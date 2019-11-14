The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are officially not going to Sandringham for Xmas

It’s been said, many times, that Princess Diana’s strength was tactics, not strategy. She was a brilliant short-term tactical thinker, but the last year of her life saw her free and divorced, yet largely unhappy and adrift because her tactical moves had alienated the monarchy and the establishment, and she was largely persona non grata within the family. It feels like… Harry is really his mother’s son. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed – through their spokesperson – that they are not planning to spend Christmas with the Queen and the royal family. This was the rumor for days, and here is the confirmation:
It’ll be a non-royal Christmas for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”
The palace didn’t specify where they will be ringing in the holiday, but a source tells PEOPLE that they will not be spending it in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, where Doria lives.
Again, because I know there will be screaming, I understand their decision. I wouldn’t want to hang out with the Duke of York over Christmas either. Nor would I want to spend loads of time with the people (William, Charles and the courtiers) who have been throwing me under the bus repeatedly over the past year. Plus, the logistics are a nightmare – Sandringham is always a full house over the holidays, and the Sussexes wouldn’t want to stay with the Cambridges at Anmer Hall again, so how would that even work? Shoved into some back bedroom in one of the other cottages? Who knows.
Now, all that being said, this is a pattern. The Sussexes didn’t make the trek to Balmoral over the summer. Now they’re skipping Sandringham Christmas. They’re skipping a lot of Christmas-adjacent royal events. They’ll spend weeks in LA. Maybe all of those shady stories were right and Harry and Meghan really are plotting an overseas move. If they’re not, then they really don’t even give a f–k about the optics. I’ll say the same thing that I said about their move to Frogmore Cottage: it looks like they’re running away. It looks like William, Charles, the Queen, the courtiers and the media’s joint hate campaign worked and now the Sussexes are adrift.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
So happy the Sussexes will be with Doria over the holidays.
Great way to start 2020.
Agreed. Good for them. It’s not “running away” if it’s the direction you want to go.
Exactly.
Maybe they just need some fresh air, away from all the toxicity and envy.
Agreed! Doria gets to spend her first Christmas as a grandma with her only grandson and Archie with his only grandma. It’ll be so much more relaxing and fun than dealing with all the protocol and clothing changes that you have to adhere to if you spend Christmas at Sandringham.
I mean…I would do the same in their situation.
I admit I’m surprised. I knew this was possible but didn’t think it was probable, you know? I don’t blame them for not wanting to go to Sandringham for a variety of reasons, but it feels like it would have been an easy PR move for all involved (which maybe is part of why they want to skip?)
I do believe though that the queen has said okay to this and is fine with it, and considering that other significant royals have missed Christmas there in recent years, it probably doesn’t mean as much as people think it does.
I’ll add that I’m surprised how invested people are in this – not just us, we’re invested in everything royal related, LOL – but I was seeing tweets from CNN about this yesterday. Nothing else important happened yesterday, news-wise?
Should they stay and fight, Kaiser?
I’m not sure there’s any way to save the royal family (even post-Queen) with William around. And I don’t think there’s any reason that they need to spend Christmas with people who treat them poorly.
Sometimes when you have a toxic family you have to cut your losses, start your own family, and do it your own way.
Escondista … I agree. I read a book by a psychiatrist once and he said he has a job because people insist on spending time with relatives who treat them horribly. It was eye opening to me. Toxic families are toxic families are toxic families. Period.
I say good on them. I wish I could avoid my toxic family members over the holidays. I spend a considerable amount of energy trying to find peace and joy amid the stress and anxiety. With an adorable new baby, I can see wanting to give the middle finger to the haters and make plans for a calm, joyous, peaceful holiday. I hope it’s lovely for them and I hope there’s some coal in the stockings at Sandringham.
How are the Sussexes ‘running away’?
Literally they are doing what other members in the royal family have done.
Why are there literal double standards for the Sussexes?
Oh boy. Excited to see the headlines about them keeping Archie away from his grandparents. Are “grandparent rights” a thing over there? I think a few states have them here and that 100% seems to be the type of thing the British press would latch on to.
In the meantime, am contemplating a move to just outside LA myself. My current dream is to bump into Meg whilst choosing crackers. We bond over our favorite type of cheez-its and we do charity work together. Sigh.
Wow! All this bs complaint for the Sussex skipping Sandringham, but when the Cambridges and Zara did it, they got nothing but praise!!
The Cambridges definitely did not get praised on here.
I’ll admit I’m surprised they are not going, if you take it at face value though there’s nothing particularly sinister in alternating christmas between each family.
The Cambridges did not get praised on here, for sure, and I know there was some criticism in the press, but I don’t think it was this huge backlash like it feels like there is for Meghan and Harry. It felt like it was more “can you believe they’re not going?? OMG, Kate is forging her own path as a royal!!!”
I feel like the press was happy to get the church pics of the Middletons, but I think others (probably here, lol) sort of scratched their heads at the whole church walk, Boxing day shoot, etc – it seemed like they were trying to recreate the Sandringham Christmas without actually being at Sandringham. If they had just gone to Bucklebury and gone quiet, so to speak, I think people would have just shrugged and moved on.
But at any rate, I’m glad the Cambridges did it, because it gives H&M an automatic defense (sad that they need one, but we all know they do.)
Are you kidding me? The Cambridges got criticized for skipping Sandringham. Many people on this site blasted them.
Good they are going to spend the holidays with Doria. The holidays are to be celebrated surrounded by people who love and support you not people who despise your existence.
Damn optics! They shouldn’t have to carry the happy load for people who stood back and watched her be bullied all because they wanted to protect a pedo.
Stay and fight for what exactly? I thought they were the irrelevant 6th in line? minor royals? Doria has a life, Single doesn’t mean lonely. Her daughter can and should go visit her. Doria schedule probably isn’t as flexible as theirs. Why should she be expected to drop what she’s doing to travel to them?
I believe that this is an okay movie PR and Palace wise for them, again there is no win/win situation for anyone now. They are perfectly allowed to spend Christmas with extended family.
Unpopular opinion: I would grin and bear it. The visits, not the abuse. This is what they signed up for as working royals who are supported by the crown: kowtowing to the queen. It’s one day and then you go on and do your own thing. (Unless they know for a fact who is planting the negative stories. In which case, yeah, no—wouldn’t want to break bread with that person, either.
Why should they appease racists? The only reason the royal reporters are up in arms, is that they won’t have their favorite punching bag around, to crictise her every move. It’s so abusive and disgusting.
Other royals have missed Christmas at Sandringham, so I think this is mostly the tabloids whipping people up into a frenzy for something that isn’t as big a deal inside the family.
It would be easy PR points to go, but it would also be more scrutiny. This way, there won’t be endless photos of them on the pap walk, endless body language analysis, endless column inches about how Meghan’s the new Grinch who stole Christmas…
The papers will lose revenue from them not being there. And for that I can only support them.
What is really interesting though, is how much support they were getting in the Daily Fail comment section for this. Among the usual bile there were a lot of people asking what the big deal was, saying it was ok and pointing out that other royals have spent Christmas away from Sandringham before. And they were getting upvoted. Could this be the tide turning?
Good for them. If I were them I would spend as much time away from the other royals as possible. Do my charity work and go home to my loving family.
Agree
I really wish you’d tone down the British Royal Family coverage… the best way to help these people get a semi-normal life is to forget about them.. also, it’s really all about feuding and resentment.
Good, just like I wanted it for them.
Harry’s last listed engagement is Sunday, so they maybe spending Thanksgiving with Doria too. Great if true for Doria to be able to spend Archie’s first Thanksgiving and Christmas with his Grandma in a loving environment.
The British press are just pissed that they’re not going to make money off the Christmas walk like that would is the Sussexes were there. That’s why all the griping by the usual suspects.
They have to do what is best for them, and for their little family. I’m not sure what the long game is for anyone here, but hope that it all works out for the best.
I don’t think BP wants them adrift. But all of the speculation is just that speculation. Not sure what their long game is but I don’t think it will end well for H and M. This is my opinion and am stating it as such. Others would do well to realize they are speculating as well. 🧐
Word BISHG
How do we know they’ll be in LA? They could spend Christmas in Antartica for all we know. Anyone that thinks spending Xmas in Sandringham will put an end to the rift rumours is delibrately and willfully being obtuse. Last year’s pap walk did nothing but add fuel to the rumour and Meghan as usual was singled out and her body language dissected like a lab monkey. And all she did was talk and be gracious to Kate. Apparently the Queen and Phillip will not live to see another Xmas after this one, so Doria should wait her turn. What happens if they live another 4 or 5yrs, she should forever wait in the wings since every xmas from now on will forever be their last. Now they said Doria would have been welcomed in Sandringham, they forgot they threw a tantrum last year and questioned why the Queen would “break protocol” and invite her there. What is happening here is obvious for anyone that wishes to see it. Whatever decision the Sussexes make, the opposite will forever be the right one. Let’s see William and Kate announce they too will be spending Christmas with the Middletons this year and watch these same people dig up excuses for them.
Alternating years with both families is what most people do or host event for both sides of the family. Since in-laws aren’t invited to Sandringham this makes sense. If Queenie is so interested in family why aren’t in-laws at least invited?
Actually, i believe the Sussexes had made up their minds not to go to Sandringham to avoid confrontation by other family members but had not made up their minds where to go even up till when Hello Magazine last week.
I also believe the decision that Doria will come for Thanksgiving in the UK and Meghan will visit a homeless shelter at Frogmore was a last minute plan and the Sussexes’ effort to counter the negative narrative that had already formed because by yesterday, they had still not decided on where or what to do for xmas going by what Scoobie wrote.
Sara Latham had to release that statement saying the Sussexes are taking a cue from other members of the family (The Cambridges) who didn’t spend xmas in Sandringham to counter the negative narative that was already forming.
Honestly speaking, this entire debacle is tiring. At this point, there is really nothing left in the UK for the Sussexes. They want to relocate to the US but the problem is who will fund them? Who will pay for their security, housing, clothes, feeding etc? What skills does Harry have that can sustain him outside the RF?
Harry has less than 25m in his account of that statement from Clarence House is anything to go by and Meghan has even far less. The British tax payers wont pay for their lifestyle in the US so how will they cope?
it looks like they’re adrift because they ARE, it’s obvious. They should not have to forfeit their peace and happiness on Christmas of all holidays to appease anyone. And outside of M&H, Doria deserves. She has had to sit in silence as her ex husband, the BM and the BRF abuse her only child and ESPECIALLY during her child’s pregnancy. She hasn’t spent Christmas with Meghan in 2 years and now she has a grandson. She deserves to spend quality time with them outside of the royal family.
I’m torn. On one hand I agree with Kaiser on the other with the commenters, I would prefer to spend the Christmas with Doria. The only issue I have is optics. It seemed the hate went down also it would be a nice pr move. After ale they’re part of the royal family – for me it’s circus but..
The Sussexes are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. They are literally in a no win situation. Regardless of what they do they will be criticized and shredded.
And why shouldn’t they spend the holidays with Doria? Meghan is her only child and she probably misses spending Holidays with her mom. And it’s not running away. Holidays are stressful enough without being surrounded by toxic people. Families can be the absolute worst at times.
The RRs and tabloids are upset cause they won’t be able to cash in on H&M. But I’m sure they’ll make up crazy fan fiction to sell papers and generate clicks. I just hope H&M have their security locked down cause they will most likely be the most stalked couple on the planet for the next few weeks.
You know what, this is a normal thing to do when your first child arrives. The Cambridges did it (and will continue to) and so should they. I hope they have a great time, come back and continue their charity work. It’s the first Christmas with Archie and I hope it will be wonderful.
The Queen can invite whomever she wants. Doria could have been invited … but I don’t think was. The Queen could have made attempts to get Harry and Meghan there. Just like she could have made attempts to have the press stop racist bullying of Meghan. But she is more inclined to make attempts to help Prince McRapey.
But why is it such a big deal when the Sussexes skip but no big deal when other royal family members who are in direct line and closer to the throne do? Sometimes this site sounds just like Richard Kay, c’mon. William and Kate have spent several Christmases away from Sandringham, Camilla has, why are the Sussexes being vilified for doing exactly what other BRF members have done in the past? Sweet Jesus, this is just crazy!! The Cambridges do something, crickets, Sussexes do the same exact thing and it’s oh the optics, they aren’t thinking this through, oh my goodness, the sky is falling and the world is coming to an end, geez louise, stop it.
Guess this why Harry did not take any paternal leave, and Meghan worked during her maternity leave.
These guys had this plan before Archie was born, they had no plans to go to Sandringham.
Funny how the BP release was so detail, all of a sudden it is about precedence.