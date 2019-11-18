Eva Amurri & her husband Kyle Martino have separated… during her third pregnancy

Eva Amurri is the daughter of Susan Sarandon. Eva is an actress and mommy-blogger. It’s because of her mommy-blogging that I developed a particular image of Eva as a person: she is a drama queen. Or perhaps just… melodramatic as hell. She has the ability to turn simple stories (I fired a nanny, the night nurse made a terrible mistake, or my daughter loves her Mexican nannies) into five-act dramas wherein she is always the one who is the most put-upon, the most aggrieved, the most misunderstood. It’s just… a lot. Anyway, Eva and her husband Kyle Martino have two kids, Marlowe (5) and Major (3). Eva is pregnant with their third. And now she and Kyle are splitting up. Ouch.

Eva Amurri Martino and husband Kyle Martino are going their separate ways — but they’re committed to being the best co-parenting team for their children. Both Martino and Amurri Martino (who is pregnant with their third child, a son) announced the news on Friday morning, sharing a family photo with their two kids: son Major James, 3, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 5. “Our family is starting down a new path,” the caption on their identical posts read. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple. We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.” “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship, We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family,” the pair added, concluding with, “All the love, Eva & Kyle.”

[From People]

I always feel like some real sh-t has to go down for a couple to break up during a pregnancy. Do you think that’s the case here? Or was it more like Kyle not wanting to live with the unending melodrama? Or maybe one of those Mexican-American nannies sent him another sexy text and instead of telling Eva about it, he decided to go for it. My feeling is that some sh-t went down. Sad for it to happen while she’s pregnant though.