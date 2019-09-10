Emily Ratajkowski: My body doesn’t ‘discredit me and my political action’

I think I’ve figured out my issue with Emily Ratajkowski. Like, I don’t hate her – I don’t even think she’s a vapid idiot. She says some interesting things and she gives a better interview than half of the women in Hollywood. She tries to talk about feminism in a meaningful way. But here’s what I’ve figured out: Emily seems to think that her exhibitionism makes her a feminist, when actually she’s an exhibitionist AND a feminist and the two things aren’t really overlapping. Does that make sense? I’m not going to tell an exhibitionist who constantly posts belfies that she’s not a feminist. She can be. But please don’t say that your need to expose your body incessantly is some feminist cause du jour. It is not. So, anyway, Emily has a feature in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. She posed in a bra (what else) and showed off her armpit fur. This is Emily’s latest feminist cause (and she’s weeks too late).
Her privilege: “Before I go any further, let’s state the obvious: I’m a cis white woman. I’m well aware of the privilege I receive as someone who is heteronormative, and I don’t pretend to act like my identity hasn’t made some things easier for me. That being said, I want to take this opportunity to speak up about what my experience as a woman has been.”
Her choice to be traditionally sexy: “Sure, I’m positive that most of my early adventures investigating what it meant to be a girl were heavily influenced by misogynistic culture. Hell, I’m also positive that many of the ways I continue to be “sexy” are heavily influenced by misogyny. But it feels good to me, and it’s my damn choice, right? Isn’t that what feminism is about—choice?…As a fully grown woman, I continue to be shocked by how, in 2019, we look down so much on women who like to play with what it means to be sexy.”
Going braless to protest: “When I was arrested in D.C. protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, a man who has shown a gross amount of disrespect toward women in his life, the headlines were not about what I was protesting but instead about what kind of shirt I was wearing. Even women from the left, who fully supported the purpose of my protest, made comments about my missing bra underneath my white tank and jeans. In their minds, the fact that my body was at all visible had somehow discredited me and my political action. But why?”
On body hair: “If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me. For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose—a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair. On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy. And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a “bad feminist,” to borrow from Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else. I’m definitely not saying that every woman needs to connect with their inner Thotiana; I’m just making the point that women can and should be able to wear or represent themselves however they want, whether it’s in a burka or a string bikini.
As I’ve said many times before, I don’t hate Emily Ratajkowski and her almost childlike understanding of bare bones feminism and feminist theory is better than nothing. Fundamentally, there’s nothing wrong with what she says: women should make their own choices about how to be, how to present themselves, whether to shave, what to wear, what to do with their bodies and who they sleep with. But lordy, Emily often acts like she’s being discriminated against for BEING SEXY. That’s her special class, that’s her minority status. As a Sexy Woman, people judge her for being sexy. It hurts her sexy feelings. No one will let her be sexy! Enough, Emily.
Separately, I’m not over her high-on-molly marriage to that douchy greaseball. ewww.
I get such a bad vibe from that dude. I hope I’m wrong.
I feel like she is always giving interviews but does she act that much anymore? Is she more of a model now or must a famous person??
She has a pretty popular swimsuit line now, she’s just won an award for it.
I’ve been a fan for years, I started liking her when the Black Lives Matter movement started, she was posting about it and supporting the protests before any mainstream celebs did. IMO her supporting the movement when she was a “new” celeb and BLM was seen as “radical” shows that she’s genuine in her support, cause it could’ve really affected her career
Sigh. She wore a white t-shirt and no bra and people talked about her spectacular boobs.
This is not shocking to anyone except Emily.
That being said, I respect her for protesting Kavanaugh, truly. Ultimately, I agree with you Kaiser that her brand of feminism is better than nothing and certainly better and less problematic than, say, ScarJo’s brand of feminism.
It’s always about her body. *yawn* Her boobs aren’t even real and she needs to lay off the lip-fillers.
Pretty sure her boobs are real. She’s posted photos of herself as a teen, so unless she got implants at 14 I think they’re real.
I don’t think it is the same debate of capitalising on your looks and enjoying being sexy (going braless, wearing tight clothes, showing cleavage etc.)
The first is a cultural issue and we are allowed to ask ourselves where that puts us as women and how that prevents men (and some women) to listen to us – I think that’s a serious issue. I’m watching Suits and it’s crazy how all the women are in tight revealing clothes, all actresses lost a bunch of weight and basically look like Barbies, and the men are, well, in suits, and we don’t see an inch of their skin.
Sexy men: power
Sexy women: Barbies
On the other hand, one is allowed to wear whatever one wants, revealing clothes, tight skirts and butt cheek shorts. It says we want to look sexy and that’s a choice. And no one should be considered less because of it.
Are the two related? Hell yes. I don’t think one can be seen without the other. However, taking agency away from us and placing everything on the culture and the patriarchy is not valid either. Men, after all, want to look sexy too and no one ever bats an eye because of that. (Check Orlando Bloom’s post with a sexy swimming pool, shirtless shot).
This is so true but then what to do? I’ve had this conversation so many times with friends and colleagues and the answer always seems to be to read the room/tone and decide accordingly. That seems easy at first glance. Wear professional clothes in a professional setting and dress the way you want otherwise. But men always set the tone regardless so it still becomes problematic eventually. That great area is always only harmful to women. The goalposts shift so precipitously and so unfairly against women that I almost argue that there should be no goal posts. But this is obviously untenable so again what to do?
I hope you’re not shocked by this but I once told my daughter: you can be a serial slut, I will support you and cherish you and applaud you as long as you don’t hurt anyone in the process. However, you have to be very strong to deal with other people’s perception of you and direct criticism you will get.
(She had a phase where she was very ‘sexual’ (as in sexy, not sexually active) while being in a very uptight school in the middle of a very religious community).
It’s not really about ‘reading the room’, it’s about having the energy, the clout, the integrity and the ability to stand up for oneself. It’s EFFING HARD.
I think that is why people took to Joan of Mad Men so much. She knew how to put them in place. But… she was also ‘protected’ by the men in the office because they needed her and she was the… secretary.
What do you think? Not sure if I answered your question.
Good point. Although, men and women aren’t really prevented from listening to women who make their looks or immodesty part of how they brand themselves. It’s a choice that they’re making to disrespect certain women based on patriarchal standards of morality and respectability. It’s the same thing when people say ‘men don’t/ nobody respects a sl*t ‘ in other contexts (not saying that’s what you’re saying). Men and others make a choice to disrespect the women they’ve been taught are trash and don’t deserve respect as human beings.
Does she ever talk about anything other than how she enjoys displaying her body?
Maybe when she ages she’ll be a bit more interesting? She’s stuck on sexy, and I’m credit that her relative youth. Maybe when things sag a bit, she’ll expand her theories a bit more.
She reminds me of that infomercial Cindy Crawford was in a few years ago for skin care. Every guest on the show, including her, kept talking about how gorgeous she is. It’s like, Ok, we got it. You are gorgeous and proud and no one should make judgements about you based on your looks, but we’ve been hearing about them a lot.
She says the same things over and over and over again and she hasn’t promoted a major project in years.
She’s a vacuous choice feminist. Choice feminism is just consumerist garbage. It is not meaningful feminism.
I wish she had more things of substance to say. And she acknowledges being a cis white woman and what that means for her, but leaves it self-centered. Like alludes to the fact that she has it easier than women of color but doesn’t directly mention anyone else or intersectionality.