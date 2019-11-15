“Mariah Carey did one of those Amazon shopping lists for the holidays” links

Mariah Carey did an Amazon shopping list for Christmas! [LaineyGossip]
Tom Hanks doesn’t think he could ever play a villain. [Dlisted]
Is Sienna Miller’s coat trimmed with real fur?! [Just Jared]
Ellie Goulding’s satin pajama-esque ensemble is odd. [Go Fug Yourself]
Could the Mandalorian get it? Hm. [Pajiba]
Cry baby billionaires are still pissy about Elizabeth Warren. [Jezebel]
This story starts out as homophobic & then becomes sexist AF. [Towleroad]
True story: I was completely in love with Michael Stipe when I was a lot younger. Stipe honestly still has me up in my feelings. [OMG Blog]
Brigitte Nielsen banged Sean Penn out of spite. Gross. [The Blemish]
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment