The Sussexes posted a new photo of Archie with Prince Charles for Charles’ b-day

We’re probably going to have many conversations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their holiday strategy over the coming weeks. But can we all agree that we’re always going to want new Baby Archie photos? Can we all agree that cute baby photos soothe and pacify the public and the royal commentators? Faced with story after story about how the Sussexes are “snubbing” the senior royals with their holiday plans, the Sussexes did something smart: they released a never-before-seen photo/portrait from Archie’s christening. The Sussexes have been sitting on these photos for months! I mean, they released two portraits from Archie’s christening, but I would imagine there were many more to choose from. Including this one, of three generations of Windsor men – Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Archie.
It would have been great to see a photo of Charles holding Archie, but maybe the Sussexes are saving that one for another time. Or maybe Charles didn’t get to hold Archie at the christening, who knows. The money shot will be… the Duchess of Cambridge holding Archie. Maybe they’ll post that one for Kate’s birthday, lmao. I wonder if William had held Archie? Hm.
Anyway, happy birthday to Charles. He’s 71 years old. Which is a bit crazy, but here we are. A 71-year-old Prince of Wales. His two sons are 30-somethings meatheads. None of this is going to end well.
Oh, and Kensington Palace posted their birthday IG after the Sussexes. They included an old photo of Charles and Prince
George Louis, plus some nice photos of Charles with his sons.
Photos courtesy of SussexRoyal IG, Backgrid.
Im sure Kate has held Archie, you can tell she really loves babies.
“A 71-year-old Prince of Wales. His two sons are 30-somethings meatheads. None of this is going to end well.”
I was thinking this! I almost posted something similar on the other thread but decided not to as people are touchy about it. Yeah, it’s all going to end so so badly. That’s all. Sorry.
Thought you wrote it would end baldly lol that too tho!!
That’s Louis, not George, and I laughed so hard when I saw that. maybe that was always the planned post and there is absolutely nothing going on behind the scenes.
but when I saw that my first thought was “oh, they saw the Sussex Royal account and scrambled to find a picture of Charles with a grandchild” lol.
That’s exactly what probably happened.
Is it just me or does Charles look uninterested in this pix? How can you go see a baby, your grandchild and you’re not playing with him or even smiling? He’s looking so detached with his hands behind him as if …
Eh, not all people are “baby people”. Maybe Charles did but just not in the official pictures?
It’s not just you. Especially when you compare it to the picture of him with Louis. I know one is a more candid pose with an older baby, but the difference is there. Charles does not look particularly engaged with Archie.
Harry looks so enamored with Archie.
Kate looks weirdly mean in that picture!!
Love little Archie, and Harry’s face <3
I’m always here for pictures of Archie!!