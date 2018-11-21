Is Paris Hilton going to keep her hideous $2 million engagement ring?

Love is dead, or at least love is temporarily suspended until Paris Hilton finds some Euro-bro to bang. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka ended their engagement and completely broke up – we discussed that yesterday, when sources insisted that Paris had done the dumping, because she was just over it. Which I still believe. What I forgot about was the $2 million pear-shaped diamond monstrosity that Chris “gave” Paris when he proposed. Allegedly. Most of us assumed that he didn’t pay for that fugness. It seemed completely in character for Paris to pick out her own ugly engagement ring and pay for it herself. But according to TMZ, Chris “wants the ring back.” I mean… are we supposed to believe he legit paid for it?
Paris Hilton has yet to return the VERY expensive ring Chris Zylka gave her when he got on bended knee earlier this year, but it may just be a matter of time before she has to fork it over. Sources close to Chris tell us, he bought the ring — valued at $2 MILLION. Based on what we know, he got a massive discount. The jeweler and Paris have a close relationship, and publicity for jewelers is as valuable as cold, hard cash.
Now … we’re told Paris is the one who broke off the engagement. Under California law, if she calls off the engagement, he gets the ring back. And, not surprisingly, we’re told he wants it back. We’re told Paris and Chris haven’t seen each other since the split, and he hasn’t requested that she turn the ring back … but we know he wants it. It’s pretty damn unique, with a massive 20-carat diamond, which took about 4 months to cut. Our sources say Chris will make the hard ask if Paris doesn’t get the hint. Copy that, PH?
“Based on what we know, he got a massive discount. The jeweler and Paris have a close relationship, and publicity for jewelers is as valuable as cold, hard cash.” Ah. The jeweler was like “ugh, this pear-shaped diamond is so ugly and tacky OMFG I need to make a call to Paris Hilton,” and then Paris was like “that’s hot, lemme tell Chris to buy it,” and he “bought” it… at a steep discount. Anyway, if Chris can prove that he spent his own money on it, then sure, she should give it back. She should especially give it back if she really dumped him – that’s the rule I was taught. If he dumped her, she could keep the ring. The dumper never keeps the ring.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I thought it depended on the length of the engagement? More than 6 months and the girl keeps the ring…. not sure where I heard that
I am engaged and if we break up under any circumstances I am keeping it and I am not ashamed lol
I think it’s based on who breaks up with who.
It’s a conditional gift I think – based on the condition that there will be a marriage. If the event doesn’t occur the person who gave the ring as the gift does have a right to have it back in most cases. If your fiance ends the engagement, then you would be in the clear to keep it because they’re the one breaking the conditions. Otherwise, they could have a case against you and ashamed or not, you might not win that in court lol.
Also in the state of California if the women ended it she must return the ring.
How tacky to even ask for it back tho
I agree it’s tacky to ask for it back, but if the engagement ends by the person who it was bought for, the engagement ring goes back. It is what it is. If the couple are divorcing, the woman keeps it because they made it through the engagement and got married.
I agree in most cases, Lorena. But some people use heirloom rings, so I think that makes MORE sense.
But I also had an ex-friend cheat on her fiance (who we’ve been friends with longer) decide 3 days after their daughters first birthday that she wanted to dump him – gave him no reasons for it – and kicked him out of their house. The cheating part was only found out recently…then she tried to clip him with her car. Needless to say, he got the ring back, and I’m pretty happy he did haha.
I was dumped during an engagement and couldn’t give that ring back fast enough. Why would you want something that reminds you of unhappiness?
He dumped me. I got the ring but traded it for something different. (It was years ago, and looking back, boy, did I dodge a bullet!)
To sell it and take a nice vacation or save it for a rainy day. I wouldn’t keep the ring, I just wouldn’t give it back
Yes, that’s what I was gonna say. I don’t want any reminders
And the resale value of an engagement ring is only about 20 to 40 per cent of the retail price, because the original markup is high.
A friend of mine who got dumped kept her ring and sold it to pay for her to move to NYC and away from him.
Good point, but also…if the wedding never happened…give it back. Better for everybody, and it’s not like you can wear it.
But Also…isn’t this kind of Paris’s thing? Getting engaged, breaking it off, and keeping the ring?
Kaiser’s right, the dumper doesn’t keep the ring. I was briefly engaged years ago and realized it wasn’t working so I gave it back. Didn’t want to keep it anyway, it was a symbol of a failed relationship.
It also seems incredibly tacky to me to keep the ring after you’ve broken their heart. You’re gonna keep their hard earned money too?!
In the court of law in most states an engagement ring is considered a conditional gift, meaning it’s kept of the condition is met. She didn’t marry him, he keeps the ring. I doubt he bought it anyway.
I absolutely think the ring should go back to the gifter. It is given the with intent of marriage. Makes no sense to keep it and Why would you try to profit of of a breakup? A ring signifies a large part of someone’s life savings. Don’t be cruel.
Absolutely hideous and what is the point of having an engagement the size of a tumour that you probably have to keep in a safe most of the time?
That truly is one if the ugliest, gaudiest engagement rings I’ve ever seen.
There is a blind item about how a celebrity couple recently ended their engagement. She would rather bite the bullet and tell the world she broke off the engagement, then give back the ring. Rather than people knowing he ended the engagement and her ego taking a hit. She has her image of most desirable woman in the world to protect
Eye roll
This is some nice bonus publicity for the jeweler, right?
Isn’t this guy a struggling actor. I doubt he had the money to pay for the ring but if he did she should definitely give it back as she doesn’t need the money, what is she going to do with it anyway. I think she bought it and he broke up with her, so either way she gets to keep it. I also think he dated her for a bit of exposure unfortunately for him it is not the early 2000′s and no one really cares what Paris is doing.
I’m on board with this theory.
Ginormous rings like that are ugly. It’s a waste of money to spend so much on a ring that looks like it’s cheap costume jewelry from Claire’s.
Of course she’ll keep it, she bought it …
Ha ha😂😂!!
Yeah, I think she did. This is just to keep us thinking he bought it
Tacky! 🥴
That is one ugly ring. Ugly.
Do you think the jeweler tried to sell her something prettier and Paris was all “I want a big, old, fake looking, gumball sized hunk, dammit”
I haven’t paid any attention to Paris Hilton in years. What is she wearing in this pic? Awful, cheap looking tat.
If he’s a struggling actor and the jeweler gave a big discount because Paris is a good customer and lots of free publicity, maybe he was making payments on the ring?
Bah. Who knows? Who cares?
Btw, how many times has PH been engaged? 27? Seems like she always has some random guy around.
she should’ve married Paris Latsis
The ring from that engagement was even bigger than the ring in question.
Of course she gets to keep the ring she bought herself!! Y’all really think he bought that thing?
I assumed she bought her ring…
I think if the engagement breaks off the ring should go back to the person who paid for it !
wherever that ring ends up, the diamond should be repurposed and set as a pendant in a necklace. It really isn’t a good shape for a ring, imo.
