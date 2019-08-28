Jameela Jamil to the Kardashians: Stop selling laxatives and I’ll back off

Jameela Jamil was among the recent defenders of the Duchess of Sussex against the racist bullies in the English press after they attacked Meghan (and Harry) for using Elton John’s private plane. Jameela speaks up when something doesn’t sit well with her. She gave an interview to Bustle for their 2019 Rule Breakers issue. She’s on the cover! People shared some of the highlights, including Jameela’s comments about the Kardashians’ endorsement of a variety of weight-loss aids:
On wanting the Kardashians to use their platform for good
“I’m not trying to cancel anyone. I don’t want to beef with the Kardashians. They have a huge amount of influence. I just want them to use that for more good. I think what Kim does with the prison system is really cool. Stop selling laxatives and I’ll get off your d*ck.”
On criticizing Miley Cyrus in 2013 for how she expressed her sexuality onstage, and Beyoncé in 2014 for showing too much skin in a music video
“I regret all the mistakes I made. I call myself a feminist-in-training. Stuff I said when I was younger — I didn’t really have all the answers yet. I hadn’t had therapy yet. I didn’t know who I was actually angry at.”
On being mocked by tabloids for her temporary weight gain
“I’ve been playing bullsh*t whack-a-mole for the last 10 years.”
On unrealistic beauty ideals
“The beauty ideals of our generation are still stemmed in white supremacy… I’m using all the different privileges I have to try to kick the door open and let everyone else in. I’m the Trojan horse.”
On her motivation for calling out body shaming
“Being in the middle of this industry and being used as a vessel to set unrealistic standards for other women — because I was being Photoshopped, and altered, and starved — made me realize that, ‘Oh, my god, everything I thought was real was a lie when I was a teenager. I have to tell the other teenagers.’”
I really love everything that Jameela has to say here about the problematic “beauty ideals” that many of us aspire to, and that she connects them to white supremacy for people who haven’t necessarily made that connection. I also appreciate her nuanced take on the Kardashians: She doesn’t want to “cancel” anybody, and she can simultaneously praise them for some of their work while calling out the more problematic bs. And, I also respect that Jameela realizes that she needlessly criticized both Miley and Beyoncé. Anyone who admits a mistake and has learned and revised her opinion gets props in my book.
I really connected with Jameela’s response to being mocked by tabloids after she gained weight temporarily because of needing steroids. That sums up my own experience dealing with all kinds of garbage (not only specific to weight) over the past several years. I’ve often told people that I feel like I’m playing “Whack-a-Mole” when I’m trying to get a lot done at once and more things keep popping up, but I love Jameela’s description of this particular problem. I can’t wait to see what she does after The Good Place finishes its run.
Photo credit: Emily Shur/Bustle received via promotional email
I hope the Kardashians listen. In high school in the middle of the nineties when everyone wanted to look like Kate Moss, laxatives were a huge problem. My friends and I would go out to dinner and pass around laxatives at the end like some sort of after dinner mint. Laxatives give quick results because you lose water weight. That kind of instant gratification can be addictive. To promote this unhealthy cycle is truly ignorant and unhealthy. I wish there had been people like Jameela speaking out back then.
Does her criticisms work? I honestly have no idea who she is or what she does outside of her always criticising other (bigger) celebrities. I know she is in a show somewhere but the only perception of her that I have is as a critic. I wonder if I am the only one?
You know, that was the first thing I thought of when I read this article too. I wish she would balance out her critiquing with more enabling. We don’t have nearly enough people speaking up for the status quo. Women who are critical are just such a drag /s
LOL. Snark received. But my point still stands. Does the general public know her for much besides her criticsms? Also, in the hip hop world it is common for a lesser artists to go after a bigger artists because they get attention from the attack and if the bigger star retaliates they get more “cred” because they were acknowledged. I am not attacking the validity of her criticisms just that she may be known more for that than her actual work
She was on Amanda Seales podcast and I came away with a better understanding as to why she is so dogged about calling out celebrities hawking those weight loss products.
As a black woman who grew up in the late 70s and early 80s I agree that the beauty standards are steeped in white supremacy. I hardly saw anyone on the cover of magazines or TV or movies that looked like me or represented black women in a way that was seen as beautiful. I feel that is why black women who embrace their curves, skin color, and hair texture often get ostracized or harassed because it goes against that European standard of what beauty is.
Sometimes I think about all the Kardashians could accomplish if they used their platform and power to do good. To help people. To raise awareness. All they’ve really done for the world is create an unrealistic beautystandard. I’m so tired of the big butts and big lips. I’m so tired of them packaging all this crap in ‘empowerment’ and ‘selflove’. It is damaging our youth, the young girls we Are trying to raise to not care about what you look like but to care about whats inside.
I appreciate her real-ness. She apologized for what she said when she was younger, hey we’ve all been there. And yeah, the laxatives being used as weight loss needs to stop.
I understand what she means about being a feminist in training. I grew up in an environment where women were slut shamed, fat shamed, everything shamed. It has taken me a long, long time and a lot of effort to throw off this kind of negative energy towards other women. I now make a conscious effort when I see women in revealing clothing, for instance, to say: “Good for them.” Same with women who don’t cover up with baggy clothing but who celebrate and love their curves. Same with plastic surgery, make-up – whatever. Your body, your choices. I respect that.
I really would like women’s opinion on this. I am feminist but I surprise myself having “wrong thoughts” sometimes.
I love Beyoncé, Rihanna and other pop stars expressing their sexuality and sexiness on screen. It normalizes and empowers other women. But, and this is where I need opinion, I feel like, especially on social media, women claim to post empowering and feminist pictures by posing naked/really raunchy pictures, when I feel like they are just playing the game society wants them to play. Is it really feminist to post naked or is it just what the (men) public wants to see? I’m just a bit confused sometimes as to why we are doing some things now.
Would love to have opinions, I’m not opposed to other extremes opinions