Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott brought Stormi to the premiere of his Netflix documentary

I guess I’m going to say some nice things about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? Here we go… I think they adore their baby Stormi. I love the way that Travis seems obsessed with his little family. He seems very proud of Kylie and Stormi, and he seems to love showing them off too. It’s all sort of… sweet? These are photos from the premiere event for Netflix’s Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. It’s a documentary about Travis working on Astroworld (the album) all while juggling fatherhood and partnerhood and navigating fame and all of that. Little surprise that Travis would agree to this kind of documentary – Kylie probably showed him how easily he can curate the narratives around him through a “documentary” style.

At the premiere, Kylie and Travis pulled out all the stops. Kylie posed separately so everyone could get the angles on her dress. Then she and Travis posed together in a way I’m sure they rehearsed (they’re honestly so cute and try-hard). Then Kylie brought out Stormi for photos and Travis couldn’t keep his eyes off his daughter. I’ve heard Travis say in interviews that he wants to be an empire, that he has big goals for his life and career. I feel like Kylie is a big part of that too – like, he understands that they raise each other’s profiles. He seems really proud of the fact that Kylie has her own empire too.

Also: TMZ is reporting that Kylie was in Las Vegas this past weekend and that she ran into her ex, Tyga. They were both at the Sapphire Club as part of the big bash for Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday. Apparently, there was no drama. But Travis was not there.

Here’s the trailer for Look Mom I Can Fly: