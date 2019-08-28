Harry Styles: ‘I don’t want a lot of credit for being a feminist. It’s pretty simple’

As I’ve said before, I’m a Harry Styles fan. I was looking forward to his Rolling Stone cover profile because A) he hasn’t done a big profile in a while and B) it means we get new music! New music and new interviews. Harry is 25 years old and he loves his life. He has a bachelor pad in London and he also has a place in LA or Malibu, which is where he recorded the bulk of this new album. The Rolling Stone piece is full of great little details, like how Harry loves this one deli and the older ladies who work there dote on him. At one point, he cruises around the city in a 1972 silver Jaguar singing “Old Town Road.” He dresses like a cross between Mick Jagger in the ‘70s and Elton John in the ‘70s. He’s confident and vulnerable and a feminist. Why don’t you already LOVE him? You can read the full RS piece here. Some highlights:
His new album: “It’s all about having sex and feeling sad.”
The new masculinity: “I feel pretty lucky to have a group of friends who are guys who would talk about their emotions and be really open. My friend’s dad said to me, ‘You guys are so much better at it than we are. I never had friends I could really talk to. It’s good that you guys have each other because you talk about real sh-t. We just didn’t.’”
He did a lot of mushrooms while working on the album: “Ah, yes. Did a lot of mushrooms in here. We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine. We’d just turn the speakers into the yard.” The chocolate edibles were kept in the studio fridge, right next to the blender. “You’d hear the blender going, and think, ‘So we’re all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning.’” He points to a corner: “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”
He doesn’t put a label on his sexuality & he aims to be as inclusive as possible: On his first solo tour, he frequently waved the pride, bi, and trans flags, along with the Black Lives Matter flag. “I want to make people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be. Maybe at a show you can have a moment of knowing that you’re not alone. I’m aware that as a white male, I don’t go through the same things as a lot of the people that come to the shows. I can’t claim that I know what it’s like, because I don’t. So I’m not trying to say, ‘I understand what it’s like.’ I’m just trying to make people feel included and seen.”
He’s not trying to be a spokesperson for these issues: “It’s not about me trying to champion the cause, because I’m not the person to do that. It’s just about not ignoring it, I guess. I was a little nervous to do that because the last thing I wanted was for it to feel like I was saying, ‘Look at me! I’m the good guy!’ I didn’t want anyone who was really involved in the movement to think, ‘What the f–k do you know?’ But then when I did it, I realized people got it. Everyone in that room is on the same page and everyone knows what I stand for. I’m not saying I understand how it feels. I’m just trying to say, ‘I see you.’”
He’s aware of his privilege too: “It’s not about, ‘Oh, I get what it’s like,’ because I don’t. For example, I go walking at night before bed most of the time. I was talking about that with a female friend and she said, ‘Do you feel safe doing that?’ And I do. But when I walk, I’m more aware that I feel OK to walk at night, and some of my friends wouldn’t. I’m not saying I know what it feels like to go through that. It’s just being aware.”
He loves his female fans: “They’re the most honest — especially if you’re talking about teenage girls, but older as well. They have that bullsh-t detector. You want honest people as your audience. We’re so past that dumb outdated narrative of ‘Oh, these people are girls, so they don’t know what they’re talking about.’ They’re the ones who know what they’re talking about. They’re the people who listen obsessively. They f–king own this sh-t. They’re running it.”
He’s a feminist: “I think ultimately feminism is thinking that men and women should be equal, right? People think that if you say ‘I’m a feminist,’ it means you think men should burn in hell and women should trample on their necks. No, you think women should be equal. That doesn’t feel like a crazy thing to me. I grew up with my mum and my sister — when you grow up around women, your female influence is just bigger. Of course men and women should be equal. I don’t want a lot of credit for being a feminist. It’s pretty simple. I think the ideals of feminism are pretty straightforward.”
Zen and the Art of Harry Styles, right? He’s talking about hot-button subjects (drugs, sex, sexuality, feminism, black lives mattering) but he’s clear that he’s not the spokesperson for any of these causes, and his goal is simply to increase visibility and to allow all of his fans to feel seen and heard. I love him! He also says some stuff about One Direction and there’s so much about his love of music and his music-geekiness, but these were the most interesting parts to me. Is it weird that even with all of the sex, drugs and inclusion, this boy just seems so f–king wholesome?
I graduated high school in 2000. He reminds me so much of the boys I grew up with. They loved jam bands and mushrooms and were just kind hearted laid back people. For that reason, I have a soft spot for him, even though I’m considerably older than him.
graduated HS in 2002 and I know exactly what you mean!
Oh no, I wish the boys around me were a bit like that! In my time being kind hearted was a reason to be bullied. Guys had to be as sexist as possible to have respect among them.
i am too old for one direction. i’ve only seen him sing in a youtube video with kasey musgraves. but – seems to me he’s a real one.
i love him plainly saying – none of this understanding is hard. it really is simple to consider others for just a moment. people who refuse to understand the plight of others take a lot more time and energy to explain how they don’t understand – which usually means they do yet still insist on being assholes.
I like what he says here on every subject. Also what he says about his young audience, most artists I feel are a bit ashamed of their teenage fans, he seems to embrace it and that’s cool.
i am fully aware of how biased i am as i literally spent all of my high school years in LOVE with him (we’re the same age and this gave me WAY too much much false hope as a 17 year old girl)…. but i am genuinely so impressed by him. he’s just so clearly someone who wants to learn from the people around him, including the fans at his shows, and it is SO endearing. his music and everything he has to say is so wonderful, it’s a real shame it can be overshadowed by the former boybander label sometimes.
He spoke more eloquently and acknowledged his privilege better than most of his ilk.
I can find nothing to snark about here. I was weirdly worried fame would consume him. I’m glad to see it has not.
More of this!!
I have so much time for this guy. I think he was the youngest in One Direction, but he cones across as a whole lot more mature & thoughtful than his peers. Really interested in hearing his new album now.
I’m too old to crush on Harry like I do but honestly, he seems like the best. He seems genuinely nice, talented, willing to grow and learn and damn he is nice to look at! I really liked what he had to say in this article, and I love these photos! Good on Harry for breaking out of the boy band mold and creating an interesting character.
I have always like the band as a whole. I remember a interview they did for, I think it was Glamour (this was when they were really blowing up) and I left that interview really liking them. It was humble and very self aware, so I tend to believe what these kids say now. This is not new.
He’s so sweet. I’m a big fan. He’s been waving LGBT flags since the 1D days (the one only in the band who did so, mind you). But it’s so nice he talked BLM and his white privilege in this interview because it took him sometime to acknowledge it during his concerts. It’s good he wanted to understand it and not “intrude” or take credit for it.
Also finally a celeb profile written by a journalist and not another celeb!
Complete poser. Also, he had to be forced to wave the BLM flag when the fan outcry became too big to ignore. I’ll never trust him.
Well he’s British, he doesn’t care about BLM. That’s seen as a very American thing. I’m certainly not saying it’s right, but that’s how it’s viewed there.
What an excellent example of an ally. He speaks to the importance of these issues without making them about him.
I love him too, Kaiser. He gets so much and can verbalize it well. I don’t know anything about One Direction’s music, but love “Sign of the Times” from his first solo album. And on a superficial note, he’s so handsome!
I saw him and his mother at trump hotel on CPW. He is really gorgeous in person. He was doting on his mother which made him even more attractive.
Well damn, I too like him now.
I’m pretty indifferent to Harry but I applaud him for being woke enough to know that he can’t be the spokesperson for these issues but that he can use his platform to elevate the messages.
I can see why Taylor Swift was obsessed with and wrote songs about him.
At 58, I know who Harry is but, I am not his target market obvs.
Good interview here. He is really just saying everyone deserves to be respected, and for others to be offered kindness and understanding.
He seems a decent fellow, he should run for POTUS, has a better understanding of basic human decency vs. Trump. Harry 2020.
Btw, David Cassidy was my Harry Styles back then.