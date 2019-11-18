Donald Trump made a surprise trip to Walter Reed hospital & no one knows why

Did you know that Donald Trump made a “surprise” visit to Walter Reed on Saturday? I say “surprise” because usually Trump’s Saturdays are full of hate-tweeting and golf. And I say “surprise” because this trip to the hospital was not on his schedule, nor were hospital staffers given any kind of advance warning for his arrival. But… the official story is that this was just one phase of his physical?

President Trump underwent a two-hour doctor’s examination on Saturday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which the White House said was part of a routine annual physical and included lab work. The appointment was not on the president’s schedule, in contrast to a previous physical that Mr. Trump had in February, also at Walter Reed outside Washington. In a statement, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, said Mr. Trump, 73, was taking advantage of a free weekend to begin portions of his annual physical, and was anticipating a busy schedule in 2020. She did not specify what types of tests Mr. Trump had. “The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” Ms. Grisham said. After his February physical, Mr. Trump’s personal physician said that the president was in “very good health” and that he should remain so “for the remainder of his presidency and beyond.” But Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy officer who is the president’s physician, released scant details about the physical examinations that Mr. Trump underwent, or their results, as a White House physician did for President Barack Obama. Mr. Trump’s weight was listed at 243 pounds after his last physical, a four pound gain since his 2018 physical. At 6 feet 3 inches tall, Mr. Trump had a body mass index of 30.4. Anything over 30 is considered obese. While there is no requirement for presidents to publicly release their medical records, many have over the years as a reassurance that they are up to the rigors of the job.

[From The NY Times]

I do think that a president’s medical records AND his tax returns should be released. Like, that should be the law. Don’t yell at me about medical privacy – a president (any president, not just ones I despise) is a public figure and his or her health is a vastly important part of the executive branch and the country. Especially while the dude is in office – we need information about WTF is happening. But yeah, no one is buying the whole “this was just part of his physical” story. It’s because all of these people are f–king liars, true, but it’s also because a fat, old, senile man being rushed to the hospital out of nowhere on a Saturday morning just indicates that something else was going on.

Also: Trump’s mysterious hospital visit came about 24 hours after Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies in a federal court. Stone could face up to 50 years in prison. Stone was Trump’s longtime friend, political mentor and handy dirty trickster. Stone was one of the middlemen between Russians hacking Hillary Clinton and the DNC, Wikileaks and the Trump campaign.

Trump made an unexpected visit to the hospital then made up a blatant lie about why and his people are acting like it’s no big deal meanwhile when Hillary coughed once they were already writing her obituary. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 17, 2019

Yesterday Trump was rushed to Walter Reed. Today he hasn’t been seen in public. Tomorrow he has no planned public events. It’s time the White House provide an honest assessment of the President’s health. https://t.co/hFnO7eCECa — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 17, 2019

White House Press Secretary says Trump has "more energy than anybody else in the White House" and Jeanine Pirro says "he's almost superhuman" pic.twitter.com/i5hUOuqAFU — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 17, 2019