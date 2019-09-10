Britney Spears has a new temporary conservator, but that could change

Britney Spears’ father Jamie is no longer her conservator, but Britney is still under her conservatorship. The rules of the conservatorship are still the same as they’ve always been, for the past 11 years: constant monitoring of Britney’s physical and mental health, and control of her finances. Britney’s new conservator is her “care manager” of the past year, a woman named Jodi Montgomery. Jamie stepped down – temporarily, it has been stressed – in the wake of his assault on his grandson Sean Preston last week. While the nature of the conservatorship has not been changed, there’s an outside chance it could be changed in the weeks/months to come:

Britney Spears now has a new temporary conservator … and, as expected, it’s Jodi Montgomery. The appointment was made official Monday in an L.A. courtroom where a judge appointed Jodi after Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, formally requested to relinquish his powers of conservatorship due to personal health reasons. As we first reported … Jamie filed the docs last week to step down at least through January 20, 2020 — and handpicked Jodi, Brit’s care manager, to be his replacement, temporarily. We know no one involved opposed Jodi’s appointment, but the bigger issue will come within the next week … once a court appointed evaluator files a report about Britney’s care and medications she was given. TMZ broke the story … Dr. Timothy Benson — who was responsible for her treatment — died from an aneurysm. The evaluation could be critical of Jamie’s stewardship and, if so, could open the door for Kevin Federline and/or Lynne Spears to launch a challenge to Jamie returning to the conservatorship. Jamie’s asking the judge to give Montgomery the same powers he has, including: 1. The power to restrict or limit visitors by any means.

2. The power to retain caretakers and security for Britney on a 24-hour basis.

3. The power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders.

4. The power to communicate with expert medical personnel regarding Britney and to have full access to her medical and psychiatric records. Monday in court, the judge appointed Jodi conservator until January 31, 2020, at which point Jamie could presumably return … barring a challenge.

It will be interesting to see what happens from here. I’m not trying to sound macabre at all – it will be fascinating to see what happens in the next four months. Will Jamie still try to exert a level of control over Britney? Will Brit break free of her dad in a meaningful way? Will Lynne manipulate her way back into Britney’s life and finances? Will Kevin Federline put up a bigger fight about custody if Jamie is around? And on and on.