The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are officially not going to Sandringham for Xmas

It’s been said, many times, that Princess Diana’s strength was tactics, not strategy. She was a brilliant short-term tactical thinker, but the last year of her life saw her free and divorced, yet largely unhappy and adrift because her tactical moves had alienated the monarchy and the establishment, and she was largely persona non grata within the family. It feels like… Harry is really his mother’s son. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed – through their spokesperson – that they are not planning to spend Christmas with the Queen and the royal family. This was the rumor for days, and here is the confirmation:

It’ll be a non-royal Christmas for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.” The palace didn’t specify where they will be ringing in the holiday, but a source tells PEOPLE that they will not be spending it in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, where Doria lives.

[From People]

Again, because I know there will be screaming, I understand their decision. I wouldn’t want to hang out with the Duke of York over Christmas either. Nor would I want to spend loads of time with the people (William, Charles and the courtiers) who have been throwing me under the bus repeatedly over the past year. Plus, the logistics are a nightmare – Sandringham is always a full house over the holidays, and the Sussexes wouldn’t want to stay with the Cambridges at Anmer Hall again, so how would that even work? Shoved into some back bedroom in one of the other cottages? Who knows.

Now, all that being said, this is a pattern. The Sussexes didn’t make the trek to Balmoral over the summer. Now they’re skipping Sandringham Christmas. They’re skipping a lot of Christmas-adjacent royal events. They’ll spend weeks in LA. Maybe all of those shady stories were right and Harry and Meghan really are plotting an overseas move. If they’re not, then they really don’t even give a f–k about the optics. I’ll say the same thing that I said about their move to Frogmore Cottage: it looks like they’re running away. It looks like William, Charles, the Queen, the courtiers and the media’s joint hate campaign worked and now the Sussexes are adrift.