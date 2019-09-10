Orlando Bloom turned down SNL years ago due to his dyslexia

Embed from Getty Images

I’m still sad that Leslie Jones has left Saturday Night Live after 5 seasons, though I’m excited to see what she’ll do next after her Netflix special and the Coming to America sequel. In other SNL-related news, Orlando Bloom told People that he’d turned down an invitation to host the NBC show a decade ago because he has dyslexia:

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show last week, the Carnival Row actor, 42, explained that he opted not to host the NBC comedy sketch series because he felt “really insecure at the time,” citing his dyslexia and the pressure of the international fame he earned from the Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings films. “I was just like, partly my dyslexia, partly like that window of time where I couldn’t even … think straight and see the wood through the trees,” he explained to host Howard Stern. “I would love to [host] Saturday Night Live now.”

Howard pointed out to Orlando that the cast reads off cue cards, and Orlando had said that “would’ve been difficult.” He also said that the invitation came at a time when he “didn’t have perspective.” He used an extended metaphor comparing acting to being in a burning car. I only partially followed it, but he seemed to be saying that as an actor, he got swept up in his work, which everyone loved, and that was great. Then he realized that he was kind of stymied by both the fame and the expectations that everyone suddenly had for him (and that he probably had for himself) and he became overwhelmed and wasn’t entirely sure how to cope. (He was trapped in the burning car and not sure how to get out.) He realized later that if he prepares to be in the burning car, and also has a support system in place, that the experience is easier to deal with. It’s understandable to me that Orlando was trying to adjust to being in two blockbuster franchises a decade ago, so when Lorne Michaels asked him to host and act live on a showusing cue cards, he said, “Heck, no.”

It’s great to hear that Orlando has figured out ways to cope with his fame and the pressures of acting, and so would consider appearing on SNL if asked. Hosting that show takes a certain combination of skills that not everybody has, even if they are seasoned film and TV actors. I know there have been episodes that I gave up on because the host was clearly uncomfortable with the premise of performing live and was so obviously reading the cue cards that it was painful to watch. I have horrible stage fright, and so don’t blame them for their discomfort. I just don’t want to watch it, because it makes me uncomfortable. Hopefully, Lorne is reading and invites Orlando to host during Season 45. Katy Perry has been on SNL twice: once as a host, and once as a musical guest, but I bet she’d perform again if Orlando hosted.