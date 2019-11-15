Danielle Staub calls breast implants ‘the biggest mistake I’ve made in my life’

Embed from Getty Images

Danielle Staub of Real Housewives of New Jersey likely has some regrets in life, just judging by what I’ve heard about her last marriage and her career choices. She says that her breast implants were her worst mistake by far though. She’s been having serious medical issues with them and chose to have them replaced recently. Danielle talked to People about that process, it was her fifth breast surgery. One doctor even left gauze in her chest which led to an infection! She kept name dropping her new surgeon so I would guess some of her surgery was comped in exchange for the publicity. No shame on that and her pain and frustration sound genuine. She had her implants replaced with something called a “gummy bear” implant and is now a B cup.

Danielle Staub, 57, is embracing a more natural look these days, after having her DD breast implants removed on Oct. 25. It was her fifth breast surgery overall, and what Staub says she hopes will be her last. “I regret getting them in the first place, 100 percent. The biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life,” Staub tells PEOPLE. “Nobody wants to look that way anymore. I haven’t wanted it for decades.” “Do you know what it feels like to be stuck with a device in your body and look a way you don’t want to look?” she asks. “Mentally, I felt like I was trapped. I didn’t have a choice, I had to heal and couldn’t change it right away. And I hated them; hated the way they looked, hated the way people looked at me with them. I feel so relieved to have them out and to enter this new chapter of my life.” Staub’s surgery wasn’t just cosmetic; it was also necessary for her heath. The last implants she had — the ones she had put in right before season 2 started filming in 2009 — had led to various health problems. “I had asked for a C when I went down, and I woke up with a DD,” Staub says. “And nothing felt right. My beasts, they immediately felt cold and numb. I literally had no body temperature on my chest for years. They felt impacted, I felt ripples underneath them. And my skin was so thin around my breasts, you could see through it. It was like a couple of pieces of paper. I did not enjoy them at all.” “I thought it was normal, I thought everybody had that,” Staub adds. “And it wasn’t until I met Dr. Stephen Greenberg until I learned that wasn’t.” “I’ve been working 25 years. I’ve seen everything, done everything, and corrected everything from others. And Danielle had a mess,” Dr. Greenberg explains. “She had a lot of scar tissue in there, deformed breasts, and one of her implants was ruptured, which caused a lot of pain. We had to take out all the old silicone, clean out everything — the scar tissue — and really reform her breasts. It just required starting from scratch.” The in-office procedure took about an hour, and recovery only a few days. In the place of Staub’s larger implants, Dr. Greenberg put in new silicone gummy bear implants. “These are a different type of silicone from the old fashioned ones,” he says. “They don’t ooze or leak.” My whole intention was not to have to put another implant in, but sometimes it’s irreparable. I don’t have any tissue left, so there’s nothing else to do. So we went from removing them for my health purposes, to having to put something in, and I trusted him when I was under for him to give me as small as possible.” Knowing what Staub wanted, Dr. Greenberg chose a size B… The next two surgeries, which were back-to-back, came 10 years later — after one of her implants popped. Her doctor had mistakenly left gauze inside her chest, which resulted in a staph infection. Staub had to undergo another procedure. “I was at risk of losing my breasts,” she says. Then came the DD implants, which she calls “a disaster from the start.” Those, too, led to years of emotional trauma for Staub.

That sounds awful that she lost feeling in her chest like that. Plus the doctor left gauze in her chest that’s crazy! I wonder if she got any compensation for that. The rest of the article has more from Staub on some skin-tightening thing she got done along with permanent eyebrows. Again, she is doing free plugs for these services and that’s understandable.

I’m an A cup now that I’ve been exercising more, I used to be a B, and I often wonder what it’s like to have cleavage and actual boobs. The only time I came close was when I was nursing and that did not feel sexy at all. When my friends complain about their big boobs I cannot relate and would just like to know what that’s like. There’s no way I would get implants though. I’m used to being small-breasted and my fashion sense and style are based around that. Kaiser is always telling me I’m lucky that way and couldn’t wear wrap dresses if I had bigger boobs. Plus I always seem to have complications from surgeries and I’ve heard horror stories like Danielle’s for years. I think many women have serious complications with breast implants, but that so many don’t even talk about it because they’re embarrassed or ashamed they did it in the first place. Also as Danielle mentioned big boobs go in and out of style. They’re like eyebrows that way except less versatile. I’ll stick with padded bras. Maybe I would get fat injections though or something like that.

Also we don’t follow RHONJ, other blogs do that better. Reality Tea has more on that show, specifically about Danielle and her drama with the other women.

