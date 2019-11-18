Donald Trump made a surprise trip to Walter Reed hospital & no one knows why

Did you know that Donald Trump made a “surprise” visit to Walter Reed on Saturday? I say “surprise” because usually Trump’s Saturdays are full of hate-tweeting and golf. And I say “surprise” because this trip to the hospital was not on his schedule, nor were hospital staffers given any kind of advance warning for his arrival. But… the official story is that this was just one phase of his physical?
President Trump underwent a two-hour doctor’s examination on Saturday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which the White House said was part of a routine annual physical and included lab work. The appointment was not on the president’s schedule, in contrast to a previous physical that Mr. Trump had in February, also at Walter Reed outside Washington.
In a statement, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, said Mr. Trump, 73, was taking advantage of a free weekend to begin portions of his annual physical, and was anticipating a busy schedule in 2020. She did not specify what types of tests Mr. Trump had.
“The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” Ms. Grisham said.
After his February physical, Mr. Trump’s personal physician said that the president was in “very good health” and that he should remain so “for the remainder of his presidency and beyond.”
But Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy officer who is the president’s physician, released scant details about the physical examinations that Mr. Trump underwent, or their results, as a White House physician did for President Barack Obama. Mr. Trump’s weight was listed at 243 pounds after his last physical, a four pound gain since his 2018 physical. At 6 feet 3 inches tall, Mr. Trump had a body mass index of 30.4. Anything over 30 is considered obese.
While there is no requirement for presidents to publicly release their medical records, many have over the years as a reassurance that they are up to the rigors of the job.
I do think that a president’s medical records AND his tax returns should be released. Like, that should be the law. Don’t yell at me about medical privacy – a president (any president, not just ones I despise) is a public figure and his or her health is a vastly important part of the executive branch and the country. Especially while the dude is in office – we need information about WTF is happening. But yeah, no one is buying the whole “this was just part of his physical” story. It’s because all of these people are f–king liars, true, but it’s also because a fat, old, senile man being rushed to the hospital out of nowhere on a Saturday morning just indicates that something else was going on.
Also: Trump’s mysterious hospital visit came about 24 hours after Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies in a federal court. Stone could face up to 50 years in prison. Stone was Trump’s longtime friend, political mentor and handy dirty trickster. Stone was one of the middlemen between Russians hacking Hillary Clinton and the DNC, Wikileaks and the Trump campaign.
Trump made an unexpected visit to the hospital then made up a blatant lie about why and his people are acting like it’s no big deal meanwhile when Hillary coughed once they were already writing her obituary.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 17, 2019
Yesterday Trump was rushed to Walter Reed. Today he hasn’t been seen in public. Tomorrow he has no planned public events. It’s time the White House provide an honest assessment of the President’s health. https://t.co/hFnO7eCECa
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 17, 2019
White House Press Secretary says Trump has "more energy than anybody else in the White House" and Jeanine Pirro says "he's almost superhuman" pic.twitter.com/i5hUOuqAFU
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 17, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
my first thought when I found out he’d gone to the hospital was really that I hoped he died there. which probably isn’t great but it is what it is.
You wish! 😂
Evil people don’t die that easily unfortunately.
Still, here’s hoping! 🤭🤞
Hey, don’t feel guilty, melania stands with you.
Ha!
The problem is it’s likely to be his heart. And if it’s heart, he will live for decades. Dick Cheney still lives. They gave him a new heart, and they’ll give trump one too, once they exhaust all of the rest of the best western medicine has to offer. The best of the best for trumpy.
No, it’d have to be a catastrophic brain incident. The f*ckers can’t do much then.
It could be that they’re just excising Graham’s, McConnell’s, Jordan’s, Gaetz’s, Nunes’, and Sessions’ lips from his flabby ass. Must be hard to sit down to a bucket of KFC with all those suckers attached.
Yes, I knew he’d made a “surprise visit” to WR. Got my fingers crossed. Been working my voodoo doll like crazy. Media, don’t get my hopes up without a payoff.
Between Batman villain Roger Stone getting convicted and his boy losing in Louisiana and the Ukraine ambassador testimony, something definitely went down.
Yes I think he had a freak out or chest pain or something.
Also …243? Hahahaha!
I laughed HARD at 243. My dad is 6’5” and weighs 240 At 67 years old . He is still long and reasonably lean, with just a bit of a belly. Granted, he’s a LOT more active than trump and probably has more muscle since he works out regularly, but still. 243 my ass.
Obviously, dyscalculia. He’s really 342.
They let that slip later in the day.
The lie about his height is still being used too. He’s not even close to 6’3. Obama is 6’1 and there are a ton of pictures of them next to each other and obama looks taller. These stupid and insidious lies are just being accepted now.
Since I heard the news, I’ve been praying it’s nothing trivial, but I fear I am to be disappointed.
Maybe there was a two-for-one special on having his bone spurs removed and having his head examined. At least he wasn’t wasting tax-payer dollars golfing.
I always go to the far hospital without notice for scheduled and routine tests for my second physical off the year…. and they tell me I’m the healthiest person who had every personed in all time. Seems legit. #sarcasm
But does the doctor approach you with tears in his eyes, saying: “Sir, you are the healthiest president who ever presidented. There’s never been healthier than you, sir. And so vigorous, too!”
Unless there are tears and a few gratuitous throwings-around of “sir” and some hyperbole, I just can’t believe your story.
Sorry!
(You know I’m being #sarcastic & just kidding, of course.)
The White House has medical facilities that can handle most routine tests, including blood work, some x-rays, and EKGs. Annual physicals are once a year and insurance won’t pay for it again until one year and one day from the last one. The video of the trip to the hospital shows him with something wrapped around his upper arm and Secret Service agents running. Secret Service agents do not run unless there is a crisis.
He has not actually been seen since he went INTO the hospital.
Do you think this could be his out strategy? Instead of facing the music corruption wise, putting up with a lengthy impeachment process, etc. maybe he’ll just fake sick and say he’s leaving office for health reasons? Bone spurs came back, for example?
I’ve seen this theory, but I don’t buy it.
He’s eats like sh*t and has been raging at the TV all during the impeachment hearings. My money is on chest pains.
Wow- that Grisham/Pirro clip is utterly North Korean state media language! Does anybody think he’s setting up a “stepping down for medical reasons” excuse so Pence can pardon him? On the one hand, I think he’s too narcissistic to ever admit a weakness, but on the other hand I think he’s more than stupid enough to think that’s a Get Out Of Jail Free card and doesn’t know it won’t work on NY state charges.
I would like to point out that a few years ago he made an on camera announcement about a winner of one of his pageants getting too fat for his taste (read: she went from being superslim to being superslim with an extra pound) and making her work out, again on camera, in order to not offend his delicate eyes. So with that in mind I feel he should be called out for being obese on camera and should be made to get on a stairmaster, again on camera. It’s only right.