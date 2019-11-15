Prince Andrew has given an interview about Jeffrey Epstein, it will air on the BBC

Princess Beatrice still has not announced her wedding date. We discussed it in the most recent Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, and I shared my theory that Beatrice and Edo were waiting until all of the stories about her dad, the Duke of York, died down. The stories have not died down. Even with the Buckingham Palace courtiers doing the most to throw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex under the bus to deflect from Andrew’s participation in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring, the stories have not died down. Even with the Queen regularly trotting out to shield her favorite son from criticism, the stories have not died down. And so now… Prince Andrew is going on-camera for a BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew has agreed to speak publicly about his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein for the first time, in a “no holds barred” interview with the BBC’s Newsnight programme to be broadcast on Saturday night. The prince has been the subject of fierce speculation over his relationship with the financier, who was found dead in his New York jail cell three months ago.
Epstein’s accuser Virginia Giuffre claims Prince Andrew was “an abuser, a participant” in her exploitation as a teenager and says she was coerced to have sex with him. The prince has previously strongly denied any inappropriate behaviour or of being aware of any such behaviour from Epstein. But he has struggled to stop the flow of damaging claims, including newly released footage showing him at Epstein’s home in 2011 after the financier was released from jail.
Newsnight sources said the interview was a result of six months of negotiations with the royal household, with an agreement that there would not be any advance vetting of the questions. The interview was conducted on Thursday at Buckingham Palace and the BBC has decided to broadcast a special edition of the show at 9pm on Saturday. It was conducted by the lead Newsnight presenter, Emily Maitlis, who promised it will be “no holds barred”.
The palace has until now relied on issuing strongly worded press statements, while some newspapers have reported “sources close to Prince Andrew” saying that a photo of him with Giuffre is fake because his fingers are “much chubbier” in real life.
Personally, I feel like the fact that he felt the need to go on-camera to answer questions about Epstein is proof enough that Andrew was into some really shady, criminal sh-t. Play this game with me: let’s say, for argument’s sake, that Andrew had been telling the truth about everything up to this point, that he never touched Virginia, that the photo was Photoshopped, that his fingers are fatter in real life, that he only ever took trips on the Lolita Express (Epstein’s plane) a few times for business, that he really only met up with Epstein in 2011 to break up with him as friends, even though they were merely vague acquaintances. Let’s say all of that was the truth. Then why in God’s name would Andrew need to say anything else, especially on camera? That’s not the way royals operate, remember? So the fact that Andrew is still trying to talk his way out of this means (to me) that it’s a lot worse than what is even being reported.
Never Forget that this was how Andrew looked 24 hours after Epstein’s mysterious jail cell death:
Lies, lies and more lies, huh Andrew? Carefully curated lies by your royal handlers. You suck, Andrew. Go to jail and directly to jail.
Good. Every time this prick opens his mouth, he makes it worse. Let him talk himself into criminal charges.
Let’s hope he is stupid enough to incriminate himself. After all, he’s known to be both pompous and stupid.
Huge mistake
IKR? In what possible way could this make him look less guilty?
“No questions vetted. There’s the first lie right there”
^^This was the top rated comment on this story on the daily mail this morning and when commentators at the DM think you are full of it you know you have an image problem.
Cue another story about how Meghan Markle is breaking the poor innocent Nanna Queen Elizabeth’s heart by snubbing chutney but unflappable, regal Kate will come through with many home made pots of Cambridge Choice Chutney.
Is he copying you know who? Because I thought they never complained or explained.
SMH
To me this interview confirms everything and show how complicit Mummy and her gov are/were in covering up for Prince Porky Fingers.
Here Andrew, a new spade to keep digging with.
absolutely uninterested in this unless it’s him coming clean, which he obviously won’t be. I’m not interested in giving pedophiles a platform.
all this tells me is that he’s guilty of something and whatever it is, it’s big.
This is straight out of the 90s
” Let’s say all of that was the truth. Then why in God’s name would Andrew need to say anything else, especially on camera?”
Do we think he’s an especially smart man, though? I mean everything points to him being involved in or adjacent to some shady shit as the BEST case scenario, worst case he’s a rapist, which I think is probably the most likely scenario.
But we KNOW this family is for the most part terrible with PR. I could see him GENUINELY believing he’s being smart by doing an interview. If we were to believe in the small chance that he is in fact innocent of what he’s been accused of (again, not my belief) – I do think the RF would be idiotic enough to parade him out for a tv interview. These are the same people who thought a pap stroll with the queen was smart.
I don’t think that family is particularly smart, no. I guess with the exception of Chuck and Philip maybe. But it’s hard to say when someone has THIS much privilege and hubris. You never know if it’s lack of intelligence or simply arrogance. It’s probably why they don’t know what to do with Meghan, who truly is very intelligent and educated. Kate might even be smarter than most of them, she does know how to play to their vanity.
This is going to be a trainwreck and I’m here for it. What a horrid idea when you cannot be sure how much cold, hard evidence of your crimes is out there.
Everything points to him being HEAVILY involved.
Notice that Epstein was at some point the doyen of bringing together the rich and powerful. The photos we have seen thus far are littered with the glitterati of the 90′s and 00′s. Yet two/ three names repeatedly pop up…. (Andrew, Clinton and Trump). Of course there are many more which crop up more than once, but flight logs, video evidence, photos, written evidence, audit trails etc all put Andrew at the epicentre of Epstein’s paedo ring. More alarmingly that support did not waiver once Epstein had been convicted and was registered as a known paedophile. Something that BP would have been aware of and which led to Andrew being sacked as UK Trade Envoy.
SO the question is why if senior aides (who are on record to be ticked off with Meghan not wearing a hat), not more concerned with whom Andrew associates with, especially when there is an issue of soft diplomacy at stake ?
Putting on my tin foil hat I am going to go out on a limb and say that Andrew could not shake off Epstein because Epstein viewed him as an insurance policy. A policy which passed it’s sell by date earlier this year after Trump’s state visit. I am going to guess that the UK Foreign office called in a favour from the Orange cheeto whom had just as much to loose.
Meghan not attending a banquet 1 month post partum was just the perfect cover for what was really going on, saving Andrew’s bacon.
I think you’ve got a pretty good theory there tin-foil or not, Mignionette. I never used to be someone who leaned into conspiracy, but it seems like the current state of the world is really shifting that view in a lot of ways, and quite frankly a lot of conspiracy makes much more sense than a lot of the ‘reality’ we’re seeing unfold.
I think the insurance policy thing is probably a very likely scenario. He knows rich and powerful people are a good shield – and what better institute to get protection from than a monarchy? There’s just so much for them to want to protect, that if he could get his claws in with that group, it’s a whole extra level of insurance that he wouldn’t necessarily find in independently wealthy people.
And of course the fact that both he and Epstein are rich white guys plays into the treatment from the RRs. They’d literally rather protect an alleged rapist than some ‘no-hat-wearing-biatch’ (what I’m sure they think – not MY feelings on Meg who I think is quite lovely).
There’s a lot of people in the world who despise nothing more than they despise progress. They hang on to outdated rules and protocols in the name of tradition when in fact it’s pretty much just a mix of racism, sexism, xenophobia, etc. I’m sure there’s the odd one who genuinely likes the traditions that have been in place for exactly what they are – traditions. But I would be willing to bet that the vast vast majority of them drag their feet because they hate that a) they’re being shown as less special than they think they are and b) they know that any meaningful change would mean that they’re no longer necessary and c) they’re just shit humans.
The BBC (and in particular Emily Maitliss) have shown themselves to be increasingly partisan.
This interview will be no different. Despite the protestations of ‘nothing being off limits’ this is a PR exercise in power shake down. I’m guessing that a few favours were called in for access to other family members (*cough* Cambridge’s) to make this interview happen because it’s essentially a sh*t show.
I am still keeping my fingers crossed for a smoking gun that will implicate Andrew conclusively once and for all. This interview will go down in history as the day the BBC aided and abetted with a paedophile to ‘rehabilitate his image’. Something they have a history of doing i.e. Jimmy Saville.
In 1978 John Lydon gave an interview to Radio 1 in which he called Saville a “hypocrite… into all kinds of seediness… that we’re not allowed to talk about” The BBC refused to air the interview and banned his band The Sex Pistols from being broadcast. In 1978 they knew and colluded and covered up abuse and nothing has changed. It is maddening.
I remember reading about that Zapp. They then covered over the banning by saying they banned them bc Johnny told the queen to f*ck off or something to that effect.
They set about destroying the sex pistols for that ‘alleged’ smear.
The BBC is nothing more than state propaganda and I wish they’d pull the licence fee already….
I’m guessing this will in no way be “no holds barred” No way he would agree to or continue with an actual hard hitting interview.
The only interview that counts is the one with the Feds.
I think this is another reasons the Sussexes ducked out of the royal Christmas. They don’t want to be seen tied to Andrew in any way.
I agree 100%
I think this is part of what is causing the rift.
Meghan strikes me as a hugely idealistic person. Institutions like the RF are littered with all sorts of power abuse including paedophilia (aka Mountbatten).
I am guessing that Meghan and Harry refused to play ball in some of the cover ups and this is all part of it.
He’ll sit down with the BBC but will he sit down with Giuffre’s legal team who want to interview him? Hmmm.
Yeah, he is doing the TV interview as a preemtive measure so he can weasel out of any interview under oath. Word is that the french police is pushing BP to get to interrogate him. Come sunday BP can just say: he said what he has to say in that interview.
Really disappointed that the BBC agreed to do this. Its pre-recorded, so if the questions haven’t been vetted, surely the editing is favourable.
I just want to know: will the interview included a segment where his “chubby” fingers are measured and compared to that picture of him and Virginia G.?
Wow. Just wow. yet another good reason for team Sussex to skip Sandringham Xmas. They are smart to avoid involvement with the Christmas pap walk and whitewashing of pedo Andy. Because that is what it will be.
It’s a lot worse. That’s why Buckingham Palace has been throwing the Sussexes under the bus to protect him. What I don’t understand is why Prince Charles allows this to continue. He will be King one day & he’s going to be shrinking the monarchy. He’s not fond of Andrew & I imagine this makes it worse. I’m wondering when Prince Charles was supposed to take over & if it was pushed back because of Prince Andrew.
Because it’s all about saving the Crown, even if that means saving Andy.
The problem is the RF are in too deep now. The recent ABC expose show’s they have been aware of Andy’s actions for nearly a decade but chose to cover it up. They chose a (destructive) path and now have to stick to it.
I agree Kaiser. If he was “just acquaintances” with Epstein, and there really wasn’t anything there besides a business relationship that verged slightly towards friendship, why do this interview? Let the truth come out, and if what you say IS true, then you should be fine.
This interview tells me the truth is worse than we suspect, and this is BP’s way of heading it off at the pass. Nothing earth shattering is going to come out of this, its going to be a lot of Andrew whining about being unfairly tarnished in the media, etc.
I wonder if this is part of the reason the “fixer” left – he didn’t want him to do this interview.
I think the reason the vaunted spin doctor left after a month is because what we know is barely the tip of the iceberg and he didn’t want to be associated with another Jimmy saville situation.
The fact that the palace is letting him conduct the interview in buckingham palace and further connect themselves to him is mind boggling to me.
Go do the interviews in your own home, or literally anywhere else while you answer questions about why you’re friends with a pedo.
Right??? You want the imagery of the crown and the Queen around you while you answer those types of questions??? I mean, we all know that HE wants that, because he’s been hiding behind that for years, but it seems to me that someone at the palace may have said, “nah.”
Someone said here a few days ago – for people whose lives are based on PR, they are astoundingly bad at PR.
He makes my skin crawl.
I’m not surprised by this. After all, unless he is prepared to retire from public life right now, he and his handlers have to do something to try to mitigate the damage. People have stopped coming out to his “events,” and I’m sure invitations for him to be involved in charities or causes have all but stopped. I doubt this will solve the problem, but I think they are just out of options.
He is desperate to rehab his image but this is a trap. The more you talk the more likely you can slip up.
I am speculating but I think his brand image has plummeted and people are requesting he not attend events, and in cases where he does attend the response has been lukewarm at best. It is no longer 1990 so Ignoring it means it is not going away. He probably feels desperately backed into a corner to do this by Charles who has threatened to make him live a life banished to the countryside somewhere.
There. My tinfoil hat is off.
@RoyalBlue I agree. He is so entitled that this interview is really about rehabbing his image so he can get back to Royal life as he is a pariah right now.
I am glad this is sticking to him. The survivors of Epstein’s abuse deserve justice and all he cares about is how his life is being affected.
There’s obviously something the palace is trying to get ahead of- possibly linked to FBI investigations or Epstein victims ongoing legal action. Anyone located Ghislaine yet?
The BBC will do the establishment heavy lifting of making It look like Andrew has faced the public& answered questions on his relationship with Epstein- so no need to talk to the police to clear his name. I’m guessing he will admit to poor judgement and that’s it.
I wonder if this is why Sussexes being away from Sandringham was leaked this week.
The only people who should be interviewing this guy are the police.
I understand that the Queen can’t just abandon her son but I am also really disappointed in the way she is handling this. Going out with him, all smiles, as if this is nothing. It’s not nothing. The best thing to do is to banish him to some remote outpost. Then when Charles is King he can deal with him.
Announced while the first in line is on tour. Where are the pearl clutchers and resident hypocrites.
We know that ABC blocked the story years ago to keep open access to the rest of the Royal Family.
Why should we believe this time will be different?
And does anyone genuinely believe that the questions won’t have been vetted? How stupid do they think we are??
The BBC has a heavy pro-establishment bias and the idea of upsetting the Queen will be out of the question to them. This will be a soft interview, but any questions afterwards will be met with “He did this no-holds barred interview with the BBC, what more do you want? Stop asking!”
I agree, the truth is worse than anything that had been mentioned so far and that Andrew is heavily involved.