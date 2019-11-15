Taylor Swift claims Braun & Borchetta won’t let her perform her songs at the AMAs

Taylor Swift’s Summer Beef was with Scott Borchetta and and Scooter Braun. Borchetta was the head of Big Machine, Taylor’s label at the time, and Scooter Braun is the manager of people like Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Ariana Grande. Scooter worked with investors (including the Carlyle Group) to purchase Big Machine, including all of Big Machine’s master recordings, including all of Taylor’s work before 2019’s Lover. Taylor was furious, and claimed that she was never given the opportunity to buy her masters outright, nor was she told about the sale (which wasn’t exactly true). Taylor was also mad because she believe Braun to be her nemesis, and she thought this business deal (worth hundreds of millions of dollars) was some kind of next-level step in what she believed was Braun’s bullying campaign against her. There was a lot of back-and-forth this summer between Borchetta, Braun and Swift, and the men accused Taylor of chronically misrepresenting what was actually happening behind the scenes in the business part of the situation.
Well… now Taylor has posted a statement on her social media about a new wrinkle. Taylor was supposed to receive an award at the American Music Awards. She will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, and she wanted to play a medley of her hits (old and new hits). Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta won’t let her?
Taylor also claims that Braun and Borchetta are blocking her from using her old music in an upcoming Netflix documentary, and she basically asks the Snake Fam to rise to her defense and call out Braun and Borchetta publicly or online. The Snake Fam is doing that. As of this moment, Braun and Borchetta have not released any public statements about what is happening.
Let me just say here, that if the situation is as Swift says it is, then of course I support her, and of course it’s f–ked up that she can’t sing the songs she wrote in public. It’s gross that this is happening to her. Her fans have launched a petition too – go here to read more about it.
All that being said, I have questions about her version of events? Like, when everything went down this summer, it turned out that she really did vastly misrepresent her knowledge of the Big Machine sale and the business around it. Then there was her absolutely bonkers Rolling Stone interview a few months ago, which is one of the reasons why (I think) Taylor was quiet for the past month or so – she once again slammed Borchetta and Braun as unhinged bullies who, like, once asked her to perform at the One Manchester charity concert. Taylor has spent the past six months misrepresenting and twisting every situation involving these men so that she’ll look like the victim. Is that happening again? From Page Six:
Sources close to Big Machine Records tell Page Six that Braun wasn’t part of AMA negotiations and rather Borchetta had been dealing with them with Swift’s attorneys.
Our sources also tell us Swift owes Braun and Borchetta $7 million and agreed to sort out the finances after AMA negotiations settled, but when negotiations fell flat, she threatened to publicly blast them — hence the statement Thursday. Big Machine didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Yeah, I have no idea if this is true, just as I have no idea whether Taylor is telling the whole truth in her social media post. It just feels like there’s more to the story than “the big bad men won’t let me perform my old songs because they’re mean!” That doesn’t make any sense.
I know nothing about music publishing/rights/etc, but I wonder if they were okay with her using her own songs (at the very least, they knew how it would play out if they said “no” to that), but wanted that 7 million from her first? That bit from Page 6 makes it sound like she doesn’t want to pay that (whatever its for) and is instead going this route.
The issue right now with taylor though is that she is such a victim, and its just hard to pick out what may have actually happened and what the truth is because everything she says/does is through that lens.
I’m kind of curious has to why she would owe them $7 million? it seems strange to me. but again I don’t know anything about how this stuff works either.
I’m curious why she owes them $7mil too. The only thing I can think is royalties, from a tour or something.
Because she doesn’t owe the rights to her songs. Braun does. So she would have to pay HIM in order to perform those songs or even license them to Netflix for the documentary.
if the situation is how she presents it in her post then I agree with you and it’s absolutely gross and wrong and I am on her side. because of how she’s handled situations in the past I will admit that I question whether we’re getting the full story when it’s just from her. but either way I feel she should have the ability to play her old music regardless of who owns them and I can’t believe that that is up for debate.
Like I said in the summer: anyone who knows anything about the industry knows that Scooter Braun isn’t the saint he likes people to think he is. Taylor is not a saint either. But this whole situation was wrong from the get go. And this isn’t a Taylor thing either. Artists are black mailed in this manner when it comes to their work more than you think and it should never be the case.
In regards to this case specifically, there are two other parties now involved: the AMAs and Netflix. So it’s no longer a he said she said situation like it was before. So if she’s telling the truth then the AMAs and Netflix can corroborate her story. We shall see what happens.
I feel like if the situation wasn’t as she presented then they would have already issued receipts, just like the label head did last time.
The fact that the only talking point is “she owes us 7 million!” after more than 12 hours of her saying this makes me think she’s being truthful. Executives asking that you publicly don’t talk about them and finding loopholes in contracts? That’s standard operating procedure.
Team Taylor
No one thrives in that business like they have by being a nice, honest person. They are probably all greedy and mean, at least to some degree. Taylor is probably once again telling half-truths, as are Braun and Borchetta. We like to see the world as made up of hero’s and villains… but most of the time people land somewhere in the middle.
I’m waiting to see what the real truth is.
Anytime old girl uses the snake fam instead of the courts, I’m skeptical.
Whenever I wonder which version of events is true, I follow the money: if she thought she could have bought her masters, she would have, but the masters were the things that made Big machine valuable so they did not want to sell them to her. So I am very suspicious of Big Machines level of “notice” that they gave her because it was in their interest that she not buy her masters
It is wrong that these men own and control a huge part of her career and can prevent her from using art that she created.
No matter how you feel about Taylor this is wrong.
This is weird- there’s no legal way they can stop her performing her songs at the AMAs, right? A live medley at an awards show not intended for commercial sale would never be considered a re-recording.
The Netflix doc is a different matter because Taylor doesn’t own the masters and would need permission and it really is beyond gross and petty if they won’t grant it. Team Taylor completely on this. It speaks to Braun’s misogyny but also a bigger systemic issue about copyright laws and the way the industry exploits talent because artists *should* own their work but get screwed like this by moguls all the time. That’s a conversation Taylor’s best positioned to lead, which is why I raise my eyebrows a bit at her essentially telling her Twitter mob to harrass the other artists Braun manages- if TAYLOR SWIFT can’t get this sorted with her wealth and hotshot lawyers I don’t see how a lower profile individual could possibly influence anything.
Her telling her fans about this is her being desperate at this point. If she could have handled this privately and gotten what she wanted, she wouldn’t have done this. She’s most likely exhausted all options legally but the reality is legally she has no case. They own her masters and own them legally. She can’t go to court about whether that’s ethical or not because that doesn’t matter. Until she records her old songs again, she has no say in what happens with her music. And she is not the only artist. If you go on Twitter, I’ve read many tweets from various artists who have shared similar stories about how their record companies used the fact that they owned the artists masters as a way to get the artist to do what they wanted or in other situations prevented an artist to do what they wanted.
Miles, I think you’ve misunderstood me. I completely agree with her going public. I’ve been around the music industry so I know first hand this is an huge problem for many other artists and so Taylor speaking up about this is a good thing because she’s one of the very few whose career would not suffer by taking on TPTB. I’m on her side on this. I want her to win out and set a precedent that helps other artists where huge stars that came before her couldn’t manage it. The only thing I take a bit of an issue with is that one line in her statement where she basically incites an unnecessary pile on to Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato et al. They can’t do shit and she knows it.
Richard Marx of all people asked that on Twitter but apparently it’s a tape delay, which makes it a recording, not technically live
Ah, gotcha. That’s rubbish.
I think you missed a big important part of Taylor‘s message and that was her call for other artists to support her. Now there is a witch hint going on which artist supports her and which not. It’s insane.
I love what Halsey said about the situation. That Scooter and Scott are banking on people reacting to it exactly like this article does. That Taylor Swift is manipulative and always over-reacting. Don’t play into their game. Support artists owning their own music and stop picking apart someone who will never be your perfect victim.
The Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Springsteen, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, and many, many more all had major legal battles with people trying to control them, their music, and when or if they could perform or record material. Artists have recorded albums that were never allowed to be released or the content performed. The music industry is controlled by unscrupulous creeps. She may not be 100 percent accurate about what is going on but there is probably a great deal of truth to everything she is saying.
I don’t care if she’s right, the fact that she puts this out in public to/and ask her fans to bully the shit out of them is Disgusting!
Team Taylor 100%. I think this is retaliation. She’s publicly and repeatedly smeared these men, of course they’re punishing her. Taylor is mostly right about them and the situation. It’s an awful thing to do to any artist.
I hope something big and good comes out of this. She took on Apple and won. I think she can manage this in a way where she comes out on top and makes things better for other artists.
I just can’t trust her version of events. If it is as she says, then yes this is not OK. But she’s shown over several years her version of events sometimes strays from the whole truth. I also think calling your fans to publically harass two people is not OK.
I dont even like Taylor but I support her 100 percent. And anyone who has connections with the Carlyle Group is gross to me.
The thing is, during Lover promo, Taylor already HAS performed old songs. Like when she sang Holy Ground in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. That was a radio channel but the performance was professionally recorded and put onto their YouTube channel.
So apparently there wasn’t a problem with it, she was probably allowed to perform these songs, but now she suddenly isn’t?
And while Taylor might have misrepresented the Big Machine sale situation, I highly doubt she would lie about Netflix not being allowed to use her songs or her not being allowed to perform her older hits at the AMAs. Those lies could be easily revealed and she’s not that dumb to risk losing a business partner. And also, if that Netflix documentary would not be released now due to Scooter not allowing her old music to be used, wouldn’t Netflix be able to sue someone since they already spent money to produce that thing? So maybe this is why she is speaking out now?
I know she has done some problematic stuff, but she should at least be able to perform her old songs. After all, she wrote pretty much all of them. So I see where she is coming from. Not sure how exactly Scooter “bullied” her in the past because the only real explanation we got from her was that Kanye is his client, but if you put aside this weird story, I believe her general stance on it is that artists should have the right to buy back their own work (and no, I don’t think this “you can get your masters back one by one for every new album you give us” deal they were offering her counts here. Because after she makes six additional albums, she would get Album 1-6 back, but then she would have to fight for her new six albums again and she would be forever stuck in this deal).
And lastly, sure she has her own best interests in mind but I do believe she cares about making the music Industry treat its artists better. And even if she only cares because it would benefit her, as long as the outcome of it helps all artists, that’s not necessarily a bad thing? I mean, Halsey has spoken up about it and she said that her label had basically put her first album in limbo for three years. She didn’t know if that album would ever be released, but she also couldn’t leave the label and work on it elsewhere because the label owned the rights to everything she had produced thus far. So she was basically stuck. And I believe there are tons of artists going through similar things. So I don’t think Taylor is wrong for fighting for her masters.
Sorry for this long ass post but this whole thing has been on my mind all night.