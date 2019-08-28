Leslie Jones quits ‘Saturday Night Live’ after five seasons, she ‘chose to depart’

Most of the time, we hear that Saturday Night Live cast members are leaving the show at the end of a season, which is usually in May or June. There’s always turnover in a show like SNL, and there are always comedians and actors on the show who get offered bigger and better projects, or they just get burned out on the grind of putting on a weekly live show. If you told me that Leslie Jones was tired of the grind of it, plus maybe she was tired of the misogynists on the internet, I would understand completely. But… she’s quit SNL just a few weeks before the new season begins, and she’s doing it because she’s got bigger things going on. Do you believe that? Hm.

Leslie Jones has quit “Saturday Night Live” after five seasons, Page Six has learned. The comic, 51, recently scored a role in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming To America” sequel as well as her own Netflix special. A source told us: “Leslie has chosen to depart as she has several upcoming projects in the works — and she thought it was the right time to go.” Meanwhile, after months of speculation, Kate McKinnon will return, we’re told. Jones is currently on screen in “Angry Birds 2” and will film her Netflix stand-up comedy special in Washington, DC, on Sept. 10 at the Warner Theatre. She was originally hired as a writer on the NBC show and made appearances on “Weekend Update” before being given a full-time cast member gig in 2014. Jones was among the original comedians being considered for a spot in the main “SNL” cast in December 2013 after the long-running sketch series faced widespread criticism that its new cast lacked minority faces. Sasheer Zamata ultimately landed the gig but left in 2017.

[From Page Six]

There were a lot of moments where I wasn’t sure the writers really knew what to do with Leslie, but over the past few years, it seems she’s been writing more stuff for herself, and at this point, she’s legitimately one of the most famous cast members on SNL. She will be missed. Especially since SNL will probably replace her with some white dude. But I’m happy that she’s got a lot of stuff going on, and I hope she continues to develop her own projects and get all kinds of gigs.