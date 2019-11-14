Is Doria Ragland going to fly to England to celebrate Thanksgiving?

We’ve been hearing for so many weeks about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking “six weeks off” and how they are totally going to LA, although neither of those plans have been solidly confirmed by their spokesperson. For weeks, the insinuation has been that Harry and Meghan would chill out in LA for weeks on end, going full Hollywood and hanging out with Oprah, probably. Well… the Daily Mail’s sources say that there’s a better possibility that Doria Ragland will come to England for Thanksgiving.

Meghan Markle may celebrate Thanksgiving in Britain rather than traveling to the United States for the holiday, DailyMail.com can disclose. Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex say the 38-year-old royal is considering spending the day helping out at a homeless shelter in London, not far from her home in Windsor. Meghan and Prince Harry have been widely reported to be planning to spend the holidays in Los Angeles with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, 63. But sources close to the American royal say the couple are now considering having Doria make the 11-hour journey in the opposite direction – spending Thanksgiving at Frogmore Cottage with the couple and their seven-month-old son Archie. An insider told DailyMail.com: ‘From what I know, they aren’t coming here [to Los Angeles]. Doria is going there for the holiday [Thanksgiving]. They won’t be officially celebrating Thanksgiving because it isn’t a British holiday but Meghan is considering spending some of the day helping out at a homeless shelter in London.’

Yeah, the thing about Thanksgiving is that if you’re American, you can truly celebrate the holiday anywhere. Doria could fly in and they could roast a turkey at Frogmore Cottage and just chill out there. It might actually be better, perception-wise and traveling-with-a-baby-wise. That being said, I had assumed that the “time off” was mostly to get a break from the relentless British tabloids too. So I don’t know. I’m mostly getting the feeling that all of the royal reporters are struggling without direct access and they’re just making sh-t up.

Speaking of, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has a piece about how Harry and Meghan are being terribly rude to the poor, pitiful Queen and half-dead Prince Philip by snubbing them at Christmas at Sandringham. According to Kay, “no one will miss Harry more than the Duke of Edinburgh.” Which I don’t believe, but I do believe that this could be Philip’s last Christmas. The courtiers are apparently sniping about the idea that Meghan would want to spend Thanksgiving AND Christmas with her mother. Considering Carole Middleton pretty much lived at Anmer Hall for months at a time, let’s give that a rest, huh? Kay also says that the Queen would have extended an invitation to Doria if that was the deciding factor in whether they went to Sandringham. But… I don’t believe that either.