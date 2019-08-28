Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line scams customers into $50 monthly fees

Rihanna has been widely applauded for creating Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty lingerie. Rihanna is a businesswoman, a creator, an empire and a boss. She’s also running a f–king scam on consumers, and it’s a familiar scam that too many female consumers fall for. DO NOT EVER buy from a site where you have to pay a membership fee. DO NOT. You shouldn’t have to PAY for the privilege of shopping at a particular shop or site. But that’s exactly what Rihanna’s done with her Savage X Fenty line – customers are paying $50 A MONTH just to get “VIP deals” and “VIP offers.” Even if you don’t buy something in a given month, you are still charged the $50 VIP membership fee. Vox explains the scam:
On the consumer review site Trust Pilot, Savage X Fenty has close to 1,300 reviews, 25 percent of which rate the store “average,” “poor, or “bad” — and many of those are about the membership fee. The review labeled by Trust Pilot as “Most helpful” reads in part, “I checked my account today and realized I was charged for three months, entered into an absurd contract without my knowledge and am being charged an absurd amount of money a month.”
So I retraced my steps. I went back to the Savage X website, which is absolutely covered with deals labeled “New VIP Offer,” and new arrivals that are VIP-only. A good chunk of the items in the store are only available if you’re a VIP, meaning you have to sign up for the membership before you can purchase them. But even if you limit your browsing to other items — often simpler, less flashy underwear and bras and nighties, framed less as something Rihanna herself had a hand in creating especially for you — clicking on any VIP promotions pushes you to become a member as well. For example, click on the “2 for $29” bralette deal and a Savage X Monthly Membership is automatically added to your cart to activate the discount. You don’t pay for the membership until it’s automatically charged to your card at a later time.
In fact, even if you don’t click on anything VIP at all, and simply add a product that initially appears full price, the site will still automatically add a Savage X Monthly Membership and a VIP discount. The membership program is explained in a lengthy sidebar next to the cart, and you can delete it from your cart as you would delete any item. But if you don’t stop to read what might be considered by shoppers to be an irrelevant wall of text, you’re likely to end up with a recurring monthly charge of $49.95 for as long as it takes you to notice. There’s also no guest checkout, which means everybody who buys anything has to set up some level of an account.
Even once you know you’re enrolled in a membership program, the system is somewhat strange. You can opt out of paying the fee at the start of any given month, but only if you don’t plan on buying anything. If you don’t opt out but also don’t buy anything, the fee rolls over as store credit. “The choice to shop is yours!” the information page explains. “Shop, or log into your account to ‘Skip the Month’ by the 5th of each month and you won’t be charged. If you don’t ‘Skip,’ your payment method will be charged $49.95 on the 6th of each month and you will receive one VIP Member Credit valued at $49.95.”
“You don’t pay for the membership until it’s automatically charged to your card at a later time.” That’s how you know it’s a scam. If you were charged the $50 fee when you were trying to check out and pay for your purchases, then many people would backtrack their steps and read the fine print and figure out what that whole VIP membership deal is. Some shopping sites do this, and it’s not like Savage is the only one – Kate Hudson’s Fabletics is also a membership-shopping site. It’s a con. If you need new workout clothes every month, you’re doing it wrong. If you need new panties every month, you’re doing it wrong. And if you’re Rihanna and you’re scamming customers out of $50 a month, you’re doing it wrong too. I hope to God she fixes this sh-t because it’s not a good look.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Getty.
RiRi looks good in everything…but booboo, this is NOT a good look.
Honestly, I *know* the saying: “The rich get richer…”, but JFC just HOW MUCH $$$$ DO YOU NEED?????? This woman is beyond successful already; this is disgraceful.
Rihanna, Hudson… if you put your name to this YOU are responsible, regardless of whomever “runs” it. FIX IT.
I don’t get what’s special about her lingerie line. It’s mostly the kind of lace-y stuff you can find anywhere, and it doesn’t look as expensive as the price tag suggests. I love Rihanna, I think she did great things with her make-up line, but to me the lingerie stuff is a bust. It’s easy to find better, less expensive items in other stores/brands.
I guess that partially depends on where you’re located and your size. If you live in a city where there’s tons of specialty shops, or whatever, you’ve already got a lot more choice than someone living in a rural area.
It was being hyped as being more size inclusive than most, right? They offer bras up to 42H I believe, and it’s not easy to find cheap bras when you have a bigger bust. And I think most sections of the site offer curvy sizes – which of course isn’t groundbreaking but it’s rare for celebrity fashion to ever include that.
If you need new panties every month, maybe you’re a lady of the evening?
Outch… Indeed not looking good for her, I hope they answer and say something…
I very nearly fell for this! I was getting the 2 for £29 deal, and it took me a while of going back and forth and doubled checking everything before I figured out I was entering into a membership. It’s reallyyyyy deceptive, how it’s worded and danced around. I know you’re supposed to read the fine print etc, but this like, went out of it’s way to trap you. So sneaky.
It’s not even fine print though. It’s the same as Adore Me, Shoedazzle, JustFab, and Fabletics.
You pay the fee IF you do not skip the month by the 5th of every month by logging in and clicking a button. If you are charged the fee, it’s a “credit” that goes towards your purchase and the credit rolls from month to month.
It’s a wee bit shady. You have to actually call if you want to cancel. But it’s not hidden. It’s just a sneaky way of forcing you to look at their new offerings every month.
Sadly I’m going on ten years with Shoedazzle and JustFab even though I have bought anything in years. I’m just too lazy to cancel. Haven’t paid a monthly fee in ages either though so…
Meh. I don’t think it’s shady. You can skip online or call to cancel the entire membership.
I canceled my Shoedazzle and JustFab in May after having them for years. Took 5 minutes for each call.
I only consider it a wee bit shady because of what it’s trying to do in a roundabout way.
I’m sure it wouldn’t take long to cancel. I just really don’t like cold calling.
I was with JustFab for a little while, it was no hassle to cancel at all. That said, they were upfront about the fact that there was a monthly fee if I forgot to skip, or didn’t buy anything. I never paid a penny extra, though I’ve heard stories about people who either didn’t understand the premise or forgot to skip.
I haven’t checked out Rihanna’s site but if it’s not clearly stated that there is a $50 fee per month (yowza!) then that is shady indeed. I don’t think customers should have to get to the checkout process before finding that out…
I just cancelled Just Fab, but still am with Fabletics. I skip every month. Once I forgot and used the credit later. I should probably cancel that too.
This…isn’t a scam. It’s a monthly membership. There are TONS of them out there that work just like this. Rihanna’s isn’t even the first lingerie one. I had one for literally years. And you know what I did at the first of each month? I skipped that month. Plain and simple. You’re never charged if you skip. But you still get access to the VIP pricing. One time I forgot to skip the month. All I did was call and they refunded me for that month’s fee.
Honestly people just need to READ. All of this stuff is easy to access. It’s literally explained before you place an order. I say if you’re still confused…order from somewhere else.
I’m not the biggest fan of these types of services but I also wouldn’t characterize them as shady or a scam.
I was going to say the same thing. It’s like Fabletics, which I’ve been a member of for years and just skip each month unless I really need some new exercise clothes.
Now, I JUST went on the site for the first time (on my cell). Added some random stuff to the cart, and clicked checkout. It’s showing only the items as being in the cart – nothing about a membership. There was nothing on the homepage mentioning recurring memberships. Nothing that would imply it was necessary. I just looked at a pair of underwear and in small print below the size selector there’s a link to size guide then an equally small link to “learn about flexible VIP membership” but it’s genuinely the only place I noticed it – and I was LOOKING for it. Now, if you go to the terms of service page (which honestly, nobody seeks those out) there’s some mention of the membership in there, but it’s not displayed prominently.
Now, I’m not saying it’s a scam, but I’m also going to have to say it’s really not clear about the whole membership part of things. I could see how someone could rush on the site, add some stuff to cart, checkout and be surprised at a charge on a later date. Maybe it’s more obvious on a desktop site, but if they’re not displaying that somewhere obvious, it’s something that they really should change.
Sounds like she thinks she’s an MLM.
Yeah, I’m not sure why this type of thing is so popular, I literally was just on her site yesterday. Nothing really spoke to me. I was looking for bras and the brand itself, to me any ways, seemed rather cheaply made. Reminds me of the Fredericks of Hollywood type of store.
Not my cup of tea. It’s the only reason I don’t buy from fabletics too. I just go to gym shark, spend some money, (when I have it) and I’m good for a year or so.
I have it and I don’t think it’s a scam. At least the german site – which is my experience. I get an e-Mail reminder to pause and its done in a second if I don’t plan on buying. And I always wait for the deals I want at that time (like 2 bras for 29€) and if it’s around I give em my money. I like her stuff.
So the 2 for $29 deal, if you buy that and only that in one month are you also paying the $50 monthly fee? Making it 2 for $79?