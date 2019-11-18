Eva Amurri & her husband Kyle Martino have separated… during her third pregnancy

Eva Amurri is the daughter of Susan Sarandon. Eva is an actress and mommy-blogger. It’s because of her mommy-blogging that I developed a particular image of Eva as a person: she is a drama queen. Or perhaps just… melodramatic as hell. She has the ability to turn simple stories (I fired a nanny, the night nurse made a terrible mistake, or my daughter loves her Mexican nannies) into five-act dramas wherein she is always the one who is the most put-upon, the most aggrieved, the most misunderstood. It’s just… a lot. Anyway, Eva and her husband Kyle Martino have two kids, Marlowe (5) and Major (3). Eva is pregnant with their third. And now she and Kyle are splitting up. Ouch.
Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino are going their separate ways — but they’re committed to being the best co-parenting team for their children. Both Martino and Amurri Martino (who is pregnant with their third child, a son) announced the news on Friday morning, sharing a family photo with their two kids: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5.
“Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.”
“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship, We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family,” the pair added, concluding with, “All the love, Eva & Kyle.”
I always feel like some real sh-t has to go down for a couple to break up during a pregnancy. Do you think that’s the case here? Or was it more like Kyle not wanting to live with the unending melodrama? Or maybe one of those Mexican-American nannies sent him another sexy text and instead of telling Eva about it, he decided to go for it. My feeling is that some sh-t went down. Sad for it to happen while she’s pregnant though.
I wanted to take a moment to thank the people from the bottom of my heart who have reached out to both Kyle and I with love and support. ❤️ It is felt and appreciated on every level, and it’s important for both of us to note that he and I and the kids are doing SO well as a family through this transition. The love we have for each other that you watch us exhibit, and the joy in our lives, is not faux. It is very real and still present. This decision was not made a day ago or even a month ago. We have chosen exactly when and how everyone is learning of this but we are far in our personal process and we are in a great place. I know this type of dynamic might be confusing to some and that is ok. Our priorities lie with our health as a forever family and not with justifying our relationship. Wishing all of you peace and love, and personal happiness too! ✌🏼(And btw Baby Boy is growing and thriving. And we are SO excited for him to get here ☺️🙏🏼) #HappilyEvaAfter #HonestMotherhood 📷: @juliadags ❤️@kylemartino
From what you wrote it seems like she is an exhausting human being. Maybe he had enough. Mother in law is not exactly a bundle of kittens, candy and rainbows also.
Shit totally went down. Or if I’m being generous this was a bandaid baby and the bandaid didn’t hold. It barely got applied
Actress?
They are doing SO well.
Phew, exhausting.
I hate read her website once and it gave me the creeps. Creepy as hell, all the micro-managing in life that should be hers and her family’s only.
I’ll never understand this new trend of ‘selling’ your life. My brother and ex-sister in law do it all the time and it’s exhausting because we know what goes on behind instagram posts. Not good. At all.
I always wonder about IG families. Like how long do you spend getting that one shot? Is the rest of the house a disaster and you got one room perfect? Did you go broke buying matching outfits to wear once or was it sponsored so everyone else can go broke getting outfits for a photo?
Exactly. I hardly have time for myself let alone organise everything at least one day a week for the perfect shot, the perfect spot, the perfect clothes, the perfect inspirational text (this one os the most cringe-inducing to me)… I already do Insta for work (photos of art) and it’s really hard work. Takes time.
I feel bad for them for this to happen while she is pregnant but yeah something big has to have gone down for it to have happened, esp when she says that it was him who wanted another.
He’s cheated, he has cheater written all over him (which also explains her rampant insecurity) but he also pings for me.
That’s really tough timing for the family, particularly for her. Even if she is quite…extra.
Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised if he cheated. I just looked him up and didn’t realize he actually had a pro soccer career and is now a tv soccer commentator. Not that all pro sports players or tv personalities cheat, but time away from home + bright lights + fame/adoration hungry can create some easy opportunities to cheat. Plus having a drama queen spouse doesn’t help.
It’s not hard to make the assumption. Athletes, like celebrities & politicians are extremely ego driven people. Anything that feeds their ego, they tend to gravitate to. Not all of them but many do. Maybe he was tired of Eva constantly living her life on Instagram. He could have been one of the rare few that was private. Or he cheated. I have to give her credit for not putting him on blast. It’s pretty low to cheat while your partner is pregnant, even if it’s someone that’s not well liked.
I don’t think there’s any way at all for someone to break up in the mix of a pregnancy and not have some shit go down.
She’s really pretty. I have no idea or opinion about anything else.
I am such a cynic that I think this separation is to secure a GOOP like sponcon for get blog any IG. There are way too many stories about them on Kneepads about them still spending time together ‘ for the kids’.
No one agrees to “lovingly part” while expecting another child.
This is surely going to put a dent in her “look at my wonderful life” image.
I’m thinking that he had one foot out of the door when she got pregnant without his “approval” thinking he wouldn’t have the balls to keep walking and she overplayed her hand.
Those fall themed pregnancy photos are…interesting. I also hate read her website and i find her exhausting. (But her hone looks great online!)
Whatever went down between these two must have been BAD. I hope she moves on and finds fulfillment in her life outside of the social media bubble. She seems so thirsty.