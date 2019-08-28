Timothee Chalamet does an English accent & works a bowl cut for ‘The King’

While I am a Timothee Chalamet stan, I actually don’t get a watchful eye on his future projects. My love for Timothee is rather general – I love his work, but mostly I just like to look at him and hear about him. He’s beautiful and interesting and weird and perfect. So… I had not heard anything about The King before Timothee tweeted out the poster several days ago. Then I found out that Timothee had made some kind of Henry V movie and Joel Edgerton is in it and Robert Pattinson too and Timmy has a bowl cut. Well… now the trailer is out. GIVE THESE BOYS ALL THE OSCARS.

First of all, Timothee is pulling off that haircut a lot better than I would have assumed. Second of all, Joel Edgerton’s Falstaff wig looks like the cheapest of the lot. Third of all, did you SEE Robert Pattinson’s glorious weave? God bless the hair stylists on The King, for they are truly brilliant.

Would you like to know who these people are supposed to be? Timothee is Prince Hal, who turns into King Henry V. Ben Mendelsohn is King Henry IV. Joel Edgerton is Falstaff. Sparkles is the Dauphin of France (the crown prince). Lily-Rose Depp – who is Chalamet’s real-life girlfriend – plays the French princess Catherine of Valois. It will be Pattinson who gets to say one of the most iconic lines in Shakespeare: “tennis balls, my liege.” That is, if they really adapted it from Shakespeare’s Henry V, which… IMDB doesn’t have it credited that way. This script might just be sort of a reworking of the traditional story of Henry V then.

Shall we talk about Chalamet’s accent work? To me, he sounds GREAT. I would be interested in hearing what British Celebitches think. I can always hear when a British actor is trying to do an American accent. Does Chalamet’s accent sound hokey?