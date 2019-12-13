Princess Beatrice & Eugenie no longer have an ‘office’ at Buckingham Palace

Here’s some additional info about the neverending saga of Poor Beatrice Just Wants Some Fancy Wedding Stuff. Beatrice can’t have nice things because her father was BFFs with a rapist pedophile and human trafficker. Beatrice can’t set the date for her wedding because her dad completely bungled the interview where he was supposed to apologize for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. And Beatrice can’t even throw herself a big, splashy engagement party because her dad might show up and turn the party into a disgusting sh-tshow. So, Us Weekly says that Beatrice hasn’t really canceled the party, she’s just found a new venue: “she’s afraid that what’s supposed to be her special day will turn into a media circus. Instead, she’s opted for a more intimate party at a friend’s apartment.” That makes me feel sorry for the friend, who will probably have to disinfect their apartment after Prince Andrew slithers around.
Meanwhile, there’s something else to keep your eye on in the weeks and months to come: the issue of the York princesses’ residences and office. Before Andrew was fired from royal duties, Beatrice and Eugenie based their “office” within Andrew’s Buckingham Palace office. Now he’s been kicked out of BP. So the Yorks don’t have an office, and they’re worried they could get kicked out of all of the royal residences/offices in the future too:
Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be “very, very worried” over their royal futures in the fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The princesses are concerned about their patronages after the Queen forced their humiliated father to step back from royal duties, said the Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers.
Andrew, 59, lost his office at Buckingham Palace, where Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, had also based their royal duties, after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview over his friendship with paedophile Epstein and claims, which he denies, that he had sex with a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim.
Mr Myers told ITV’s Lorraine: “You do feel sorry for them [Beatrice and Eugenie], really. They have been caught in this massive media storm, their father is an absolute pariah at the moment. He’s not going to be seen in public. They have a lot of patronages, do a lot of charity work even though they are not working royals. Prince Andrew had an event on Wednesday which embarrassingly has been forced to be moved out of St James’s Palace and into a hotel in central London. He no longer has an office at Buckingham Palace, hence they don’t either. They’re obviously very, very worried.”
I wouldn’t say that either York princess does “a lot” of charity work, but they both have charity patronages and they do some work with them. Is that enough to justify giving the York princesses their own office space in BP? I don’t know. But yeah… Beatrice and Eugenie should be concerned about their futures, because I don’t think the Queen will be able to protect them, especially with the courtiers gleefully throwing Beatrice under the bus too.
I don’t understand why they had an office in the first place? Any charity work they, they do as private citizens. Being a HRH shouldn’t have qualified them for a private office
it didn’t…it qualified them to share their father’s office.
And why do they need to share his office? Other than he’s their dad? Do Peter and Zara share Anne’s office?
Which probably amounted to his secretary taking messages for them from time to time. So, I’m still not sure why they would need an office. They really just need a joint phone number and an answering machine if they are worried about their private numbers getting out. They don’t really do the kind of charity work that requires behind the scenes meetings.
@Ainsley7 – agreed. Lots of people do charity work without having a separate office for it (even if that office is part of their father’s.) To the extent they are doing any work with the Queen (not for, but with) – like the garden parties, one or two receptions a year (I know we have seen Eugenie at a few receptions in the past few years) – that seems like it could be coordinated through BP without having an “office.”
They had an office? I don’t see why, really.
I don’t believe anything US weekly says. So much royal “reporting” is complete malarkey. This is just space filler.
What kind of horrible grandparent has a hierarchy of grandchildren and punishes them for their parents’ misdeeds?
Oh, wait…. the kind of grandparent who knowingly marries a racist, is from a Nazi family, shielded her son from the 2010 scandal when he had to quit as an envoy for being photographed with Epstein, who knowingly hosted Epstein repeatedly at her various castles since at least the year 2000, etc.
Trash. Family.
Knowingly marries a racist who is also her cousin….
Didn’t help her very young daughter-in-law when she begged (“that’s just how Charles is”)
Oh no! You mean their gravy train might run out of gravy??? Yeah, doubt it. I’d bet MY last dollar that Queenie is still siphoning off major £££s to Pedo’s accounts ahead of any inheritance he’ll get. She won’t let him sink.
The “girls” also have trusts set up, so I wouldn’t worry about them, financially, either. Eug’s hubs is from a very well to do family, so again, no worries there. Might they lose their “cottage” inside KP? Not while Granny is alive. Charles throwing them out? Maybe… depends on whether Pedo slithers away quietly enough, to go live in that £13M, FULLY STAFFED AT *ALL* TIMES chalet (that God knows how he could afford (*cough* shady, poss. illegal business deals/trading Govt info for cuts *cough*)
Will they be pariahs, too? Perhaps…for a while, while Pedo continues to give interviews crying “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me!” and Freeloader keeps up the frantic cry of “He’s such a handsome, DECENT Prince!”.
I think both women need to keep a down low profile now. The ostentatious party was really a dumb move.
Or perhaps, that IS Pedo’s ultimate goal: if he can’t “play”, he wants to take the ball away from everyone as he leaves.
We would find out if they were receiving Crown estate money or being rented a crown estate below market value. Any money going to Andrew would be from the Duchy of Lancaster at this point and they’ve always been stingy with it. It’s their insurance policy if the monarchy falls. If Philip and Charles get their way, Andrew won’t be getting any. Philip wanted him cut off in 2011. Andrew has never had trouble “making” his own money anyway.
The monarchy is finally going down, isn’t it. Or am I forgetting how good they’ve been at surviving everything else?
Silver lining to the break-up of the union is that the English will demand greater transparency of their Monarchy…. the RF is finally on it’s way out….
I cannot explain it, but I just can’t bring myself to feel sorry for these two. I know that they had no choice in who their awful parents are, but something about the entire York group just makes my skin crawl. Eugenie can’t cry, “but where will I live??” because she at least has a job and a husband with a job. Go buy your own flat or house like a grown up! Bea comes off as super entitled and too in line with her parents logic…or their version of logic.
