Boris Johnson took one more big loss just before he shut down Parliament

As much as I’m laughing about the shenanigans and clownery of Boris Johnson and the parliamentary mess, I’m actually feeling some pangs of envy towards the British system of government at the moment. Of course it’s not perfect, and I doubt most British people are happy with all of this nonsense. But on the other side, Boris Johnson is a racist buffoon and he’s taken hit after hit, loss after loss, and it’s not only hilarious, it’s the way “the system” should work. Elected leaders should hold power to account. Elected leaders should shut down Boris Johnson’s fascistic ideas. Yesterday, the “proroguing” thing happened and Parliament was shut down for a month (or longer), all part of BoJo’s scheme – with the Queen’s approval – to shut down debate and force through a no-deal Brexit. Only Parliament screwed over BoJo one last time before they were suspended:
Britain’s embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another political defeat on Monday as he failed for a second time to convince lawmakers to back his call for an election to solve the Brexit deadlock. Johnson’s bid failed, with 293 Members of Parliament supporting the motion, 46 voting against it and multiple abstentions. The prime minister needed two-thirds of support of the House of Commons, at least 434 votes, for the election to take place.
Johnson blamed opposition lawmakers for delaying “Brexit yet again” and promised that his government would “press on negotiating a deal while preparing to leave without one.”
“No matter how many devices this Parliament invents to tie my hands, I will strive” to get an agreement in Brussels, he said.
Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, described Johnson’s shutdown of Parliament — that began Monday night — as a way to avoid any discussion of that deal. “This government is a disgrace and the way the prime minister operates is a disgrace,” Corbyn said. Longtime House Speaker John Bercow, who earlier announced his decision to step down from the job and has repeatedly urged lawmakers to wrest control of Brexit’s future, told the chamber that there was nothing “normal” about Johnson’s suspension of parliament. Bercow, who belonged to Johnson’s Conservative Party before he was elected Speaker, was met with jeers and repeated interruptions from right-wing MPs. The suspension, he warned, “represents not just in the minds of many colleagues, but to huge numbers of people outside, an act of executive fiat.”
In the last-ditch attempt to save him the embarrassment of asking Brussels for an extension to the process of leaving the European Union, Johnson wanted voters to back his hard-line “do or die” stance on leaving under any circumstance on Oct. 31. But opposition lawmakers didn’t want to agree to a “snap election” unless they could ensure Johnson would not be able to take Britain out of the E.U. without a deal — which they say will have devastating consequences for the U.K.
So…after BoJo purged disloyal Tories from the party last week, his majority has obviously gone down. But even remaining Tory MPs are voting against him and voting against his schemes. And instead of allowing BoJo to get a new election, Corbyn is refusing to give BoJo what he wants until the Brexit mess is worked out. Is that it? BoJo screwed himself into a corner and now Labour and Tory MPs are relatively united in making him suffer. It’s beautiful.
I do have to ask this of our British Celebitches: is there any long-standing resentment towards the Queen for giving BoJo the greenlight to prorogue? Because there should be – she could have chosen a different path. She did not. She chose to go all-in with BoJo. So this mess should be blowing back in her face too.
Yeah, say what you want about them, but British government keeps check on the leader. The American either has no balls anymore or all in with its racist president.
they have far less money in their politics, vastly shorter campaigning cycles, less insane lobbying. and lo and behold, they are able to find their balls a lot better and put country over party.
They also don’t have an electoral college, gerrymandering and voter supression. We essentially live under minority rule. Our whole system is trash.
The majority of the Republicans running for re-election are all in with racist Trump because all they are interested in is getting re-elected and they cannot do as such without Trump’s base of deplorables. Many Republicans who see the handwriting on the wall (especially in the House of Representatives) are not standing for re-election and/or have left the party.
When the commentator, journalist and staunch conservative George Will leaves the Repube party to become an independent, there should be no doubt that the Republican party basically represents Chump and not the other way around.
It’s been a real civics lesson in checks & balances, a concept the U.S. seems to have abandoned.
Good, he looks lacerated. Brits are genius at getting rid of unwanted leaders. We should have learned from their book and unceremoniously chucked out our moron.
How are we going “chuck out our moron” if the Senate will not convict the orange turd.
The 2020 ballot box is the only way.
Did the queen have a choice though? She has basically no power; she exists as a very expensive rubber stamp.
The Queen can not be seen to be making political decisions, whether she agrees with the prime minister or not. If she did go against Bojo, she would no longer be seen as neutral. So it is the prime minister’s fault for putting her in an awkward situation and she is likely to have been furious about being brought into the conversation – as she is powerless to take sides. This hasn’t been a problem in the last few decades as the elected governments haven’t been extreme far left/ far right candidates until recently.
The Queen can’t actually think for herself on these matters given the state of the monarchy when these laws came into place. She is meant to take the advice of the PM/Cabinet. Basically Bojo put all this on an old woman knowing she can’t refuse.
I don’t think there is any resentment towards the queen- if she had gone against the advice of the prime minister that would actually have caused a huge constitutional crisis.
The queen doesn’t have a choice in these things anymore her role is entirely ceremonial.
Although it’s the Queen’s parliament and supposedly the Prime Minister operates by her leisure, the Queen is a figure head, and supposedly what people like about the queen is that she’s neutral.
The issue isn’t the Queen’s judgement at the minute, she does what her special advisers tell her to do. The main issue is that lawyers Cheney, Grieve and Starmer have used a Humble Address to force the government to release various information (Yellow Hammer) about what no deal means. There’s also a strong suspicion that Johnson and Rees Mogg lied to the Queen to get her permission to prorogue Parliament.
I loved the fact that the soonest one can have an early general election is in November. So Johnson and Cummings can twist in the wind. Johnson says he won’t obey Parliament re: extension, so I do hope that he goes to jail. BUT – I can see him actually coming back with a deal – the original deal that the EU offered two years ago, in terms of dropping the border in the middle of the Irish sea. In order to get Brexit, Britain will have to give up Northern Ireland. I can see Johnson doing that, and that’s why the DUP are going to Westminster post haste. This is happening with the Conservative and Unionist Party. The DUP are going to have a sh*t fit.
You’d have a heart of stone not to laugh.
If he wins the next election though, things will really go to shit – and yes, people are that stupid and will still vote for his Tories. Polling is all over the place at the moment.
He will get in but he will have to form a coalition with the Brexit party (who are predicted to do well). Its not roses for Labour as they are also expected to get hammered and if they want to continue to be the opposition party then they are going to have to form a coalition as well – which is unlikely to happen as if they want the SNP to support them they will have to sell Scotland out by bribing them with a 2nd Indy ref is they got into power. Labour need to get rid of Corbyn and McDonnell, who have pretty much outed themselves as desperate liars and incompetent old fools. Did you hear that over the weekend McDonnell was saying that if he and Corbyn got into No. 10 they’d resurrect May’s deal and ask the EU to make a few changes to it before they’d ‘accept’ it. You know the deal they worked hard to vote down 3 times.