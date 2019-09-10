Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4

wenn36251224

So, it turns out those rumors were true: Gillian Anderson will play former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. After many months of what I am guessing was negotiations, Gillian finally signed on to the series.

On a completely superficial note, the photo they used of her in that tweet is so lovely, it hurts. I still contend that Gillian will be very good in this role. I also still want to see she and Olivia Colman go toe-to-toe in scenes, I think that will be delicious. However, the reaction to Gillian’s casting and statement have been passionate. And by passionate, I mean that most of the viewers want to remind The Crown and Gillian how much they passionately hate Thatcher:

You get the idea. You can’t ignore Thatcher if you are talking about this period of British history, so no one expected The Crown not to have a Thatcher, no matter how much they wish they could. I’m fine with Gillian using “complicated,” “controversial,” and “formidable,” in her discussion but I was taken aback by, “falling in love with.” Gillian spent a good portion of her childhood in England. She moved back to the states right around the time Thatcher took office but did spend her summers in the UK. Plus she’s lived in London almost exclusively since 2002, she must have a sense of public opinion on Thatcher. I don’t want to police her language in her own statement, but I’m just really surprised with her comments. I guess I’ll have to see how Gillian approaches her spin on The Iron Lady.

Or maybe this is The Crown’s tactic to keep viewers, to get everyone talking about how much they hated Thatcher and probably her American counterpart, Reagan. Kind of a “hey, look over her,” kind of way. Because the show has one of the best cast’s they could assemble and yet, they are still representing the British Royal Family who is sitting very much on the wrong side of history presently. It’s getting harder and harder to see the humanity in who these folks were considering who they’ve become.

“Presenting your Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan for S.4, The Crown”
wenn35481011

wenn36146752

wenn33551972

Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown season 4”

  1. Snowslow says:
    September 10, 2019 at 7:20 am

    I was in hives with the mystification of Tatcher by Meryl Streep and now I have to see Gilian Anderson fall in love with the ‘formidable’ woman?! No fanks. Glad I decided not to watch the Crown.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment