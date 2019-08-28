The new Rise of Skywalker trailer is coming for your wallets with a hint of Dark Rey

Disney’s D23 will soon need to be a month-long event to cover all its franchises. After the Avengers news and Disney classics updates, Star Wars had its time in the spotlight. Last week was all about The Mandalorian, which looked very Star Wars-ish and left me confused why they went this direction instead of the proposed Boba Fett origin story. Not sorry, because Bob Fett was a d!ck, but confused. There was also the very important discussion between Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk of whether Cassian Andor would, in fact, get to touch Jabba the Hutt. But this week will be devoted to the next installment of the Star Wars parent anthology, The Rise of Skywalker. The teaser was released back in April. I was not as enthusiastic about it as Mike Redmond at Pajiba, but then I didn’t like either of the last two films. I am also not as knowledgeable about theories that make the teaser much more interesting (hint: everything’s a clone.)
Yesterday they released the “Special Look” that was aired at D23. JJ Abrams spared nothing on this one – he’s got nostalgia, heartstrings, epic battles, threatening space ships, ominous voice overs, a glimpse of Oscar Isaac in tight pants and a bunch of light sabers held by every cast member who ever wielded one. But it’s the final image that stopped us all in our tracks: Dark Rey.
Once again, I will refer to Mike’s write up at Pajiba because he has even more theories about what this means (again – clones). My first reaction was – no thanks. I’m tired of the main character dancing on the razor’s edge between good and evil. We get it, power corrupts. But then I thought about it and I might be into this. I’m intrigued by the notion that this is the legit story arc, that Rey falls prey to the dark side. No visions in caves, no dreams, no robot projections, but she actually gets seduced. Star Wars is pretty light on female villains, Phasma being the most notable. So moving a woman into the space vacated by Darth Vader is interesting to me. It would also mean they would have to do a deep dive on Kylo Ren to make him at all interesting if Rey’s going to take his story. This is all a big IF, though, because I haven’t seen anything in this latest trilogy that indicates it’s clever enough to pull it off. But I’ll give the film a chance to prove me wrong. Mostly I want to see how they close out Leia’s story (please God, let them redeem that floating out into space nonsense from the last one).
But I will give them credit for this: of course a woman would be clever enough to make her light saber twice as lethal, but also portable! ‘A collapsible, double-sided blade of death to wipe out the Rebellion for the busy lady-lackey on the run’
Photo credit: WENN Photos, YouTube and Getty Images
Yeah, go ahead and take my money now because I’m so there! I grew up on the original trilogy, am indifferent to the prequels, and am quite fond of the these final installments (Rogue One and Solo included). It looks like it’s going to be EPIC (as it should be) and I’m totally here for it. Can’t wait!
Ha! That’s exactly what I said below about the prequels.
Same. I love installment, I love the characters and still think TLJ is the best Star Wars movie ever made. I’m also looking forward to The Mandalorian.
I just really like Star Wars.
Swooned over scenes from the original trilogy and then felt nothing when I saw the ones from the prequels. I still can’t believe how awful those were.
That was my EXACT reaction too.
Can’t the sith only have one apprentice at a time? So if Rey is the new dark understudy, is Kylo Ren dead or returned to his uncle to be the champion in the end? Probably the later, its JJ.
As a casual SW fan, I’m not up on the fanboy outrage to TLJ, but I read Dark Rey might be a response to that? That this may be giving into the toxic masculinity that didn’t like TLJ?
Can someone explain?
It will be a vision of some sort. Although if their really ballsy she’ll be a clone…so it’s a vision. Sigh…this new trilogy just didn’t work for me. At least I can enjoy Oscar Isaac in tight pants.
I did love Rogue One though. And Alan Tudyk explaining to Diego Luna that Jabba feels like mochi makes this probably my most anticipated Star Wars. They’re adorable. 😂
High hopes for the Mandalorian too.