Prince Andrew has given an interview about Jeffrey Epstein, it will air on the BBC

Princess Beatrice still has not announced her wedding date. We discussed it in the most recent Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, and I shared my theory that Beatrice and Edo were waiting until all of the stories about her dad, the Duke of York, died down. The stories have not died down. Even with the Buckingham Palace courtiers doing the most to throw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex under the bus to deflect from Andrew’s participation in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring, the stories have not died down. Even with the Queen regularly trotting out to shield her favorite son from criticism, the stories have not died down. And so now… Prince Andrew is going on-camera for a BBC interview about Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew has agreed to speak publicly about his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein for the first time, in a “no holds barred” interview with the BBC’s Newsnight programme to be broadcast on Saturday night. The prince has been the subject of fierce speculation over his relationship with the financier, who was found dead in his New York jail cell three months ago. Epstein’s accuser Virginia Giuffre claims Prince Andrew was “an abuser, a participant” in her exploitation as a teenager and says she was coerced to have sex with him. The prince has previously strongly denied any inappropriate behaviour or of being aware of any such behaviour from Epstein. But he has struggled to stop the flow of damaging claims, including newly released footage showing him at Epstein’s home in 2011 after the financier was released from jail. Newsnight sources said the interview was a result of six months of negotiations with the royal household, with an agreement that there would not be any advance vetting of the questions. The interview was conducted on Thursday at Buckingham Palace and the BBC has decided to broadcast a special edition of the show at 9pm on Saturday. It was conducted by the lead Newsnight presenter, Emily Maitlis, who promised it will be “no holds barred”. The palace has until now relied on issuing strongly worded press statements, while some newspapers have reported “sources close to Prince Andrew” saying that a photo of him with Giuffre is fake because his fingers are “much chubbier” in real life.

Personally, I feel like the fact that he felt the need to go on-camera to answer questions about Epstein is proof enough that Andrew was into some really shady, criminal sh-t. Play this game with me: let’s say, for argument’s sake, that Andrew had been telling the truth about everything up to this point, that he never touched Virginia, that the photo was Photoshopped, that his fingers are fatter in real life, that he only ever took trips on the Lolita Express (Epstein’s plane) a few times for business, that he really only met up with Epstein in 2011 to break up with him as friends, even though they were merely vague acquaintances. Let’s say all of that was the truth. Then why in God’s name would Andrew need to say anything else, especially on camera? That’s not the way royals operate, remember? So the fact that Andrew is still trying to talk his way out of this means (to me) that it’s a lot worse than what is even being reported.

Never Forget that this was how Andrew looked 24 hours after Epstein’s mysterious jail cell death:

