Don Trump Jr.’s book was #1 on the NYT bestseller list, the RNC bought it in bulk

For the past few weeks, Don “Dipsh-t” Trump Jr. has been promoting his book, Triggered, all over the place. His book is about how he’s a sucky diaper baby who cries whenever someone points out that he’s a moron. All of the right-wing diaper babies got together and decided to buy his book so it could be #1 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. Only the NY Times wanted to make Dipsh-t cry even harder, so they added a little parenthetical “dagger” next to Triggered.
Every author I know is gonna see the little dagger next to junior's name and know exactly what it means
(Means there were massive bulk orders, and yes people have done that to buy up a slot on the list) https://t.co/7zJmTQhiFO
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) November 13, 2019
Is this true? I honestly didn’t know that’s what the dagger meant. As it turns out, the Republican National Committee did the bulk-order of Dipsh-t’s book, at least according to Page Six:
Donald Trump Jr.’s new book hit No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list this week — “but with a big caveat,” book insiders noted. The tome, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants To Silence Us,” shot to the top of the Times’ nonfiction list. But a source noted of Trump’s achievement: “It has the big dagger [symbol] next to it, which means a large portion of the sales came from bulk orders.”
The source added: “It’s known in the industry as the ‘deadly dagger.’ A rare penalty that is only called for flagrant fouls,” such as when an author or someone close buys large quantities.”
It’s at Times editors’ discretion when to plunge the dagger. Fine print below the best-seller list explains, “Sales are defined as completed transactions by vendors and individual end-users during the period on or after the official publication date of a title. Institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases, if and when they are included, are at the discretion of The New York Times Best-Seller List Desk editors based on standards for inclusion that encompass proprietary vetting and audit protocols, corroborative reporting and other statistical determinations. When included, such bulk purchases appear with a dagger (†).”
Don Jr.’s book came out Nov. 5. Reports said sales have been boosted by the Republican National Committee, which is sending out copies as a fund-raising incentive. But an RNC rep told us, “We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand. Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party … Using books as a means to fund-raise is standard practice from political parties on both sides of the aisle.”
Hachette imprint Center Street told us: “We are thrilled that ‘Triggered’ is No. 1 … Mr. Trump had an amazing book tour with nearly 20 book signings in nine states. Most of the locations sold out of the books, with thousands of books sold during the events. The demand was overwhelming. Regarding the RNC, they didn’t purchase books from Hachette, and we don’t have knowledge of third-party book purchases.”
Who are you going to believe, the Republican National Committee using donor funds to purchase Dipsh-t’s book in bulk to give away to incels, or the New York Times for noticing the bulk purchases? Hm.
The @pagesix story makes clear Don Jr. didn't bulk-purchase his book to push it up the NYT list. The Republican National Committee did, using donor money contributed to win elections to salve Don Jr's ego.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 15, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Wow, they seem defensive over this. Dare I say they’re… triggered? Gasp. Shock.
Everything the trumps do is dishonest. There is not one single honest bone in their body. Why lie? Oh yeah, because that is the only way they all know. This is so funny, just like 45, having to lie and cheat to become president. js imo next
Waste of money, maybe they can use it to light up fireplaces.
Lots of GOP interested in reading one boy’s tale of yearning for daddy’s love.
The Republican Party is PATHETIC. Nuff said.
Greaseball. Does he moisturize with Vaseline?
Is it just me or does it look he’s holding something in his hand on the front cover and the title is covering it? What is he holding??
That subtitle is so clunky and smacks of “The Derek Zoolander School for Kids Who Can’t Read Good and Want to Do Other Stuff Good Too” that I don’t understand how it got approved.
The constant embarrassing antics of Trump and his family should have guaranteed their demise years ago. Instead they sit atop the country with swelled heads and an even more inflated sense of self-worth.
Gah. I need chocolate.
Who’s the “us”?
White, chinless guys?
I bought all the chocolate to be able to get through the impeachment hearing. You will find my name on Trader Joes’ Chocolate Buyer list, with a dagger next to it.
Noodle if we were doing a comment of the week this week you would get it!
For why? As a real author this makes me sick sick sick. Oh and as a human.
I think everyone should combat this by purchasing copies of Seth Abramson’s books.
I’m sure the Trump’s would just live to see the titles Proof Of Collusion and Proof Of Conspiracy around or above Junior’s book.
Typical example of a campaign of coordinated disinformation being pushed on the public to confuse them. The NY Times should create more rules around bulk buying, which serves to legitimize this kind of information warfare.
“Disinformation was defined in Great Soviet Encyclopedia (1952) as “false information with the intention to deceive public opinion”. [For example] Operation INFEKTION was a Soviet disinformation campaign to influence opinion that the U.S. invented AIDS.”
Perhaps not surprisingly, that NYT dagger frequently shows up next to titles from Ann Coulter, Sean Hannity, and other wingnuts. Various right-wing organizations buy their books in bulk and use them during membership drives (“Join NOW and get a free copy of Triggered!”)
The RNC might not be the culprit behind this particular buy, but there are plenty of other organizations that might have done it. Hell, Donnie Jr might have done it himself just to claim the title.