Princess Beatrice & Eugenie no longer have an ‘office’ at Buckingham Palace

Here’s some additional info about the neverending saga of Poor Beatrice Just Wants Some Fancy Wedding Stuff. Beatrice can’t have nice things because her father was BFFs with a rapist pedophile and human trafficker. Beatrice can’t set the date for her wedding because her dad completely bungled the interview where he was supposed to apologize for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. And Beatrice can’t even throw herself a big, splashy engagement party because her dad might show up and turn the party into a disgusting sh-tshow. So, Us Weekly says that Beatrice hasn’t really canceled the party, she’s just found a new venue: “she’s afraid that what’s supposed to be her special day will turn into a media circus. Instead, she’s opted for a more intimate party at a friend’s apartment.” That makes me feel sorry for the friend, who will probably have to disinfect their apartment after Prince Andrew slithers around.

Meanwhile, there’s something else to keep your eye on in the weeks and months to come: the issue of the York princesses’ residences and office. Before Andrew was fired from royal duties, Beatrice and Eugenie based their “office” within Andrew’s Buckingham Palace office. Now he’s been kicked out of BP. So the Yorks don’t have an office, and they’re worried they could get kicked out of all of the royal residences/offices in the future too:

Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be “very, very worried” over their royal futures in the fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The princesses are concerned about their patronages after the Queen forced their humiliated father to step back from royal duties, said the Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers. Andrew, 59, lost his office at Buckingham Palace, where Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, had also based their royal duties, after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview over his friendship with paedophile Epstein and claims, which he denies, that he had sex with a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim. Mr Myers told ITV’s Lorraine: “You do feel sorry for them [Beatrice and Eugenie], really. They have been caught in this massive media storm, their father is an absolute pariah at the moment. He’s not going to be seen in public. They have a lot of patronages, do a lot of charity work even though they are not working royals. Prince Andrew had an event on Wednesday which embarrassingly has been forced to be moved out of St James’s Palace and into a hotel in central London. He no longer has an office at Buckingham Palace, hence they don’t either. They’re obviously very, very worried.”

I wouldn’t say that either York princess does “a lot” of charity work, but they both have charity patronages and they do some work with them. Is that enough to justify giving the York princesses their own office space in BP? I don’t know. But yeah… Beatrice and Eugenie should be concerned about their futures, because I don’t think the Queen will be able to protect them, especially with the courtiers gleefully throwing Beatrice under the bus too.