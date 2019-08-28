The new Rise of Skywalker trailer is coming for your wallets with a hint of Dark Rey

Embed from Getty Images

Disney’s D23 will soon need to be a month-long event to cover all its franchises. After the Avengers news and Disney classics updates, Star Wars had its time in the spotlight. Last week was all about The Mandalorian, which looked very Star Wars-ish and left me confused why they went this direction instead of the proposed Boba Fett origin story. Not sorry, because Bob Fett was a d!ck, but confused. There was also the very important discussion between Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk of whether Cassian Andor would, in fact, get to touch Jabba the Hutt. But this week will be devoted to the next installment of the Star Wars parent anthology, The Rise of Skywalker. The teaser was released back in April. I was not as enthusiastic about it as Mike Redmond at Pajiba, but then I didn’t like either of the last two films. I am also not as knowledgeable about theories that make the teaser much more interesting (hint: everything’s a clone.)

Yesterday they released the “Special Look” that was aired at D23. JJ Abrams spared nothing on this one – he’s got nostalgia, heartstrings, epic battles, threatening space ships, ominous voice overs, a glimpse of Oscar Isaac in tight pants and a bunch of light sabers held by every cast member who ever wielded one. But it’s the final image that stopped us all in our tracks: Dark Rey.

Once again, I will refer to Mike’s write up at Pajiba because he has even more theories about what this means (again – clones). My first reaction was – no thanks. I’m tired of the main character dancing on the razor’s edge between good and evil. We get it, power corrupts. But then I thought about it and I might be into this. I’m intrigued by the notion that this is the legit story arc, that Rey falls prey to the dark side. No visions in caves, no dreams, no robot projections, but she actually gets seduced. Star Wars is pretty light on female villains, Phasma being the most notable. So moving a woman into the space vacated by Darth Vader is interesting to me. It would also mean they would have to do a deep dive on Kylo Ren to make him at all interesting if Rey’s going to take his story. This is all a big IF, though, because I haven’t seen anything in this latest trilogy that indicates it’s clever enough to pull it off. But I’ll give the film a chance to prove me wrong. Mostly I want to see how they close out Leia’s story (please God, let them redeem that floating out into space nonsense from the last one).

But I will give them credit for this: of course a woman would be clever enough to make her light saber twice as lethal, but also portable! ‘A collapsible, double-sided blade of death to wipe out the Rebellion for the busy lady-lackey on the run’

