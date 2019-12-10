Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ smears a deceased female journalist

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, a security guard named Richard Jewell was the first one to see a suspicious-looking bag which held a pipe bomb. He called for backup and cleared the area before the bomb went off. While one person died from the bombing, Jewell’s actions saved more than a hundred lives. The FBI quickly suspected Jewell of being the pipe-bomber though, and they made his life hell for years as they kept him in some kind of investigative limbo, even after they knew that Eric Rudolph was the bomber.
Clint Eastwood has made a film about Richard Jewell, and the trailers look kind of awful. I fully believe that the FBI mishandled the case and mistreated Jewell and I’ve always felt bad for the guy, but Eastwood has made Jewell out to be the most bumbling guy, I guess to tug at our heartstrings even more or to make Jewell out to be even more “innocent”. And those aren’t the only liberties Clint Eastwood took. He also smeared a deceased female journalist named Kathy Scruggs. Scruggs worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and she broke the story that the FBI was investigating Jewell as the bomber. In Eastwood’s film, they have Scruggs sleeping with an FBI agent to get that information.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is asking Warner Bros. and the makers of “Richard Jewell” to release a statement acknowledging it took dramatic license when it portrayed journalist Kathy Scruggs as trading sex for tips.
The Clint Eastwood film looks at the media circus that broke out around Jewell, a security guard who came under suspicion for orchestrating the Centennial Olympic Park bombing before being exonerated. Scruggs, an employee at the paper, broke the story that Jewell was under investigation by the FBI. The film shows Scruggs, portrayed by Olivia Wilde, sleeping with an FBI agent (Jon Hamm) to get the story. Scruggs died in 2001 at the age of 42. The paper has maintained that there is no evidence that Scruggs slept with anyone involved in the Jewell investigation.
“We hereby demand that you immediately issue a statement publicly acknowledging that some events were imagined for dramatic purposes and artistic license and dramatization were used in the film’s portrayal of events and characters,” the letter, sent to Warner Bros., Eastwood, and screenwriter Billy Ray, reads. “We further demand that you add a prominent disclaimer to the film to that effect.”
The paper has tapped Martin Singer, a Hollywood attorney whose clients have included John Travolta and Brett Ratner, to plead its case. Singer is known for his pit bull tactics.
The laziness and misogyny of this is profound. It’s also insulting to the FBI – yes, they bungled the investigation, but it’s ridiculous to believe that an FBI agent would have given up close-hold information just because he was sexually manipulated by a female journalist. It’s far more likely that an FBI agent would speak to a journalist whom they respect and trust and “leak” some information about an investigation as a way to move the investigation forward. And female journalists are always accused of “sleeping with sources” as a way to get information. As if people don’t understand how journalism actually works.
Also, Olivia Wilde is taking heat for playing Scruggs. It would have been easy enough for her to explain playing Kathy Scruggs that way by saying “well, I just did what was in the script” and pass the buck to Clint Eastwood and screenwriter Billy Ray. But Olivia claims that she did her own extensive research… and now Kathy Scruggs’ family is speaking out, saying Olivia never contacted them or Kathy’s closest friends. Kathy’s friends and family are boycotting the movie.
Can Eastwood be any more of a disgusting pig? Really? Wilde is an idiot for not doing exactly what you say here, passing the blame. Claiming she researched her! Oh okay, and now her family and friends say you never talked to them so what research did you do, idiot? She has always struck me an idiot. So you have an idiot and an old, conservative pig. This is the result.
I am very curious about the journalist and why she died so young. 41 my god!
Don’t dare him! He’ll rise to the challenge!
Here’s her real story, told by the people who knew her.
https://sso.cmgdigital.com/static/server.html?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ajc.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fthe-ballad-kathy-scruggs%2FUa5vSJBTHzkQfC1Lvs6snK%2F
Thank you Jerusha, that was so fascinating.
I saw this last night. It’s so awful what they’re doing to this woman and I don’t understand why Wilde is leading the charge like this. But I have canceled Clint. Everyone thinks Hollywood is so liberal but his movies show how much right wing propaganda it actually puts out. I think his early movies are classic examples of toxic masculinity and the myth of a “good guy with a gun.” And he’s done the racist with a heart of gold and now “fake news” movies as he gets older. And where there stories about what he did to Sandra Locke? Ugh. So over.
Whatever Western he did with Sandra Locke-I think it was “The Outlaw Josey Wales”-had a pretty graphic rape scene with her in it. I wasn’t even a teenager then, so I don’t remember why I saw it; what I do remember is the rape scene definitely disturbed me.
What did he do to her? I know she passed away last year…
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2018/dec/14/sondra-locke-a-charismatic-performer-defined-by-a-toxic-relationship-with-clint-eastwood
The IMDB bio is surprisingly detailed: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0516800/bio
@ravensdaighter -yes I agree. He treated Sondra Locke‘s characters terribly in his movies, and he treated her worse in real life. They were in a relationship and as I recall reading at the time he was abusive, forced her to have an abortion and then essentially blackballed her from Hollywood after they broke up. Women in his movies are generally sex objects there to be beaten up slapped insulted and then saved by him or they are shrill hateful “ball busters” who Also get slapped around or raped under the guise of “deserving it”. He’s got some deep-seated issues with women, always has and I can’t stand his movies.
Wilde has always struck me as a smug airhead who thinks she’s a lot smarter than she actually is, so this doesn’t surprise me. Eastwood is an elderly bellend way past his prime but because he’s a “legend” (legendary for what exactly, squinting his way through A series of films glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity?), He could film himself farting for two hours and critics would praise it.
Last week I rewatched two of my favorite crusading journalist movies-All the President’s Men and Spotlight. The dogged, digging for evidence journos were the heroes. Their persistence and exposure of the truth helped bring down a crooked presidency and bring to light the Church’s protection of pedophile priests. This film wants to smear the “fake news” press, to further trump’s agenda. The MAGAt sheep should eat it up.
Well, of course he smears a dead woman who DARED to be a journalist. This is the man who had an argument with an empty chair.
Believe it or not, there was a time when Eastwood was considered ‘liberal’ for a conservative. He had fairly progressive views around the time he was married to a Black woman.
As for screwing around, Eastwood is the LAST person to throw any shade. I’ve lost track of how many ‘baby mamas’ he has.
I’m not going to hate on Olivia Wilde for taking the gig or playing the part the way the script and her director told her to because that’s her job as an actor. I will give her the side eye for NOT throwing Eastwood under the bus because we know he’d do it to her in a heartbeat.
So sexist and disrespectful. Clint Eastwood has been garbage, and Olivia Wilde’s attempt to use feminism to justify this was pathetic. Unfortunately others have tried using feminism and similar excuses to treat women the same way.😫
Clintwood is looking beyond past his time to be making movies (and to be alive, frankly). Why in the world? Misogynist and anti-government (Trump hates the FBI because it’s impartial and won’t swear loyalty to him personally). Crap movie.