the chamber that there was nothing “normal” about Johnson’s suspension of parliament. Bercow, who belonged to Johnson’s Conservative Party before he was elected Speaker, was met with jeers and repeated interruptions from right-wing MPs. The suspension, he warned, “represents not just in the minds of many colleagues, but to huge numbers of people outside, an act of executive fiat.” In the last-ditch attempt to save him the embarrassment of asking Brussels for an extension to the process of leaving the European Union, Johnson wanted voters to back his hard-line “do or die” stance on leaving under any circumstance on Oct. 31. But opposition lawmakers didn’t want to agree to a “snap election” unless they could ensure Johnson would not be able to take Britain out of the E.U. without a deal — which they say will have devastating consequences for the U.K.

[From NBC News]

So…after BoJo purged disloyal Tories from the party last week, his majority has obviously gone down. But even remaining Tory MPs are voting against him and voting against his schemes. And instead of allowing BoJo to get a new election, Corbyn is refusing to give BoJo what he wants until the Brexit mess is worked out. Is that it? BoJo screwed himself into a corner and now Labour and Tory MPs are relatively united in making him suffer. It’s beautiful.

I do have to ask this of our British Celebitches: is there any long-standing resentment towards the Queen for giving BoJo the greenlight to prorogue? Because there should be – she could have chosen a different path. She did not. She chose to go all-in with BoJo. So this mess should be blowing back in her face too.

"This is not a standard or normal porogation" – Commons Speaker John Bercow says the suspension of parliament is "an act of executive fiat". Follow live here: https://t.co/OPHSadUnxI pic.twitter.com/yzzZgQMshI — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 10, 2019