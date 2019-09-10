Gwyneth Paltrow was ‘one of the first people’ to speak to the NYT about Harvey Weinstein

Embed from Getty Images

Ronan Farrow got a lot of (deserved) credit for his part in breaking the Harvey Weinstein story in 2017. But a lot of credit should go (and does go) to Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the two New York Times journalists who were working concurrently to break the Weinstein story. I still remember that week in 2017, when the dominos began to fall and the New Yorker and New York Times were running exclusive after exclusive. Anyway, Kantor and Twohey have written a book about their experience breaking the story and the last impact of the #MeToo movement. The book is called She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement. We’re coming up on the two-year anniversary of the story breaking.

Kantor and Twohey have been giving lots of interviews to promote the book, and some of the biggest headlines are about which celebrity women spoke to them first. They give a lot of credit to Ashley Judd for being the first to say that they could use her name. They also give credit to Gwyneth Paltrow:

On the Today show, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow—who found fame largely through appearances in Weinstein’s films—was one of the first actors to speak with them. “Gwyneth Paltrow is one of Harvey’s biggest stars, and he had really kind of presented himself as kind of a godfather to her over the years,” Twohey told Savannah Guthrie on Monday. (Paltrow did not initially go on the record for their first story, but did eventually share her own account of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct toward her.) “I think that many people will be surprised to discover that when so many other actresses were reluctant to get on the phone and scared to tell the truth about what they had experienced at his hands, that Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone, and that she was determined to help this investigation—even when Harvey Weinstein showed up to a party at her house early and she was sort of forced to hide in the bathroom.” As Twohey explained, Paltrow called them at that point. “I think Harvey Weinstein was extremely aware and extremely scared of what the implications would be if is biggest star actually ended up going on the record,” Twohey said. Kantor and Twohey also explained how difficult it was for them to find sources for the story early on in their investigation—not only due to the various machinations and nondisclosure agreements that protected Weinstein, but also because neither of them had a Hollywood background at that time. “Even trying to figure out how to reach these famous actresses was kind of an investigation unto itself,” Kantor said. “We couldn’t call their publicists; we couldn’t call their agents. So even if we managed to get Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow on the phone, which we did, we had to figure out how to say in that first minute, ‘Here’s an argument for trusting us; here’s an argument for telling us a really private story.’”

[From Vanity Fair]

They also spoke at length to NPR – you can read that piece here. They haven’t talked about how they got Angelina Jolie to go on the record, but I remember that Jolie was one of the first actresses to put her name to something, at the same time as Gwyneth. Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein’s statement is this: “‘She Says’ is all you need to know to appreciate that this book contains one sided allegations without having adequately investigated the facts of each situation. There is very different side to every story.” Yeah, there’s NOT another side, actually.

Another part of the book and the interviews: a larger conversation about the role Lisa Bloom played in discrediting Weinstein’s victims. Bloom is a lawyer, she’s Gloria Allred’s daughter, and she was on Weinstein’s retainer (getting paid about $900 an hour) to smear, discredit and shame the women Weinstein harassed, assaulted and raped. Some people – Rose McGowan among them – want Bloom disbarred. I kind of agree.

Embed from Getty Images