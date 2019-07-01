Scott Borchetta: Taylor Swift misrepresented the Big Machine/masters situation

As we just discussed, Taylor Swift went HAM in a Tumblr post about Scooter Braun’s purchase of Big Machine, which owns/holds the masters to Taylor Swift’s first seven studio albums. Taylor signed the contract with Big Machine when she was just 15 years old, and while the deal made her a fortune, she never “owned” her work, her music, her albums, her masters. That alone is awful, but Taylor was and is very disturbed by the fact that Braun is the one who purchased Big Machine. Braun is best known to me as the Svengali manager of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and more. He’s also a huge Democratic Party fundraiser and contributor. My point? Unlike Taylor’s previous beefs and feuds, this time she’s coming for some very powerful and well-connected white men. Men who are not going to sit around and allow her to dictate the narrative around this. Scott Borchetta released a lengthy statement on Big Machine’s site, which you can see here (there’s autoplay music, just FYI). Some notable moments:
Borchetta on Taylor’s father: Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, was a shareholder in Big Machine Records, LLC. We first alerted all of the shareholders on Thursday, June 20th for an official shareholder’s call scheduled for Tuesday, June 25th. On the 6/25 call the shareholders were made aware of the pending deal with Ithaca Holdings and had 3 days to go over all of the details of the proposed transaction. We then had a final call on Friday, June 28th in which the transaction passed with a majority vote and 3 of the 5 shareholders voting ‘yes’ with 92% of the shareholder’s vote. Out of courtesy, I personally texted Taylor at 9:06pm, Saturday, June 29th to inform her prior to the story breaking on the morning of Sunday, June 30th so she could hear it directly from me.
Borchetta doubts Taylor’s version: I guess it might somehow be possible that her dad Scott, 13 Management lawyer Jay Schaudies (who represented Scott Swift on the shareholder calls) or 13 Management executive and Big Machine LLC shareholder Frank Bell (who was on the shareholder calls) didn’t say anything to Taylor over the prior 5 days. I guess it’s possible that she might not have seen my text. But, I truly doubt that she “woke up to the news when everyone else did”.
Borchetta says Taylor completely misrepresented the deal they offered her to stay at Big Machine: I am attaching a few very important deal points in what was part of our official last offer to Taylor Swift to remain at Big Machine Records. Her 13 Management team and attorney Don Passman went over this document in great detail and reported the terms to her in great detail. Taylor and I then talked through the deal together. As you will read, 100% of all Taylor Swift assets were to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement. We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to ‘albums’ but more of a length of time…Taylor and I remained on very good terms when she told me she wanted to speak with other record companies and see what was out there for her. I never got in her way and wished her well. The morning that the new Taylor/UMG announcement was going to be made, she texted me shortly before letting me know that the announcement was coming in a few minutes. As we both posted on our socials, we saluted each other and cheered each other on. Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave.
On Taylor’s issue with Scooter Braun: As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that. Was I aware of some prior issues between Taylor and Justin Bieber? Yes. But there were also times where Taylor knew that I was close to Scooter and that Scooter was a very good source of information for upcoming album releases, tours, etc, and I’d reach out to him for information on our behalf. Scooter was never anything but positive about Taylor. He called me directly about Manchester to see if Taylor would participate (she declined). He called me directly to see if Taylor wanted to participate in the Parkland March (she declined). Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music.
[From Big Machine Label Group]
At that link, you can also find Borchetta’s receipts and various texts and emails. Does it seem possible that Scott Swift kept things from his daughter, and that Taylor didn’t really understand that her masters were really going to be sold along with Big Machine entirely? Or is it possible that Taylor misrepresented her knowledge of the deal to make herself look more like a victim? I mean… would it be the first time she’s done that?
