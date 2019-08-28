Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott brought Stormi to the premiere of his Netflix documentary

I guess I’m going to say some nice things about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? Here we go… I think they adore their baby Stormi. I love the way that Travis seems obsessed with his little family. He seems very proud of Kylie and Stormi, and he seems to love showing them off too. It’s all sort of… sweet? These are photos from the premiere event for Netflix’s Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. It’s a documentary about Travis working on Astroworld (the album) all while juggling fatherhood and partnerhood and navigating fame and all of that. Little surprise that Travis would agree to this kind of documentary – Kylie probably showed him how easily he can curate the narratives around him through a “documentary” style.
At the premiere, Kylie and Travis pulled out all the stops. Kylie posed separately so everyone could get the angles on her dress. Then she and Travis posed together in a way I’m sure they rehearsed (they’re honestly so cute and try-hard). Then Kylie brought out Stormi for photos and Travis couldn’t keep his eyes off his daughter. I’ve heard Travis say in interviews that he wants to be an empire, that he has big goals for his life and career. I feel like Kylie is a big part of that too – like, he understands that they raise each other’s profiles. He seems really proud of the fact that Kylie has her own empire too.
Also: TMZ is reporting that Kylie was in Las Vegas this past weekend and that she ran into her ex, Tyga. They were both at the Sapphire Club as part of the big bash for Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday. Apparently, there was no drama. But Travis was not there.
Stormi is the only one that knows how to express natural emotion on her face
She’s adorable and I’ll be nice and not say anything about her mom’s face.
People will probably get on him for his suit but I really like it. Brown is such an underrated color and if it’s making a comeback this season, I’m all about it.
I love Kylie’s 90′s ponytail
I think Kylie looks really relaxed and pretty. This is her life and she seems so at ease with it.
Do i think the plastic surgery and implants are OTT yes I do but Im 42 and of no consequence to her or her empire. I did however give my daughter the middle name Storm (and her dad calls her Stormy) many years before K named her daughter Stormi. Anyway, Stormi is adorable.
Stormi is darling. I hope she doesn’t get exploited in those empire dreams.
Is it the angle of the pic but in the shot of the three of them, Stormi holding on to Kylie’s dress, Kylie is treading heavily into catwoman territory, new cheeks, eyes? Yikes!
Stormi is seriously the cutest baby, right up there with Chi!
That last pic in the article is a real “reality vs insta” moment. Kylie’s dress is sagging down a bit and she looks slightly frazzled. It’s only noteable because her online image is soooooo highly curated. She even has special poses she uses for exiting cars in public so that she always looks just right. Kind of humanizing to see her look like her dress moved because she was holding a baby, which happens to all moms in real life!
Stormi is so so cute.
I do really like that dress.
Honestly she has the best guy of all of them. Good for her.