Timothee Chalamet does an English accent & works a bowl cut for ‘The King’

While I am a Timothee Chalamet stan, I actually don’t get a watchful eye on his future projects. My love for Timothee is rather general – I love his work, but mostly I just like to look at him and hear about him. He’s beautiful and interesting and weird and perfect. So… I had not heard anything about The King before Timothee tweeted out the poster several days ago. Then I found out that Timothee had made some kind of Henry V movie and Joel Edgerton is in it and Robert Pattinson too and Timmy has a bowl cut. Well… now the trailer is out. GIVE THESE BOYS ALL THE OSCARS.
First of all, Timothee is pulling off that haircut a lot better than I would have assumed. Second of all, Joel Edgerton’s Falstaff wig looks like the cheapest of the lot. Third of all, did you SEE Robert Pattinson’s glorious weave? God bless the hair stylists on The King, for they are truly brilliant.
Would you like to know who these people are supposed to be? Timothee is Prince Hal, who turns into King Henry V. Ben Mendelsohn is King Henry IV. Joel Edgerton is Falstaff. Sparkles is the Dauphin of France (the crown prince). Lily-Rose Depp – who is Chalamet’s real-life girlfriend – plays the French princess Catherine of Valois. It will be Pattinson who gets to say one of the most iconic lines in Shakespeare: “tennis balls, my liege.” That is, if they really adapted it from Shakespeare’s Henry V, which… IMDB doesn’t have it credited that way. This script might just be sort of a reworking of the traditional story of Henry V then.
Shall we talk about Chalamet’s accent work? To me, he sounds GREAT. I would be interested in hearing what British Celebitches think. I can always hear when a British actor is trying to do an American accent. Does Chalamet’s accent sound hokey?
Robert Pattinson with that weave! https://t.co/icGEfAcO2p #TheKIng pic.twitter.com/ukryoPJYDP
— Decider (@decider) August 27, 2019
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment