Is Paris Hilton going to keep her hideous $2 million engagement ring?

Paris Hilton ProDNA launch party

Love is dead, or at least love is temporarily suspended until Paris Hilton finds some Euro-bro to bang. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka ended their engagement and completely broke up – we discussed that yesterday, when sources insisted that Paris had done the dumping, because she was just over it. Which I still believe. What I forgot about was the $2 million pear-shaped diamond monstrosity that Chris “gave” Paris when he proposed. Allegedly. Most of us assumed that he didn’t pay for that fugness. It seemed completely in character for Paris to pick out her own ugly engagement ring and pay for it herself. But according to TMZ, Chris “wants the ring back.” I mean… are we supposed to believe he legit paid for it?

Paris Hilton has yet to return the VERY expensive ring Chris Zylka gave her when he got on bended knee earlier this year, but it may just be a matter of time before she has to fork it over. Sources close to Chris tell us, he bought the ring — valued at $2 MILLION. Based on what we know, he got a massive discount. The jeweler and Paris have a close relationship, and publicity for jewelers is as valuable as cold, hard cash.

Now … we’re told Paris is the one who broke off the engagement. Under California law, if she calls off the engagement, he gets the ring back. And, not surprisingly, we’re told he wants it back. We’re told Paris and Chris haven’t seen each other since the split, and he hasn’t requested that she turn the ring back … but we know he wants it. It’s pretty damn unique, with a massive 20-carat diamond, which took about 4 months to cut. Our sources say Chris will make the hard ask if Paris doesn’t get the hint. Copy that, PH?

[From TMZ]

“Based on what we know, he got a massive discount. The jeweler and Paris have a close relationship, and publicity for jewelers is as valuable as cold, hard cash.” Ah. The jeweler was like “ugh, this pear-shaped diamond is so ugly and tacky OMFG I need to make a call to Paris Hilton,” and then Paris was like “that’s hot, lemme tell Chris to buy it,” and he “bought” it… at a steep discount. Anyway, if Chris can prove that he spent his own money on it, then sure, she should give it back. She should especially give it back if she really dumped him – that’s the rule I was taught. If he dumped her, she could keep the ring. The dumper never keeps the ring.

HBO Post Golden Globe Party 2018

Paris Hilton ProDNA launch party

35 Responses to “Is Paris Hilton going to keep her hideous $2 million engagement ring?”

  1. LORENA says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:08 am

    I thought it depended on the length of the engagement? More than 6 months and the girl keeps the ring…. not sure where I heard that

    I am engaged and if we break up under any circumstances I am keeping it and I am not ashamed lol

  2. Loopy says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:10 am

    Absolutely hideous and what is the point of having an engagement the size of a tumour that you probably have to keep in a safe most of the time?

  3. RBC says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:12 am

    There is a blind item about how a celebrity couple recently ended their engagement. She would rather bite the bullet and tell the world she broke off the engagement, then give back the ring. Rather than people knowing he ended the engagement and her ego taking a hit. She has her image of most desirable woman in the world to protect
    Eye roll

  4. Birdix says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    This is some nice bonus publicity for the jeweler, right?

  5. Chingona says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Isn’t this guy a struggling actor. I doubt he had the money to pay for the ring but if he did she should definitely give it back as she doesn’t need the money, what is she going to do with it anyway. I think she bought it and he broke up with her, so either way she gets to keep it. I also think he dated her for a bit of exposure unfortunately for him it is not the early 2000′s and no one really cares what Paris is doing.

  6. Beth says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Ginormous rings like that are ugly. It’s a waste of money to spend so much on a ring that looks like it’s cheap costume jewelry from Claire’s.

  7. fifee says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Of course she’ll keep it, she bought it …

  8. Capepopsie says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Tacky! 🥴

  9. SJhere says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:28 am

    That is one ugly ring. Ugly.
    Do you think the jeweler tried to sell her something prettier and Paris was all “I want a big, old, fake looking, gumball sized hunk, dammit”

    I haven’t paid any attention to Paris Hilton in years. What is she wearing in this pic? Awful, cheap looking tat.

    If he’s a struggling actor and the jeweler gave a big discount because Paris is a good customer and lots of free publicity, maybe he was making payments on the ring?

    Bah. Who knows? Who cares?

    Btw, how many times has PH been engaged? 27? Seems like she always has some random guy around.

  10. Olive says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:50 am

    she should’ve married Paris Latsis

  11. Ceecu says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Of course she gets to keep the ring she bought herself!! Y’all really think he bought that thing?

  12. girl_ninja says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I assumed she bought her ring…

  13. me says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:34 am

    I think if the engagement breaks off the ring should go back to the person who paid for it !

  14. Vava says:
    November 21, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    wherever that ring ends up, the diamond should be repurposed and set as a pendant in a necklace. It really isn’t a good shape for a ring, imo.

