Is Paris Hilton going to keep her hideous $2 million engagement ring?

Love is dead, or at least love is temporarily suspended until Paris Hilton finds some Euro-bro to bang. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka ended their engagement and completely broke up – we discussed that yesterday, when sources insisted that Paris had done the dumping, because she was just over it. Which I still believe. What I forgot about was the $2 million pear-shaped diamond monstrosity that Chris “gave” Paris when he proposed. Allegedly. Most of us assumed that he didn’t pay for that fugness. It seemed completely in character for Paris to pick out her own ugly engagement ring and pay for it herself. But according to TMZ, Chris “wants the ring back.” I mean… are we supposed to believe he legit paid for it?

Paris Hilton has yet to return the VERY expensive ring Chris Zylka gave her when he got on bended knee earlier this year, but it may just be a matter of time before she has to fork it over. Sources close to Chris tell us, he bought the ring — valued at $2 MILLION. Based on what we know, he got a massive discount. The jeweler and Paris have a close relationship, and publicity for jewelers is as valuable as cold, hard cash. Now … we’re told Paris is the one who broke off the engagement. Under California law, if she calls off the engagement, he gets the ring back. And, not surprisingly, we’re told he wants it back. We’re told Paris and Chris haven’t seen each other since the split, and he hasn’t requested that she turn the ring back … but we know he wants it. It’s pretty damn unique, with a massive 20-carat diamond, which took about 4 months to cut. Our sources say Chris will make the hard ask if Paris doesn’t get the hint. Copy that, PH?

“Based on what we know, he got a massive discount. The jeweler and Paris have a close relationship, and publicity for jewelers is as valuable as cold, hard cash.” Ah. The jeweler was like “ugh, this pear-shaped diamond is so ugly and tacky OMFG I need to make a call to Paris Hilton,” and then Paris was like “that’s hot, lemme tell Chris to buy it,” and he “bought” it… at a steep discount. Anyway, if Chris can prove that he spent his own money on it, then sure, she should give it back. She should especially give it back if she really dumped him – that’s the rule I was taught. If he dumped her, she could keep the ring. The dumper never keeps the ring.