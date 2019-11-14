Aussie model Erin Langmaid gave birth to a baby without realizing she was pregnant

Hello, I’d like to introduce you to Erin Langmaid, a 23-year-old Australian model. Erin gave birth to a baby girl on October 29. The birth was a surprise because Erin… did not know she was pregnant. I read this story this morning and I really didn’t know what to make of it other than “how?” and “that’s a really big baby for a pregnancy she didn’t know anything about.”
An Australian model recently had a life-changing surprise when she gave birth to a baby in her bathroom, despite not knowing that she had been carrying her daughter for nine months. Erin Langmaid welcomed a healthy 7 lbs. and 7 oz. baby girl, Isla May, on Oct. 29, but says she had no idea she was expecting after not showing any typical pregnancy symptoms and consistently using contraceptive injections, 7 News reports.
“I wasn’t showing obviously because I fit into everything,” Langmaid, 23, told the outlet. “It’s just really bizarre.”
Langmaid and her boyfriend Daniel Carty’s world was flipped upside-down two weeks ago when the model started feeling ill and took a trip to the bathroom. Within just ten minutes, Langmaid said her daughter had unexpectedly arrived in a “dramatic” fashion — a moment that Carty, 31, said also caught him off-guard.
“I heard a scream and I ran in there and then I saw the little one and I thought, ‘Hang on, there’s two,’” he recalled to 7 News of his shock, which quickly turned to panic when he realized Isla had stopped breathing after making her grand arrival. Thinking on his feet, Carty called 000 (Australia’s version of 911) and had the operator walk him through the steps to restore his daughter’s breathing and save her life. Thankfully, Carty was successful in his attempts and his girlfriend and daughter were soon rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined that Langmaid had experienced a cryptic pregnancy.
A cryptic pregnancy, also known as a stealth pregnancy, is when conventional testing methods fail to detect a mother is carrying a child, according to Healthline. One in every 475 women experience a cryptic pregnancy which goes undiscovered until the mother is 20 weeks along, News Medical reports. Some others, like Langmaid, don’t learn they’re pregnant until the baby arrives. Weeks after the major surprise, Langmaid and Carty are now settling into their new lives and unexpected roles as parents.
Carty shared the exciting news on Instagram with his followers on Nov. 1, alongside a sweet family photo of him holding his new daughter while Langmaid watched on. “We want to share with you our new little family member. Isla May was brought into the world on Tuesday night, she lived in mummy’s tummy for 9 months without letting us know,” he wrote. “After an extremely tough few days both mother and daughter are perfectly well and ready to go home.”
The whole “consistently using contraceptive injections” thing might explain a bit of this… if this was Fifty Shades of Grey, I guess (in case you don’t know, that was a plot point of that series). My guess is that when Erin missed her period or felt her hormones going haywire, she just thought it was because of injections? I’m trying to explain this, because I have no idea. I have no idea how a model-trim woman of 23 could miss a baby-sized bump and a kicking fetus completely. I just… wonder about this whole story.
Here are some Instagrams dated just weeks before she gave birth. She, uh, seemed to take pains to hide her midsection, huh.
Was she in a coma for nine months? Extremely long torso? Forgive my skepticism.
Something similar actually happened to a former childhood friend…through my aunt (who was still in touch with this girl’s mother) I was told she hadn’t realized she was pregnant until she was like 7-8 months, or something like that. Apparently she’d always had irregular periods, and had only put on about 12-13 pounds in total, so it just never occurred to her.
I tend to be skeptical about these stories too, but never having been pregnant I don’t want to just out and out call this woman a liar either, hahaha.
I put on 15 lbs with both my pregnancies and I was as big as a house. Not to mention the giant fetus in my gut kicking my organs around and the 24/7 hiccups she had kind of made it extremely obvious.
I believe that some pregnancies just don’t show as much, I’ve seen it… but not enough to not have any clue that there was a living being in there.
Some women do still get their periods while pregnant. It happens. Some forms of birth control can also either stop periods or make them really like, just like spotting, so I mean … I guess so?
I don’t disbelieve her. I guess I am just very aware of my body and feel like even with a screwy period I’d have figured it out at some point. You know? But if she’s only 23, maybe she hasn’t gotten to that point in her life where she listens to what her body is trying to tell her.
Happened to my mother, she was well over five months before she knew. She’d had amenorrhea her whole life, so the occasional spotting she got during the pregnancy just seemed like her normal period. Surprise!
@Mia4s I definitely believe that you might not know you’re pregnant for 5 months, but there is a big difference between that and not knowing until a baby literally popped out of your body.
I’m skeptical too. missing the periods? unless she was always VERY irregular…I mean, I’m not regular, never have been, but the longest I went without one was 78 days, and that was high school and I didn’t know anyone who was regular in HS.
if she didn’t menstruate for months at time normally, I could buy this. and if she were a heavy woman, or at least heavier than she is…
…but someone so small not showing at ALL? NO noticeable weight gain?
sure is a good way to get some attention, and get her some name recognition…I just have a really hard time buying her story.
There are a lot of contraceptions that stop your period and it sounds like she was on one. Look at the picture of her post birth, shr is wearing normal jeans and the ones from her instagrams, she looks slim. But she is also 5”11. There is a lot of room to hide a baby.
I naturally have higher than normal progesterone levels. It was completely normal for me to go 5 or 6 months without a period. I’d get some hormonal symptoms, but no actual period. (Then I’d get a period that would last for weeks….)
And my mom and one of my sisters had full periods while pregnant. My mom was 3 months pregnant with my oldest sister and sure she had the flu because there was no change in her periods.
I’m 5’11 with a long torso. There isn’t THAT much room. I show much less than others when pregnant, but you can still tell I’m pregnant.
“Extremely long torso?” With the baby standing up straight or what? Haha!
I can’t see how a skinny woman does not have any signs of pregnancy. Some kind of bump would show in the end, even when it’s just a small one.
Yes it happens. It is a psychiatric condition. I don’t know how you call it in English. The baby barely moves and is not in the usual position. It is making itself discreet. The mother still has her periods. I am surprised she is a happy mom as usually mothers are denying the baby at birth like it never existed
Exactly. I call bullshit on this story.not because you may miss the signs but because someone as slim had to store the baby who came out carried to term in her body. Even more as a model she could not have overlooked or wasn’t bothered by her body changing. I am skinny, I got to know I was pregnant very early on and I felt my fetus friend in my belly at 9 weeks, my doctor said this is because I was so skinny. There is no way a slim person carries a baby to term without knowing something is up
I’m 6′ and didn’t show much at all until the 3rd trimester. I had a very modest bump. However, I also had a baby kicking me in the lungs, hiccupping constantly, and I was sexually active and paying attention to the status of my uterus at all times like a responsible woman so…..
Thank you! I’m 5’11 and didn’t show that much either, but you still show in the last trimester! Also, you’re still peeing constantly. There is no way you could think nothing is going on when you’re getting kicked in the bladder by a baby!
Happened to my coworker. She thought she miscarried and never showed or felt anything. I mean I can confirm she did not look pregnant. All of a sudden had horrible stomach pains and hospital informed her she is in labor. The baby was followed for development because obviously there was no prenatals and alcohol war consumed during pregnancy, but was completely fine and no issues.
Esp covering her midsection with a wine glass … yikes.
I just glanced over her Insta and there are several pictures like this… all within the time she’d have been pregnant. So odd.
honestly, that’s ONE point in her column that supports her story…like, hopefully she wouldn’t be drinking if she knew she was preggo, but she could also just be holding them, not drinking.
My coworker’s daughter was super tiny during her last pregnancy, but even she gained a bump by the 8-9th month. A small one, but she had it. I have…doubts. Most of the cases I’ve known where people didn’t know they were pregnant they had some weight on them or were dealing with things like GI or endocrine issues that caused things like excessive bloating that could hide the gain.
Mostly, I’m like…how do you NOT feel it moving?? When my friend was pregnant, we could literally see her stomach jump when the baby kicked toward those final months.
Oddly enough, when I was pregnant I never saw my baby move inside of me. Like I’ve seen videos of people seeing hands and elbows pushing against the belly, but that never happened to me. I felt her -A LOT- at night, but if I didn’t know better, I would have chalked it up to gas, cuz it felt the same to me tbh.
Also, I was 21 going on 22 and 5’8″ and started at 135lbs. I actually lost weight in the first trimester, even though I didn’t have morning sickness. My obgyn (an old school male) even went as far as to accuse me of not eating, when in reality I ate like a savage. I’ve just always had a super fast metabolism, and he forced me to double-up on meals. At the end of my second trimester/beginning of last, I finally started putting on weight, and in total gained 45lbs, which is unheard of now and I’m pissed that he made me gain so much weight, since I hear that now women are told 20-25lbs is the norm.
Anyway, I can totally see how someone could not know they were pregnant, especially if they’ve had issues with skipped/unpredictable periods or they spot through the pregnancy.
If you have an anterior placenta it hides a lot of movement. I barely felt my second one and the movements I did feel were subdued, while my first and third both tried to kick their way out and I could see their little limbs.
You two are making me never, ever want to risk having a sexual relationship with a man again. My paranoia is FIERCE now lol, especially since I do suffer from dysmenorrhea and irregular bleeding. The next dude I date, I’m going in with HAZMAT suit on.
Huh. Best wishes to baby Isla May ❤️❤️🖖🏽
Very weird for sure, but look at her in late August – she should be getting pretty big and she’s not really even thick! I think the blazers are because she started to look thick and bloated (well for a model) and didn’t know why. But for a nine months’ pregnancy? She was very small. Poor thing. Also I hope the poor kiddo is alright – nine months with whatever her mother’s regular drinking and eating habits (i don’t think a lot of models eat enough calories for a pregnancy) are with no testing or medical care.
Are you saying that the baby was small for a full term pregnancy? The baby weighed 7lb 7oz which is roughly 3 1/2 kg’s. Thats not a small baby, thats a fairly normal sized baby.
I think Betsy is saying the mom was small, not the baby.
Yeah, it’s called being in denial…I keep telling my mind I am not a menopausal size 18, my mind doesn’t listen though lol.
Exactly.
Hard to imagine you wouldn’t know, but it does happen. That wine glass…I hope she wasn’t a heavy drinker!
Nope. Don’t believe her.
Same.
I think something psychological was/is afoot.
Me either. Not one bit.
Same. 7.5k followers. How many did she have before this story? Idk. I’m cynical but this seems to be a way to increase her exposure.
I can’t either. If that baby is alive, it’s moving. It’s kicking. Your stomach sometimes resembles the Alien movies. At one point I could almost grab a foot. And even if she miraculously avoided the plethora, no…the MYRIAD of symptoms, the baby would’ve moved. Eight months plus is what it is. Unless this is all a facade for an adoption lol.
My pregnancy was pretty easy. I didn’t have any symptoms. No morning sickness and I was losing weight at one point and didn’t really gain until I was forced to start doubling up on meals at my obgyn’s instruction, and finally started gaining weight around 27 weeks. That’s when I “popped”. I never actually saw my baby move inside me. Around 7-8 months I finally started feeling her move at night, but it was subtle. I actually thought it was gas. By the end it was a lot more intense though. But if I didn’t know I was pregnant, whatever I did feel, I could have probably explained away as something else.
I have had friends who barely looked pregnant into their 7th month. If she is a taller girl it is possible. And if you have an anterior placenta, then it is really hard to feel the baby kick and the movements are a lot more subtle (I had an anterior placenta once and a posterior placenta twice adn the difference was Incredible).
Has anyone ever seen the show I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant? Dozens of women go on that show and detail their experiences giving birth to often healthy or full-term babies, with doctors giving explanations. It’s wild. It truly does happen, and it does happen to people who have gained little weight. Her story isn’t any different from the ones on that show, supported by medical experts. In fact, there are lots of crazier ones! Only she knows if she’s being truthful, but based on all those stories, it’s entirely possible.
Also, is it possible a model was hiding her midsection because she had gained a little weight? Just playing devil’s advocate here. The immediate skepticism is a little surprising to me.
Also I went back to November on her Instagram and she has alwyas favoured cropped shots or shots where she holds a wine glass in front of her, I think it is just how she is comfortable.
There is more to this story . . .
Damn right there is….
I know two people that this happened to. The first was very tall (like this model?) and a former college basketball or volleyball player (I forget) so still athletic and muscular. She found out at 8 months at her annual gyn visit.
The other woman found out at 7 months. She had been breastfeeding her first child and never got her period. She had suspicions that she might have been pregnant a few months earlier, took a test and it was negative. She finally went and got checked out by a doctor when she was consistently feeling movement but until then, she thought it was gas because, well, she had a negative pregnancy test!
These stories have haunted me for years even though I’ve had an IUD for over a decade. *cue Jeff Goldblum saying: Nature finds a way…*
The only time I have believed this kind of story is on ‘I didn’t know I was pregnant’ and there was a picture of one of the moms in a bikini the day before she had her baby. And she did NOT look pregnant at all. It was bizarre. But the rest? Nope.
With the supposed lack of prenatal care I just wish baby well and hope she’s healthy and happy.
Tons of people just move past weird symptoms. She does look small, and her stomach probably did look and feel weird, but she still fit in her clothes. People ignore cancer until it’s too late: a cousin of mine died at 31 because he ignored his symptoms of colon cancer. There were symptoms. He just didn’t talk about it with anybody because he didn’t feel bad enough to get checked out until he was at stage 4.
If she gets her money from modeling, and she’s young and inexperienced about health issues, and she still was able to work because she fit into the same size, she probably didn’t want to acknowledge that something was happening because she didn’t really feel bad. Many people move past irregularities that eventually right themselves all the time hoping that they will resolve after a while. Many times they do. Sometimes you die of cancer, and sometimes a baby drops out of your body.
My body is so sensitive that I would have known, but everyone is not the same.
One of my best friends discovered she was pregnant at five months. She kept having her period, was bloated, etc. She finally got a blood test when everything she ate begun to sit ill with her. She was in shock, to say the least. This is also the time she had a small tummy (she’s very tall and thin) pop out.
Not buying this model’s story. Seems like a publicity stunt.
I just don’t understand how people don’t know. I carried very small with both kids. If I put on a sweater at 8 months pregnant, you’d barely be able to tell I was pregnant (long torso) BUT how do you not feeling the baby moving?? Especially at the end when they’re big. Her baby came out bigger than both of mine and I was so uncomfortable at the end because I felt every movement lol even if she had an anterior placenta or whatever it’s called, doesn’t that stop affecting feeling the baby’s movements once they get beyond 20ish weeks?
My experience, there were movements but I knew I was pregnant and I knew that is what they were but even later on they were never very strong with the anterior placenta and I could see someone dismissing them as gas. It was a big difference compared to my other two pregnancies.
My immediate take is that it was a cryptic pregnancy… up to a point. But she definitely knew before actually giving birth. I’d normally give her the benefit of doubt, but those photos are straight up posed for maximum effect, especially those of her grasping a glass of alcohol.
Maybe I’ve just become hella negative over the last few years. But I’d bet she realized if she kept up the pretense then she might have a case against the injections. Or it could be as simple as wanting the publicity. I mean we’re talking about a random Aussie model no ones ever heard of before now, right? I wonder where my belief in people ran off to sometimes.
She’s also in a career where having a baby can be anathema. Playing it as a surprise even if she did figure it out close to the end protects her from potential retaliation from employers.
It seems so crazy to give birth not knowing you’re pregnant but this happened to a friend of mine. She was actually on a boat with us a couple of months before she had the baby, wearing a bikini and everything. She looked like she had gained a couple of pounds but that was it. We were all shocked (including her) when she gave birth.
Well, now we all know who she is, right?
I have no idea how these things happen but the human body is wild. I am in no way qualified to analyze anyone but from personal experience with friends and family, I would say a lot of people “don’t know” because they don’t ever listen to their bodies or don’t want to. My sister is always tired. Always. Well, she works a LOT and is… shall we say a social person. Girl, if I lived like this, I would be tired. There’s no mystery.
Something similar happened to a French singer. She was around 6 or 7 months along when she realized she was pregnant.
It seems absolutely crazy but I don’t see why she would lie about this. Although – and I might annoy the commenters who are tired of all the royal coverage – I remember seeing both Victoria of Sweden and Meghan Markle’s baby bumps basically move/jump under their clothes towards the end of their pregnancies. If I can detect that in video, how does the pregnant woman cannot feel the baby move around?!
“I wasn’t showing obviously because I fit into everything,” Langmaid, 23, told the outlet. “It’s just really bizarre.”
It’s just really a lie. Sorry, don’t believe it. She gained *at least 10lb* in one relatively compact area of her body (baby and placenta) and all her pants fit? This isn’t a large woman who could gain 10lb in one small area and not notice it and continue to wear all her clothes. That one sentence tells me she’s full of it.
“ One in every 475 women”?!?!?!?!?!?
*Looks suspiciously at my bloated stomach which I thought was from all the pasta I ate this week* 😱 😉
Happens all the time. I volunteered at a maternity ward in a big city, and every month or so a girl would come in with an unexpected birth. The mothers were usually very heavy, so didn’t notice the extra weight and swollen belly as anything abnormal. But this girl likely thought she was gaining a belly from weight gain, so made pains to hide it. I try to hide my gut on “fat days” too. Nothing suspicious here, to me anyway.
Plus that baby’s hair is gorgeous!
I know two women this happened to.
One had regular periods and never gained any weight. She is tall and athletic (not skinny). She thought she was having really bad cramps and it turned out to be labour.
The other had two children previously and had a lot of complications and required multiple surgeries. She was told she would never conceive naturally again. Her periods never came back.
A few years later she went for her yearly exam and was 8 months. She had already had two pregnancies and had no clue she was pregnant as she didn’t have any symptoms other than feeling tired which she chalked up to have two small kids, full tine job, running a household etc.
Goodluck to that child.
She had a long term sexual partner, had no period for 9 months and ended up birthing a 7lb baby. Never thought at any point in that 9 months without a period that maybe she should take a pregnancy test at some point?
I suppress my periods (under doctor supervision) and when I have a sexual partner, i take pregnancy tests periodically for peace of mind.
I think she probably at some point figured she might be pregnant and didnt deal with it. Feel sorry for the kid.
Ok, 5’11 skinny mom of 2 here. There is no way she had no bump at all. I was very small with both pregnancies (more so the first, of course), but you could still tell I was pregnant. Even if you didn’t know you were pregnant, certainly you noticed a bit of weight gain. Or constantly having to go to the bathroom! Sure, I can gain 15lbs and still fit in my clothes, but that baby belly is different.
I buy not realizing you were pregnant until the 6th month or something, but not until the baby pops out if you are a skinny person. Who knows, I guess some psychiatric explanations can be taken into account.
With my first two pregnancies I was only obviously pregnant in the last month, and even then it was just the kind of bump that comes with really bad bloating. Noticeable, but nowhere near a normal 9 month bump. I’ve had a bigger bump a few times due to awful indigestion. I also didn’t feel that much movement, and what I did feel felt more like stomach issues than kicking.
If I hadn’t been trying to get pregnant and they’d been totally accidental pregnancies instead I could easily see how I could have missed it. Most birth control methods I’ve used have stopped my period or made it irregular, and all my pregnancy symptoms could have been put down to something like gluten intolerance.
Happened to a friend of mine. She has PCOS so missed periods was common for her. I saw her around 7 month and she had LOST about 20 lbs and her belly was flat (she’s apple shaped and not thin but she did not look pregnant at all). She attributed the movement to gas. The only reason she found out she was pregnant was throwing out her back at 9 mos. Went to the doctor, they did their routine check ups and oh hey ma’am? You are having a baby SOON. As soon as she knew, her belly popped. We rushed to put together a shower. Kid was born 3 weeks later, perfectly healthy and 99th percentile.
This actually happened to a friend of mine’s daughter. She wasn’t feeling well and she kept asking her was she pregnant. Her daughter ended up given birth in the bathroom. She was hysterical in the ambulance, swearing to her mom that she didn’t know she was pregnant. This girl was not little like this model so she could have easily been carrying and convinced herself she just gained weight. Plus I think she was still gettin her period. My mouth just hung open when she called and told me this.