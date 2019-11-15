Elizabeth Banks: ‘I’m trying to age gracefully, I’ve never had a needle in my face’

Elizabeth Banks is 45 years old. She looks great for any age, right? You can tell that she takes care of herself, plus she probably just has great genes. But does she look tweaked in any way? Not to me – I think she looks younger than 45, for sure, but as I said… good skincare. Good makeup. Sleep. Drinking water. I buy that she’s not going under the knife or under the needle. That’s what she says too, that she’s all-natural.
Elizabeth Banks is a natural beauty. The “Charlie’s Angels” director, 45, revealed that unlike most Hollywood women, she has never had cosmetic surgery, and doesn’t plan on getting any in the future.
“I’m trying to age gracefully,” Banks told Dax Shepard on Monday’s episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “That’s something I will happily say to everyone like I have not put anything in my face, I’ve never had a needle in my face … I’m really uninterested in the psychology of starting to mess with my face. I would do it if I could happily look in the mirror and not have emotional or psychological baggage doing it but I just … I don’t want to do it and I’m trying to resist and there’s a reason for that and I have to honor it.”
“I feel the way about those kinds of doctors as I do about a lot of things, like, you are putting your livelihood and your life into their hands and who knows what could go wrong … like why am I doing that?” she said. “And then I’ve also had friends and my sister who like, have faced cancer and have had surgeries and stuff and you’re like, why would I voluntarily put myself under a knife and like anesthesia and all that? It’s all so dangerous, is my point.”
The movie star recalled a moment in her early acting years when she visited an agent who suggested she get a breast augmentation. “I was like, ‘It’s all going to be totally obvious now if I do that now. I’m not interested in that,’” she said.
Banks is hoping beauty standards will change so that she won’t feel pressure to get work done when she’s older. “I will need it, I mean, but that’s only if we decide that our society tells women that they need to stay looking young,” she said. “I’m just over it.” As for how she stays looking young without fillers or facelifts? Banks said it’s “genetics, I guess.”
Personally, I don’t look at it as “why would I undergo an elective procedure with my family history,” I look at it as “well, I hate needles and the idea of a scalpel on my skin makes me want to vomit, I guess I’m aging naturally.” I mean, if they invent some kind of procedure that doesn’t involve surgery or needles, maybe I would try that. Like, can they do everything with lasers now? And even then, I would just develop a complex about What Could Wrong With Lasers. Banks is probably the same! So, yeah, natural aging for us.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I always side eye anyone over about 35 without a single line on their forehead who claims not to have had botox. While I’m sure it’s possible, it’s probably not likely to be 45 and line free, no matter how great your skincare is.
She looks great and she doesn’t look like she’s had much done but I suspect forehead botox for sure.
Exactly! SHe”s lying. 45 and no wrinkles? Yeah, right
She’s got fine lines all around her eyes and pretty prominent crows feet, especially when she smiles.
If you blow up the top picture you can see she does have two fairly prominent wrinkles on her forehead, the right one about halfway up and the left nearer her brow (her right and left), and the classic || lines between her eyebrows too – they’re just well camouflaged under her makeup.
Same thought. Mother Nature doesn’t do perfection as you grow older.
Unfortunately these celebrity interviews claiming never to have tweaked faces, having regained the same body after birth in three months naturally, look and feel the same after 50, 60, etc …
All these little “fibs” are so ultimately harmful.
I’m not sure if you’re specifically talking about Elizabeth Banks here, but she was very open about not being able to bear her own children.
Sorry but I had my kids in my twenties and got into my pre-pregnancy jeans 2 weeks after birth.
Everyone is different. I eat everything but I’m not into super big meals.
I was at 5 pounds under pre-pregnancy weight by the time my kid was 5 weeks old. I gained 29 pounds over the pregnancy and had lost like 33-34 at my 2nd checkup. A lot of it was from being on pain killers and bed rest after a difficult delivery, but I didn’t work out at all, take shady diet pills, have a special diet…anything. I just went home from the hospital, did the best I could day to day, and it dropped off by itself, which was a huge relief. I’ve always struggled to stay at a healthy weight and was terrified I’d be one of the women who had to work super hard for years to get rid of it.
So, it’s not necessarily a “lie” when someone who was fit beforehand looks fit again afterward.
As to Elizabeth Banks face, I am 44–nearly 45. So I’m the same age she is. I have very faint lines on my forehead, and my eyes and mouth/chin are lined about like hers. My forehead looks smooth in full daylight or full flash photos. You only see them when the light shows shadows.
So I have no reason to doubt her at all. And even if I did have more wrinkles than she does at the same age, there are tons of factors that make visible aging different. Air quality, smoking or not, drinking or not, tanning or not, SPF over years or not, genetic elasticity variance, diet, healthy weight, expressive rested face vs. less expressive rested face, medical history and treatments endured over lifetime….so many different factors go into it.
We’re not all the same. My hands are already going crepe-ish and I have some age spots forming on them, but knees have not started looking middle-aged, yet. I know women older than me with hands that look younger than mine and women younger than me with knees that are already changing to that older-skin look. I don’t assume that means they had some doctor mess with their hands, and they don’t wonder if I’ve jacked with my knees. Faces are the same principle.
People are different.
Umm…your wrong. I am about to turn 46 and have zero wrinkles on my forehead and no plastic surgery, fillers, botox, etc.
Exactly. I’m 42, almost 43, and not a line or wrinkle in sight. I have tiny crow’s feet when I smile, but you’d have to be leaning in for a kiss to see them. I stayed out of the sun and used sunscreen like it was my JOB when I was young and everyone was tan, tanner, tannest, and I’ve used an AHA moisturizer and eye cream from my early 20′s. I also carry a little more weight than I should but, you know…your face or your ass at this age.
Same here. I have almost zero wrinkles. I see wrinkles on her face in the lower face area. Why do people have to doubt what she says. See, the trick is I never tanned, no laying on the beach, and I couldn’t stand the sun in my eyes so I always wore sunglasses and a big, floppy hat when I was out in the sun for more than 15 minutes. I wish I had paid as much attention to my hands, but they get a good layer of sunscreen these days.
I’ve seen her up close. She has lines and wrinkles. She looks great but I believe her only because I’ve seen her. Good skin care and makeup go a long way.
I hate to say this, but im 48 and up close you can see the small lines on my forehead but if I was to take a picture and smile or frown you would not see anything much there other than the areas dented and scared by a crash & falling out of bed as a kid. My excuse though is fat!
I’m 39, no procedures, and I have some light lines on my forehead that don’t show up in pics. My husband is 33 and has much deeper lines that do show up. Comes down to genetics, body fat, sunscreen, good skincare. So it’s possible.
She’s not line free
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3SzJHzFdpG/
https://www.instagram.com/p/By0OiadFQh_/
I’m almost 52 and I don’t have any crow’s feet or forehead wrinkles, and I’ve never done Botox or fillers or anything. And I spend lots of time outdoors and only use an average amount of skincare and serums. My mom was the same until her late 60’s. I truly won the genetic jackpot on that one!
Hell, I’m 69 and the only lines I have anywhere near my forehead are the two lines between my eyes. Otherwise, my forehead is line-free. And I have a zero skin-care routine. I think it depends on genes and lifestyle (I’m vegetarian since age 16, don’t smoke, and stay out of the sun unless my head is covered and I’m wearing sunglasses).
@Nahema. Total bull… I’ll be 50 in January and have no lines at all anywhere on my face or body. Even raising my eyebrows my forehead doesn’t wrinkle, admittedly I still get a few spots around my time of the month. It is good genes as my parents only look slightly wrinkled in their 70s but then as they say black don’t crack. Lol! So not impossible. Also I would never inject that rubbish into my body.
I’m 39 and I have no forehead wrinkles. I have some around my eyes, but I’ve always had them. It’s all about good genes, health, and staying out of the sun. Makeup and good lightening can also do wonders. She looks incredible. Why the hate?
Ermm, I hate to tell you this but I’m 58 and am only now starting to get fine lines on my forehead and around my eyes. And when I say I have had nothing, nadda, zip done I can swear to that on my mother’s grave and I was also too busy being a single full time working mother struggling to put food on the table. Genetics is the most logical reasoning. My father use to routinely get mistaken for mine and my siblings big brother and boy did that make my sister mad, lol. My point is that it is not outside the realm of possibility.
I’m 42 with no lines on my forehead. My mom had none on hers until her 50s. Good genes do exist.
I don’t like it when actresses make these grand statements that they have never had botox or fillers or surgery… like it is a badge of honor and those that have had work are somehow less. Why does it even matter? It is easy to “age gracefully” when you have endless money for spa treatments, facials, the best products, make up artists, etc.
I don’t think she’s making it a badge of honor. Seems like she has legitimate reasons that make a lot of sense in her industry. She’s more frustrated by the expectation that she can’t age in Hollywood. And then personally doesn’t seem interested in the surgical aspect of some procedures. I don’t think she wants a gold star or is putting others down.
They get pressured soooo much to mess with their faces and bodies. The reason it is a badge of honor is because it takes a lot of strength to stand up against such pressure.
It’s a double edged sword. I want to look younger but with every new line, I look more like my mom. And I love the hell out of that badass. Guess that means I should love me too damnitt!
I just got a bit of botox last week. I was weirded out by it at first but hope that it will prevent some wrinkles in the future!
She’s beautiful
I’m going to tell y’all something only three other people in the world know.
I got minimal Botox (5 units , 3 injections, every 9 months) for about 10 years between my eyebrows.
I went to a real doctor in a real clinic (not a Botox scammer) and I loved the results, however,
eventually, one of my eye muscles went AWOL for 2 days and although it came back, it took months to get my complete vision back and a crossed eye and a patch is not a good look.
I don’t believe she isn’t having some help but I never got Botox again.
I know Botox face when I see it.
Also, Botox was invented to help people with lazy eye, crossed eyes, Parkinson’s etc. but that doesn’t mean it’s going to work for your wrinkles and now the ads are warning of muscle and eye problems.
They weren’t when I got it.
I got botox to stop my gums from showing when I smile, very minor but i love it.
You can have incredible skin nowadays with lasers, prescription tretinoin, dermatologist administered peels and microneedling, etc. Elizabeth Banks would have the means to access the best treatments. She could be lying about the needles, but honestly, she has such great skin.
I totally agree, Jtd.
I think she looks lovely, but not really much younger than her age. I would have guessed between 40 and 45. I’m 44 and have neither the money nor the desire to go down the Botox/laser/retinoid road, and I don’t look older than she does — less pretty for sure, but not older ! Like her I have barely any lines apart from crows feet, and slightly more pronounced undereye lines (which she also has) than, say, 5 years ago. My 65-year-old mother has a pretty smooth forehead too, with only basic moisturizing. I totally believe her when she says she’s had no procedures.
Unpopular opinion: wrinkles are sexy.
Women who smile and their crow’s feet show up. I mean COME ON you have to be made of stone to not fall in love with that!!
Women and men! I was always super attracted to older faces. Wrinkles are super sexy to me. My husband is fair skinned with a red headed mum and had wrinkles quite fast – I guess he’s lucky because I love it!
My take on the botox thing is that if you go for minor changes the person who notices them is you and no one else. A 70 year old friend of mine does it and I can’t tell the difference. She is still a beautiful woman and Botox seems totally unnecessary to me. If you go nuts then I don’t see expressions which is awful to me.
I have breast implants and it is literally obvious to no one. People are surprised when I tell them. If she chooses not to have work done, cool, but let’s not act like you can’t get good work done, LOL.
While she may not be on the ‘tox, I wouldn’t be surprised if she has laser treatments and a great skincare routine. She looks great—for any age, not just “hers.”
I bet she does lasers.
And micro-needling/vampire facials. And prescription retinol.
I will tell you a side effect of lasers, Kaiser: vertigo. Really bad vertigo that lasts a week and comes upon you out of the blue.
I’ve had my face zapped with lasers for hair removal and for hyperpigmentation. While it works, the side effect they don’t tell you about is that it f*cks with your brain.
She also has a history of cardiac problems, so I’m sure surgery carries a little more weight for her.