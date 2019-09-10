Gwyneth Paltrow was ‘one of the first people’ to speak to the NYT about Harvey Weinstein

Ronan Farrow got a lot of (deserved) credit for his part in breaking the Harvey Weinstein story in 2017. But a lot of credit should go (and does go) to Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the two New York Times journalists who were working concurrently to break the Weinstein story. I still remember that week in 2017, when the dominos began to fall and the New Yorker and New York Times were running exclusive after exclusive. Anyway, Kantor and Twohey have written a book about their experience breaking the story and the last impact of the #MeToo movement. The book is called She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement. We’re coming up on the two-year anniversary of the story breaking.
Kantor and Twohey have been giving lots of interviews to promote the book, and some of the biggest headlines are about which celebrity women spoke to them first. They give a lot of credit to Ashley Judd for being the first to say that they could use her name. They also give credit to Gwyneth Paltrow:
On the Today show, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow—who found fame largely through appearances in Weinstein’s films—was one of the first actors to speak with them.
“Gwyneth Paltrow is one of Harvey’s biggest stars, and he had really kind of presented himself as kind of a godfather to her over the years,” Twohey told Savannah Guthrie on Monday. (Paltrow did not initially go on the record for their first story, but did eventually share her own account of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct toward her.) “I think that many people will be surprised to discover that when so many other actresses were reluctant to get on the phone and scared to tell the truth about what they had experienced at his hands, that Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone, and that she was determined to help this investigation—even when Harvey Weinstein showed up to a party at her house early and she was sort of forced to hide in the bathroom.”
As Twohey explained, Paltrow called them at that point. “I think Harvey Weinstein was extremely aware and extremely scared of what the implications would be if is biggest star actually ended up going on the record,” Twohey said.
Kantor and Twohey also explained how difficult it was for them to find sources for the story early on in their investigation—not only due to the various machinations and nondisclosure agreements that protected Weinstein, but also because neither of them had a Hollywood background at that time. “Even trying to figure out how to reach these famous actresses was kind of an investigation unto itself,” Kantor said. “We couldn’t call their publicists; we couldn’t call their agents. So even if we managed to get Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow on the phone, which we did, we had to figure out how to say in that first minute, ‘Here’s an argument for trusting us; here’s an argument for telling us a really private story.’”
They also spoke at length to NPR – you can read that piece here. They haven’t talked about how they got Angelina Jolie to go on the record, but I remember that Jolie was one of the first actresses to put her name to something, at the same time as Gwyneth. Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein’s statement is this: “‘She Says’ is all you need to know to appreciate that this book contains one sided allegations without having adequately investigated the facts of each situation. There is very different side to every story.” Yeah, there’s NOT another side, actually.
Another part of the book and the interviews: a larger conversation about the role Lisa Bloom played in discrediting Weinstein’s victims. Bloom is a lawyer, she’s Gloria Allred’s daughter, and she was on Weinstein’s retainer (getting paid about $900 an hour) to smear, discredit and shame the women Weinstein harassed, assaulted and raped. Some people – Rose McGowan among them – want Bloom disbarred. I kind of agree.
Oh wow so uncomfortable that pic.
Right?! My body cringes and I can’t stand to look at it for too long.
She looks like a victim with her captor. Reminds me of Elizabeth Smart.
I understand being afraid of coming out and accuse a powerful man.
Everyone’s default setting is to protect their careers. Now it’s easy to say that it was worth it but at the time no one knew how this would pan out.
I don’t mean to sound harsh but this to me means that Paltrow is very removed from the industry and focusing mainly on her husband’s projects or selling snake oil.
Angelina is a humanitarian who also only does high profile projects here and there, which aren’t connected to him.
That picture….yikes.
The fact that this didn’t just happen to girls from Iowa who came to the proverbial Big City to Make It- it also happened to women with rich and influential parents/families- is truly SO telling about our inherent nature to make excuses/secret keep/believe we have to play nice to be successful.
Learning to set boundaries and protect themselves is one of the most powerful tools women can possess: teach your daughters.
Let’s hope this awful shit starts to end.
That’s one of the things that always struck me. Both Gwyneth and Angelina were Hollywood or Hollywood-adjacent raised. They came from privilege. Paltrow in particular was CRAZY well connected (Spielberg really is her godfather). And yet the status quo was this is how it is and he needs to be tolerated because art or something. Hollywood is absolute garbage.
I was really amazed and horrified by that too. I thought some of them would have been ignored by him given their famous families, but I guess he thought he was more powerful. I hope he rots in jail for the rest of his miserable life, but I don’t have high hopes.
While thanking these women for being brave enough to come forward, I want to also thank Tarana Burke, who started the whole MeToo movement a decade before any of this story blew up, and who has been doing really important and difficult work for a long time.
Yes, please let us not forget Tarana Burke who started #metoo.
The picture with Goop and Harvey made me SHUDDER. OMG.
I know that many people dislike Paltrow but I like her. Sometimes she’s maybe over the top but I think she’s a strong and good woman (and a good actress).
That pic is scary.
Same and same. She can be a bit much at times but Ive never disliked her.
I know people love to talk trash about Gwyneth but let’s give credit where it’s due. Allowing them to use her name probably helped a lot of other women have the courage to come forward with their own stories. Gwyneth was Harvey’s golden goose. Her parents were in the industry. Her godfather is Steven Spielberg. If it could happen to her no one was safe. That photo and her eyes in it speak VOLUMES.
I agree with everything you have said, spot on
I have to admit seeing her so young and so vulnerable, there’s a lot about Gwenyth I don’t know. I’m not crazy about her current persona, but total respect for giving a voice to who knows how many others.
I agree. Her willingness to put her name to this story must have helped a lot. I also kind of agree that at this point in time she doesn’t give a shit about Hollywood and sees herself as above it which must have also added some courage. In the end that story about Harvey showing up at her house and her hiding in the bathroom is just sick.It shows that despite your own status, connections or actual willingness to burn bridges ( in this case for her with Hollywood), there is a huge human factor – how men like him hold sway over women, no matter who they are or where the truth lies.
Good on you, Gwyneth. You did a really good thing here. (But I’m still not buying your products.)
THIS!!!!
I forgot Gwyn and Madge were once best friends.
I had forgotten Madge’s old face!!!
Okay I know that everyone is rightfully angry at Weinstein but can we not go after the lawyer. Bloom was doing her job. If you were accused of a different crime you didn’t commit, you would want your lawyer to go out for you. Its easy in this scenario to be like Bloom shouldn’t have done that but imagine a different scenario such as Meek Mill case having had a lawyer like Bloom. You would want that. Democracy and Justice only works when everybody gets proper representation, not just the good guys