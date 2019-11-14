Is Doria Ragland going to fly to England to celebrate Thanksgiving?

We’ve been hearing for so many weeks about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking “six weeks off” and how they are totally going to LA, although neither of those plans have been solidly confirmed by their spokesperson. For weeks, the insinuation has been that Harry and Meghan would chill out in LA for weeks on end, going full Hollywood and hanging out with Oprah, probably. Well… the Daily Mail’s sources say that there’s a better possibility that Doria Ragland will come to England for Thanksgiving.
Meghan Markle may celebrate Thanksgiving in Britain rather than traveling to the United States for the holiday, DailyMail.com can disclose. Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex say the 38-year-old royal is considering spending the day helping out at a homeless shelter in London, not far from her home in Windsor. Meghan and Prince Harry have been widely reported to be planning to spend the holidays in Los Angeles with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, 63.
But sources close to the American royal say the couple are now considering having Doria make the 11-hour journey in the opposite direction – spending Thanksgiving at Frogmore Cottage with the couple and their seven-month-old son Archie. An insider told DailyMail.com: ‘From what I know, they aren’t coming here [to Los Angeles]. Doria is going there for the holiday [Thanksgiving]. They won’t be officially celebrating Thanksgiving because it isn’t a British holiday but Meghan is considering spending some of the day helping out at a homeless shelter in London.’
Yeah, the thing about Thanksgiving is that if you’re American, you can truly celebrate the holiday anywhere. Doria could fly in and they could roast a turkey at Frogmore Cottage and just chill out there. It might actually be better, perception-wise and traveling-with-a-baby-wise. That being said, I had assumed that the “time off” was mostly to get a break from the relentless British tabloids too. So I don’t know. I’m mostly getting the feeling that all of the royal reporters are struggling without direct access and they’re just making sh-t up.
Speaking of, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has a piece about how Harry and Meghan are being terribly rude to the poor, pitiful Queen and half-dead Prince Philip by snubbing them at Christmas at Sandringham. According to Kay, “no one will miss Harry more than the Duke of Edinburgh.” Which I don’t believe, but I do believe that this could be Philip’s last Christmas. The courtiers are apparently sniping about the idea that Meghan would want to spend Thanksgiving AND Christmas with her mother. Considering Carole Middleton pretty much lived at Anmer Hall for months at a time, let’s give that a rest, huh? Kay also says that the Queen would have extended an invitation to Doria if that was the deciding factor in whether they went to Sandringham. But… I don’t believe that either.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
This is ridiculous. None of them have any idea what the Sussexes are doing. They don’t even know what work projects they have going on until H&M want them to. There’s absolutely no way this (and the Sandringham story) are not completely made up.
Well then maybe they should release what they are doing. Why leave the opening for all this speculation. Just have on with it. This is too much drama for me, but whatever. Some people like it.
DaisySharp, why should they release further details of what they are doing? Do you want to know the exact house? So the media can go and harass them like New York. I don’t remember other royals giving further details other than we are going to spend time with this person.
But with Meghan her saying she’s spending Xmas with her mother is not enough, you also want more details with where exactly she’s going. In what world is that anyone’s business or secure?
They need to leave this woman alone no one cares about the finer details other than the media. Who want to use it to stalk them, take pics and write more trashy articles. Talk about trying to police the private life of a woman in a way that doesn’t hapoen to other royals. This is the double standard talked about and you are adding to it.
Have they not? What other details do you need? How much of what William and Kate are doing for Christmas do you know and why are you not interested in finding out? Why are you blaming Harry and Meghan for people’s morbid, irrational and sickening cravings to know every single detail of their lives.
Why do they need to release their private plans? Because the reporters who make up racist stories about them are at it again?
So much speculation for the couple that royal reporters said mean nothing.
As for the queen, boo hoo. Im sure her fave andrew will be there and of course the perfect queen to be kate.
If Phillip or the Queen die this year, the royal reporters will never let them live it down that they missed their LAST Christmas. I can see the stories getting cooked up already.
So what if they die…will their corpses refuse to rot because they missed Xmas?
This could be anyone’s last Christmas and those vipers will attack M& H no matter what.
There will be only one first holiday season for Doria’s first grandchild, so I’m glad they’re spending it with her.
Yes, I know I clicked on the article. But I’m curious: anyone else feeling like the site is oversaturated with royal stories? I think I’m getting royal fatigue.
Me too
Yes, more Jason Momoa and Chris Evans stories please! Ps, this is NOT sarcasm, I am totally serious.
Definitely.
So am I.
Yes but I think it’s business planning. Consider the amount of clicks and comments they got on these articles versus others. Most news and gossip sites and commenters talk out of both sides of their mouth. “Leave meg and Harry alone but also I want to cover them but with a POSITIVE spin so it’s like, different. See?” None for thee, just for me.
It’s just business.
You are welcome not to click on the stories. CB is one of the very few low-troll sites left for royal watchers and many of us appreciate that. We’ve had an influx lately of brand new trolls, but Kaiser has given us a way to deal with them.
If Richard Kay really cared about the poor queen, he’d cosplay Duchess Meghan and go to Sandringham in her place.
Royal reporters don’t know anything about Sussexes, they’re always writing fanfiction.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Doria comes over and they hole up at Frogmore for some quality time. It sounds cozy.
I’m worried a bit if M&H go to LA, actually – the paps are going to be swarming trying to find them. Maybe Christmas in NYC? Or Toronto?
They Mulroneys probably own a cottage or two in Ontario or Quebec. That would be much more private than downtown Toronto and a snowy Christmas would be a unique experience for Archie’s first Christmas.
While I doubt they’ll come to Ontario, as a Torontonian I can tell you this- While cottage country is of course more private, if you know the right people, you can be in downtown Toronto and no one will know and it won’t be reported. The Mulroneys know the people who can do that and it’s done all the time.
As far as “spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with her mom” Thanksgiving isn’t even a holiday in England so it’s not like they’re choosing her family over his for two holidays. This is silly.
And maybe if the family hadn’t been so awful to them, they would want to be with them for Christmas.
Not to mention, two Christmases ago (or was it 3?) when the Queen and Phillip were both sick at Christmas, people said the same about the Cambridges “This could be their last Christmas.” No offense, but they’re in their 90s. Any Christmas could be their last. The same is true for younger members of the family. No one knows what the year will hold.
This is wonderful as the press are up in arms and running around like headless chickens. Harry and Meghan are bypassing the press and using their Insta to tell their OWN story as all modern day fairy tales should go. And the press don’t know what to do so they are just making shit up as they go along.
it would be lovely if Doria spends thanksgiving with the Sussexes in Windsor along with their real friends who will be around.
The RRs don’t know anything about the Sussexes’ plans. Nothing. The Sussexes don’t leak to the press so Meghan’s plans for Thanksgiving Day aren’t known. And as has been pointed out, there isn’t an Thanksgiving Day in the UK. I do think Doria is flying over, but not quite sure for which holiday. Probably Christmas. I bet the Sussexes rent a home in LA for Thanksgiving. Behind gates and well guarded.
I love the idea of Meghan and her mom celebrating Thanksgiving at Frogmore. Its a good way to blend American traditions with her new life in the UK.
But, I find it hilarious how there is all this constant speculation about what they are doing and when and with whom. Maybe we’ll find out, maybe we wont.