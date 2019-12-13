Olivia Wilde does not believe that AJC journalist Kathy Scruggs ‘traded sex for tips’

As we discussed earlier this week, the Atlanta Journal Constitution wants Clint Eastwood to apologize for using his film, Richard Jewell, to smear one of their (now deceased) reporters. Kathy Scruggs was an AJC crime reporter and she was the first journalist to report that the FBI considered Richard Jewell a suspect in the Atlanta Olympic Park bombing in 1996. Jewell was a security guard and he was the first person to see the pipe bomb, and his actions in clearing the park likely saved hundreds of lives. But the FBI suspected him of making the pipe bomb, and that’s what Clint Eastwood’s film is about. Olivia Wilde plays Kathy Scruggs, and apparently (I haven’t seen the film and I don’t plan to) the film shows her banging an FBI agent to get the info about the investigation into Jewell. There is literally no evidence that happened. There is ample evidence that Kathy Scruggs was a good reporter on the crime beat, and that she would have been exactly the kind of dogged reporter whom cops or FBI agents would leak to.
I would have been fine dumping this sexist trope entirely on Clint Eastwood (the director) and Billy Ray (the screenwriter). But Olivia Wilde repeatedly claimed that she did extensive research on Kathy Scruggs too, only Kathy’s friends and family say that Olivia never contacted them, and they’re pissed at her for playing this role. So, Olivia stepped up and she’s offered an explanation for what happened. From her Twitter:
One of the things I love about directing is the ability to control the voice and message of the film. As an actor, it’s more complicated, and I want to share my perspective on my role in the film “Richard Jewell”. I was asked to play the supporting role of Kathy Scruggs, who was, by all accounts, bold, smart, and fearlessly undeterred by the challenge of being a female reporter in the south in the 1990s. I cannot even contemplate the amount of sexism she may have faced in the way of duty.
As a child of journalists myself, I have deep respect for the essential work of all in their field, particularly today when the media is routinely attacked and discredited, and regional papers like the AJC are disappearing on a daily basis.
Contrary to a swath of recent headlines, I do not believe that Kathy “traded sex for tips”. Nothing in my research suggested she did so, and it was never my intention to suggest she had. That would be an appalling and misogynistic dismissal of the difficult work she did.
The perspective of the fictional dramatization of the story, as I understood it, was that Kathy, and the FBI agent who leaked false information to her, were in a pre-existing romantic relationship, not a transactional exchange of sex for information. I cannot speak for the creative decisions made by the filmmakers, as I did not have a say in how the film was ultimately crafted, but it’s important to me that I share my personal take on the matter.
My previous comments about female sexuality were lost in translation, so let me be clear: I do not believe sex-positivity and professionalism are mutually exclusive. Kathy Scruggs was a modern, independent woman whose personal life should not detract from her accomplishments. She unfortunately became a piece of the massive puzzle that was responsible for the brutal and unjust vilification of an innocent man, Richard Jewell, and that tragedy is what this film attempts to shed light on. I realize my opinions about Kathy, based on my own independent research, may differ from others involved with the film, but it was important to me to [make] my own position clear.
Basically, Olivia is fine with throwing Clint and Billy Ray under the bus – that’s what “I cannot speak for the creative decisions made by the filmmakers, as I did not have a say in how the film was ultimately crafted” means. It means that she thought she was playing a woman who was romantically involved with an FBI agent and that’s how Scruggs got the information, but that the men in charge changed it so that everything looked transactional. Or something. Congrats, Olivia, you’re still going to get blamed for smearing a dead woman.
Nope Olivia, a bit to late for this.
She can be as wordy as she wants to, but she played a professional journalist with a solid reputation and excellent investigative skills as an Erin Brokovich stereotype, except with actual sexual favors.
No thanks, Olivia.
I’ve seen the film (for work). Olivia can say this was her interpretation — pre-existing romance — but that is in NO WAY what appears on the screen in any of their interactions. Beyond that, Olivia’s portrayal of Scruggs — and yes, the one written by Ray and directed by Eastwood — is shrill, cartoonish, over the top, and incredibly strange. It’s not just her scenes with Hamm, it’s every single scene she appears in, she basically a half-drunk, just-banged screaming shrew who hates journalism and only wants splashy headlines (there’s a whole part about how she doesn’t even write her own work). It’s a caricature and I’m so sad Olivia did it.
Jesus. Well, thank you for the warning, I definitely will not be seeing this even on cable.
I’m glad she’s at least throwing Clint under the bus now because he is so toxic, but this is a feeble attempt to clean up after her first defense didn’t gaslight everyone.
What does she mean by interpretation. Didn’t she literally ACT in the movie. She knew what she was saying and doing. She was aware of her role however it was edited etc..
Buyers remorse doesn’t change facts.
Eta I mean lost in translation not interpretation but apples and oranges.
Regardless of what kind of person Kathy Scruggs really was, even ignoring the implicit sexism of utilizing prostitution in characterization, what it really reveals is how f*cking hack the writing is. You’ve got a driven, ambitious woman willing to do anything for a headline in a highly competitive business, and instead of going for complexity in examining how the media can be a powerful tool to harm or help a society, you go for caricature. Sleeping with the FBI? That’s the best you can do? Reduce her to a sexual object instead of something thought provoking? What is this – the first week of Creative Writing 101?
(“Thank You For Smoking” is the ONLY film that ever used that trope well and only because it’s a blatantly subversive and cynical commentary on how much charming white men can get away with.)
I’d like to know what your job is KJ (jealous). I think actors are so desperate to work with Academy level directors (Clint, Woody et al) they perhaps don’t look at the script or subject matter of the film in quite the same way they would for a regular joe director. Following Olivia I think she is having big regrets having this on her resume. Although actors don’t have much say at all how a movie is put together she knew what the bar scene would imply. I read an article the Real Kathy Scruggs and she got her tips honestly by having contacts and sources all over law enforcement and they tipped her because they trusted her reporting on crime. Richard Jewell was an early suspect especially because just the year (I believe) earlier a law enforcement agent in LA planted a bomb then “found” it. So it turned out to be a false accusation but the newspaper was later vindicated because it was a true report at the time. Unfortunately Clint and Billy Ray play fast and loose with the facts with a dead person who can’t complain but she had friends who will speak up for her (plus her newspaper).
But…. Olivia’s explanation makes zero sense. Slate has an article written by someone who saw the film. Spoiler: There is literally a line where Kathy says, “Give me something I can print, Tom. I’ll treat you right” before engaging in sexual activity. Olivia had to realize that this very clearly is portraying Kathy as trading sex for tips.
So disrespectful, and I won’t be seeing this film.
I am not excusing Olivia because I don’t know her and have no idea what she is like. I do have a soft spot for her as she seems to stand for diversity and good causes.
But you may want to watch Actors and Actors and Actors roundtables. It is very clear that you don’t always know what the director will be doing in post, let alone in the development of the scenes, especially if you are a secondary character. Granted, this happens most in TV but it can also happen in film.
She probably didn’t know if this was a fictionalisation or a historic rendering. Maybe Clint himself doesn’t know. Now, once she has seen the film, maybe she realises that what he changed was terrible and reveals his mysoginistic vision.
However, and this is a big however, I always found Eastwood’s films bit of the white saviourist and ‘get-off-my-lawn’ kind so it is on her to have agreed to work with him. That said, he also worked with Jolie and she had nothing but praise for him…
Edit: we should all go for Eastwood is what I mean because navigating this very grey line of HW people who are fine but aren’t seems very difficult to me, who also work with rich right wing people whose views I despise, is what I’m saying.