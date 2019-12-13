Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively have a binge-watch show: The Great British Bake-Off

Before I get to this puff piece about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, it’s worth noting that they were recently in the news for a weird and bad reason. The Knot and Pinterest took the extraordinary step of banning all photos from weddings which take place on former plantations. Blake and Ryan got married on a plantation, and so a lot of sites lead with “The Knot and Pinterest banned photos of Blake and Ryan’s wedding!” First of all, Blake did give photos of the wedding to Martha Stewart Weddings, but they didn’t show a lot of it. Second, I grew up in the South and it’s really difficult to find any historical property or site in the South which does not have some dark backstory involving slavery, the Confederate Army or the Civil War. I understand why The Knot and Pinterest did what they did and it was a good call. But I also think that some (white) people don’t even know that their wedding venue was the site of some awful atrocity. Then again, Blake did write that “allure of antebellum” thing, so maybe she knew it was awful and that’s why she chose it.
Now, on to the fluff! Ryan Reynolds is promoting his Michael Bay-Netflix movie 6 Underground and he was asked what he and Blake binge-watch. His answer surprised me:
Ever wondered what Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively like to bing together on Netflix? The answer might surprise you. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Tuesday premiere of his new Netflix movie 6 Underground, directed by Transformers’ Michael Bay, Reynolds revealed they most enjoy watching the cooking reality show, The Great British Bake Off.
“You weren’t expecting that, were you?” the Deadpool star joked. “We live in a world that’s pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on. And I like that show just because it’s a nice thing to watch at night. Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing. It’s sort of sweet. It’s not really about anything that’s going to remind you of chaos.”
GBBO is on-brand for Blake but not on-brand for Ryan. But I can see how he would have gotten drawn into it – GBBO is so soothing and restful and peaceful. CB and I talked about that on episode 31 of the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast – GBBO is set in a lovely tent on peaceful English property, surrounded by beautiful flowers and greenery. All of the contestants have soft British accents and they care so much about baking cakes and sometimes someone cries while they’re watching their muffins rise. I could see Ryan watching it to humor Blake and then getting really involved with who *should* win and whose cake looks half-baked.
It’s one of my favourite shows, despite Paul Hollywood. There’s something about Paul that reminds me of Piers Morgan.
Me too! Hollywood is so sleazy and you literally see the horrid popping up and being drowned in the sweatness of everybody else.
And yet….I would hit it I’m not proud of that btw
His name alone makes me roll my eyes so hard, lol. I still watch because I love seeing all of the amazing things that the bakers can do. As someone who loves baking but isn’t very good at it, it’s like I’m living vicariously through them.
@LadyMTL In his defense it *is* his actual, real name. But yeah, same. “Paul Hollywood” sounds like a generic term to slag off pop stars from Los Angeles.
EVERYONE loves that show. It’s the great recreational drug of the masses. Absolutely on brand for everybody.
I love it and binge watch…my daughters started getting in to it too. They make so many different types of things. I feel like American baking shows are cakes, cupcakes or cookies. That’s it.
We’ve noticed, like Ryan, how the contestants are so nice and supportive of each other. It’s so nice to see…and of course the accents are dreamy.
The only thing good about this Bay movie for me thus far is that it reminds me of my intense love for the “Sneaker Pimps”…
And MY GAWD…Blake can wear the HELL OUTTA HER CLOTHES!!! Seriously…her wardrobe is one that I truly covet
I love that show so much! Even if the side show antics are stupid and Hollywood is creepy AF, it’s still a soothing show to watch.
Blakes outfit in that bottom picture: very mermaid meets the big city
It’s interesting that Ryan and Blake seem to have one of the few real marriages in hollywood. I would not have predicted that.
There is just something about him and to some extent Lively that just has me on guard. I just don’t buy what they are selling.
I binge Masterchef Australia…SO much better than US masterchef…over 70 eps….takes them 3 months/5 eps a week to air and I crunch it out in 2 weeks…just need a VPN to watch online…effing love that show!!
I love the LoVE the contestants have for each other and how caring the judges are…the food is super better quality than anything on american MC or CanadianMc..
Yeah ignorance is no excuse in 2019. And considering how many white people TOUR plantations and keave bad reviews for said tours on Yelp whenever slavery is mentioned I think the majority know full well where they are getting married and CHOOSE to willfully ignore it.
Having said all that, I LOVE the GBBO. It’s one of my favorite shows. And one of my favorite things about it is how nice and supportive all of the contestants are with one another. It IS refreshing and nice to see.
Plantations are often beautiful venues. I could never bring myself to host an event let alone my wedding at one.
Yep, southerner here. Plantations and homes connected to slavery or the civil war are everywhere in my area. Most are museums or have been converted to businesses (especially law and doctor offices) which I have no issue with. I would never want to get married there though, but I know plenty of people who have because they are beautiful venues…when you don’t think about the history.