Kourtney Kardashian is getting plasma injections on her bald spot to combat hair loss

Last Sunday, the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered. I didn’t watch it. I never watch it. But I do sometimes enjoy reading the recaps, and on Monday, there were so many recaps involving Khloe Kardashian. Apparently, this season was filmed in the immediate aftermath of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s break up. Khloe claimed in the episode that Tristan was doing the most to win her back, from sending flowers to texting her constantly to hugging her just before True’s birthday. Personally, I think Khloe sounded utterly delusional and like she was pushing this “I’m so desirable, he’s still all over me” fantasy. He literally cheated on her constantly and she still clung to him. No one is buying her narrative.

So instead of covering that, I’m choosing to cover this part of KUWTK: whether or not Kourtney Kardashian is going bald because of too-tight ponytails and high buns.

Kourtney Kardashian was quick to take action after discovering a small bald spot on her head. On Sunday’s season 17 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney, 40, took a trip to the doctor in order to address her hair problem. “Today I’m getting PRP [platelet-rich plasma], which is where they take your blood and spin it and they use your plasma and they inject it in my head for my hair to grow back,” she said. During her visit with Dr. Jason Diamond, the reality star was told that while she should “be fine,” it could “take a long time” before everything was back to normal. “I definitely think that we should get some injections in there,” Diamond told Kardashian. “I think you probably need two or three series, maybe once a month for the next three months and I think you’ll be fine.” Fans were first alerted to Kardashian’s hair troubles days before the season premiere, in a trailer that showed Kim Kardashian West advising her sister to go to the hospital. “Kourtney, you have a really big spot on the top of your head,” Kardashian West, 38, said. “Look down, Kourtney. Oh my god, I’m afraid for your life. Have you seen that?” “No, but I feel it,” her older sister replied, explaining that she blamed the lack of a hair on having recently worn an extremely tight, high ponytail at a February gala. “It’s a hole in my head. I swear it’s from my ponytail, it was so tight that I had a bump on my head like this.”

[From People]

I think it was probably the high pony, but a lot of women experience hair loss too, just not as profoundly as most men. As I get older, the texture of my hair keeps changing – it used to be super-fine, oily and mostly straight. Nowadays, my hair person is always like “maybe you need a hot oil treatment or a good conditioner.” No, it’s just my hair now. Thank God I don’t have any bald spots though – it’s bad enough that I have so much grey all over. As for the Kardashians: all of the weaves can cause hair loss too, right? As for the solution of using PRP injections on the bald spot… wow. I truly didn’t know that was an option.

Here’s the clip of Kim freaking out over Kourtney’s bald spot. Kim is terrible – her immediate reaction was “this is a HUGE emergency requiring a trip to the hospital!” Which is a huge overreaction.