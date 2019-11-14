“Jason Momoa got ‘interviewed’ by Kelly Clarkson’s kids” links

Jason Momoa got “interviewed” by Kelly Clarkson’s kids and while he’s very sweet & cute in this clip, Kelly is a terrible talk-show host. But give Jason a movie where he just interacts with kids for two hours. [Pajiba]
People are freaking out about Prince William’s green velvet jacket. [GFY]
Pepsi champagne? Eh. Call me when there’s Diet Pepsi Champagne. [Dlisted]
Jamie Dornan looks okay in Paris to promote Hugo Boss. [JustJared]
Lainey makes a good point: Prince Andrew will try to make Sandringham Christmas all about the York princesses. [LaineyGossip]
I want to see Kacey Musgraves without the center part at some point. [Tom & Lorenzo]
My 600 Lb Life star is keeping off the weight. [Starcasm]
Random photo of Mario Lopez & Maury Povich. [Seriously OMG]
Rita Ora in Cong Tri at the Centrepoint event. [RCFA]
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment