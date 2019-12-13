Paris Hilton had ex fiance, Chris Zylka, banned from a Miami club where she DJed

Embed from Getty Images

Let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember a happier time, when Paris Hilton had met the love of her life. No, not that time. Or that time. Not that time either. I’m talking about ex-fiancé Chris Zylka, who proposed to her on the top of a mountain during a ski trip and put a $2M engagement ring on her finger, although not very well because it flew off and landed in an ice-bucket. When the pair broke up, it was with sort of a shrug. It didn’t seem acrimonious, heck, it wasn’t even that surprising. The biggest gossip coming out of it was whether she was going to give the 20-carat ring back. She didn’t, most likely because she paid for it. Her nieces use it as an ice-skating rink now. But it looks like something happened between these two because Paris just banned Chris from her event! Paris was in Miami at Art Basel, where she’d booked a DJing gig at the Wall Lounge in the W Hotel. When Paris got there, she instructed the club to turn Chris away if he showed his face. Oh dear.

Paris Hilton told door staff at a hot Miami club not to let in her ex-fiancé, Chris Zylka, Page Six is told. Sources say that the heiress was DJing at the Wall lounge at W South Beach hotel in Miami when she got word from pals that her “Leftovers” star ex was in town. So, we’re told, she alerted the doormen and made sure that Zylka wouldn’t be allowed into the party if he happened to show up. “It was just in case he showed up,” said a source. “She just felt more comfortable.”

Zylka didn’t try to make an appearance. Hilton hit the DJ booth at 1:30 a.m. and spun dance tunes, including her own pop music.

I’m am going to need A LOT more information, Ms. Hilton. What did he do to get him banned? Not just banned, but turn away at Art Basel, where their romance started! This wasn’t just a precaution, Paris is sending a message. Scratch that, she’s broadcasting that message to the world. We don’t even know if Chris was in Miami, but she’s still having him blocked from her venue. And no one would have known, especially because he didn’t show up. If he had, I could see someone leaking that they’d seen him getting turned away. So this info came straight from Paris’ camp. The club was probably like, Chris who? so I doubt the door guy ran to the press. I think Paris wanted Chris to feel this slap. Now we just need to know why. Was it because of whatever led to the breakup or was it something he did after, like filling her voicemail box? I don’t know, this move was meant to embarrass him. I wonder if Chris stuck his quill in one of Paris’ friend’s ink. Whatever it is, Chris better pick up a hobby because it looks like his clubbing days are done.

