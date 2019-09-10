Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4

So, it turns out those rumors were true: Gillian Anderson will play former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. After many months of what I am guessing was negotiations, Gillian finally signed on to the series.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

On a completely superficial note, the photo they used of her in that tweet is so lovely, it hurts. I still contend that Gillian will be very good in this role. I also still want to see she and Olivia Colman go toe-to-toe in scenes, I think that will be delicious. However, the reaction to Gillian’s casting and statement have been passionate. And by passionate, I mean that most of the viewers want to remind The Crown and Gillian how much they passionately hate Thatcher:

If I were to tackle Thatcher, I would do it violently — Elliot Burns (@ElliotBurns10) September 7, 2019

Can't we just pretend the Cow didn't exist…. — kath luxton (@lux3uu) September 7, 2019

The only "exploring beneath the surface" I want to see with thatcher is to check she's definitely still dead — Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) September 7, 2019

This is the most conflicting thing in the history of forever 😂 — Josh Scully (@JSxully) September 7, 2019

You get the idea. You can’t ignore Thatcher if you are talking about this period of British history, so no one expected The Crown not to have a Thatcher, no matter how much they wish they could. I’m fine with Gillian using “complicated,” “controversial,” and “formidable,” in her discussion but I was taken aback by, “falling in love with.” Gillian spent a good portion of her childhood in England. She moved back to the states right around the time Thatcher took office but did spend her summers in the UK. Plus she’s lived in London almost exclusively since 2002, she must have a sense of public opinion on Thatcher. I don’t want to police her language in her own statement, but I’m just really surprised with her comments. I guess I’ll have to see how Gillian approaches her spin on The Iron Lady.

Or maybe this is The Crown’s tactic to keep viewers, to get everyone talking about how much they hated Thatcher and probably her American counterpart, Reagan. Kind of a “hey, look over her,” kind of way. Because the show has one of the best cast’s they could assemble and yet, they are still representing the British Royal Family who is sitting very much on the wrong side of history presently. It’s getting harder and harder to see the humanity in who these folks were considering who they’ve become.

“Presenting your Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan for S.4, The Crown”

