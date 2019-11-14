Peter Cook, 60, lied about his fiancee’s age, Alba Jancou is only 20 years old

A few weeks ago, we learned that Peter Cook, Christie Brinkley’s 60-year-old skeevy ex-husband, is engaged for the third time. Christie always said that Peter Cook had a thing for really young women, and his second wife said the same – he cheated on both of his previous wives with girls/women in their late teens and early 20s. Well, he decided that he should just stop marrying women close to his age and cheating on them with barely legal ladies. He decided to just marry the barely legal lady. His fiancee is Alba Jancou, an undergraduate college student from a wealthy and well-connected family. We heard that Alba is 21 years old, the same age as Peter’s daughter Sailor. Except… Alba is actually younger. Peter lied to Page Six and they called him out on it:
Creepy Peter Cook has allegedly been lying about his new fiancée’s age — sources say she’s actually just 20, younger than his 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook. A few weeks ago, Cook swore to Page Six through his rep that the bride-to-be was 21, despite our doubts. He even went as far as to claim a social media post of her 18th birthday celebrations at her elite British high school, posted on Twitter in 2017, carried the wrong date. The post has since been deleted.
Now sources have confirmed to Page Six that Cook’s paramour is in fact 20 and she doesn’t actually turn 21 until next March. The sources speculated the crafty cad cooked up Jancou’s age perhaps because his wife-to-be is younger than his 21-year-old daughter with Brinkley, Sailor, who we’re told isn’t exactly overjoyed about daddy’s destination wedding next year.
Plus, prevaricating Peter met Jancou two years ago, when she was recently out of high school. He insists their romance didn’t start until a year later, when she was “19 and a half.” Page Six exclusively revealed how Cook popped the question to the attractive college co-ed in September in Santorini, Greece, with a 6-carat diamond ring. Despite the 41-year age gap, Cook insists Jancou is his “soulmate”.
Jancou has her own wealth, we’re told. Her parents are prominent New York and international art gallerists: mom Tanya Bonakdar, 53, and father Marc Jancou, 51, according to public records.
Another source told Page Six that Cook’s engagement announcement was peculiar given that it came on the heels of his daughter Sailor’s elimination from ABC hit “Dancing With The Stars” on October 21. The source said, “Sailor had no idea Peter was going to announce his engagement with such celebrity fanfare. It took her by surprise. She was really upset.”
Peter Cook was literally driving up to elite high schools or boarding schools and trying to pick out his future wife. “Nineteen-and-a-half” are you kidding me?? HE IS SIXTY. And he’s trying to lie about his 20-year-old fiancee’s age to make her seem older, when he truly started dating her when she was fresh out of high school? I cannot, with any of this. Peter Cook is so gross.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty and Instagram.
What’s up with her parents? I realize she went to boarding school but did they, er, not notice how old he looked when he came to dinner?
I also don’t get the dress sense of the wealthy and well-connected. I guess they’ve decided to follow the fashion trends of everyone else?
Insert “how do you do fellow kids” gif when this guy rocks up at her family home. He is a creep.
She’s 20. It’s not like they can ground her. Maybe they think the more supportive of her they are, the faster she’ll come her senses.
Yup. Sometimes the whole thrill is in the “forbidden” and “us against the world” and without it she may lose interest.
They are also smart to stand by her so he can’t use their disapproval as a tool to manipulate her into distancing herself from them and isolate her.
Yes, I realize they can’t ground her. But…..still….how do you even pretend to like this? I don’t think it would be that easy for me to hide my feelings…..I’m pretty sure my face would be quite cross and maybe a trip to the emergency room for a heart attack might take place.
@PERPLEXED
Was going to comment on her fashion sense or fashion nonsense, as it were and is, too.
You, however, said it much more nicely than I would have.
So I’ll mention her dyed up truck stop hair.
She needs to Rita Hazan those locks with some color found in nature.
I’m sure that’s apple cider
Right? Are they going to wait till 21so at least she can legally drink at her own wedding?
Depends where they are getting married…
Maybe they’ll get married in Canada.
She’s holding drinks in just about every picture. I wonder if part of the lie is because he’s providing her with alcohol which is illegal?
So he knows this is wrong or he wouldn’t have lied his wrinkly ass off. I assume that’s non-alcoholic champagne then? God, I nearly vommed all over my desk.
Does anyone really wait until they are 21 to drink alcohol in the US?
I would think not but to me it’s more about the fact that legally, she can’t even have a beer and this douche knows that’s not okay.
That pic wasn’t even taken in the US though.
that photo wasn’t taken in the US. only in the US and a handful of other countries do you have to wait until 21 to drink.
yeah, lying about her age def shows he knows how skeevy this is.
so, she’s younger than his daughter, and he’s older than her parents. *SHUDDERS* Pretty gross.
This just gets better and better doesn’t it. So, so shady….
Next we’ll find out she was actually a minor when they got together. This is so gross on so many levels.
wouldn’t doubt that FOR A SECOND.
Another creep…
Wake up, little girl! Don’t throw your youth away on this predator
He’s gross and she looks tacky.
19, 20, 21 …. it’s gross I matter what her age is.
Just disgusting.
Gross gross gross.
And I don’t want to be mean but is this a Kardashian syndrome – it’s expensive to look this cheap?
He’s older than her parents by several years. Gag.
The lady doth protest too much, methinks….
She’s 35
He could easily be her grandfather without any teen-pregnancy being involved. This is so disgusting no matter if she’s 20 or 21.
Pro-tip: if you have to add “and a half” after your girlfriend’s age she’s way too young for you and you’re a disgusting old man.
+++++1
LOL…ain’t that the truth.
Eww. To each his own.
when I read the headline I thought oh he is lying about her age, means she is what she looks(to me), like 35 years old
I find the IG post hilarious. This old man is really thrilled she said yes? She is young and may want kids sometime in the future, so is he planning on getting back into fatherhood again. He is looking like a fool.
He isn’t a fool. A fool would be an older man (or woman) that are being taken for a ride for their money. He is a predator that goes after kids. Huge huge HUGE difference between a fool and this disgusting excuse for a “man”! 🤮
Shocking, he lied!!!!!!! LOL!
I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger, but wait….. I smell a gold digger!!!
Soulmates can’t age out, can they?
What does a woman from a rich and well connected family want from a disgusting old man?
I can understand that there are some girls from a poor and troubled Backgrounds, with not many other chances, that hope for a better life through a rich man, buts that is not the case here.
What you got in that cup, Alba? And no, she does not have “her own wealth.” Her parents have wealth [and what do they have to say about this situation?]. What Alba has is a sugar daddy.
it’s booze of course. they were not in the US.
The girl is smart. No matter how the marriage goes, she has secured her future instead of wasting time with young guys who have nothing! Congrats gal
Apparently she homes from money so I don’t think that was the issue here.
Probably getting disowned for it too…
Wealthy people mostly marry each other to keep the wealth in their circles So most likely the parents are fine with it
I honestly wonder if this is how some of those old wealth families maintain their prestige, to be honest. They just turn a blind eye to these kind of associations as long as it keeps the coffers full.
He said nineteen-and-a-half!!! Looooooooolll!
Disgusting. Pretty sure my dad would have strangled Peter Cook by now if I were in her shoes.