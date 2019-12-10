Does everyone already know that Florence Pugh, 23, is dating Zach Braff, 44?

I’ve only come onto the Florence Pugh fandom recently. I saw Midsommer over the Thanksgiving holiday and now I GET IT. She’s wonderful! She’s incredibly talented. She’s also Amy in Little Women, and she plays Black Widow’s sister Yelena Belova in Black Widow next year. Everything’s coming up Florence, and that’s great for a 23-year-old British actress. But since I’m new to this fandom, I only just learned that she’s dating Zach Braff. Seriously. What’s more shocking, that she’s dating Zach Braff or that Zach Braff is 44 years old? Here’s the kicker: they’ve been dating for much of this year and it’s barely registered with anyone before now. There was a sighting of them together in New York (you can see the photos here):
Florence Pugh stuck close to boyfriend Zach Braff on a shopping trip in New York City over the weekend. The pair were seen holding hands as they walked around the SoHo area of Manhattan. Pugh, 23, and Braff, 44, kept warm in long coats, with Braff keeping his unzipped. On Saturday, the pair were spotted separately at the New York premiere of Little Women. And in early November, the actors attended the Marriage Story premiere in New York, where they posed separately on the red carpet. Prior to those two appearances, the couple was seen grocery shopping at a Hollywood-area Whole Foods in October, and holding hands in New York City in April.
Braff and Pugh worked together in the recent short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone and was developed by Braff. The short film made its debut the same month the two were spotted together for the first time. Braff is next set to direct the British actress in the upcoming The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola, according to Collider. The movie follows two twin brothers over decades as they are separated and live different lives, only to come together to save the company of the woman they both love.
SINCE APRIL. That’s how quickly Florence became a thing this year – back in April, she was just some unknown young actress whom paparazzi couldn’t identify. Now she has a fandom and that fandom is like “oh honey, please not Zach Braff.” I mean… maybe he treats her well and he’s lovely to her and he’s the perfect boyfriend. But he’s 44! And she’s 23! I can’t.
Maybe nobody cared.
I saw The Little Drummer Girl recently and while I’m a Skarsgard girl, the age difference between those two bothered me even on screen. Where we’re used to it. I really did not like it at all because she looked like his daughter, frankly. He’s in his early 40s. So this just doesn’t look great to me but whatever. Hollywood is weird.
When I was 27 I fell in love with a 46 yo man. Madly in love. We married. It lasted 8 years. We did not have children. In many ways it was the most storybook type love affair I ever had. I can’t say that at the time I thought there was a power imbalance. But…I did leave him. Near the end I could see where he was controlling me without my realizing it. We started fighting a lot because I was breaking free by pursuing an eventually very successful career, and also becoming politically active which he had contempt for. If I had known then what I know now, I would never have allowed the first kiss to happen. So when I see this here, I do get anxiety in my stomach. But I can’t judge, because I once did the same thing.
Your story sounds like it should be in script form. Maybe you should get it written down before somebody steals it. The premise would make a great movie about self discovery and all that. Way better than that “Eat Pray Love” crapfest from a few years ago
This pretty much sounds like my story….26 fell in love with a man 16 years older. He treated me like a queen, we actually had a lot of interests in common and everything was fairytales and roses. Until it was not. When we got together I always made clear I wanted kids even though he already had 2 young boys from his previous marriage. He said of course we will have kids. 4 years later and he got a vasectomy without telling me because he thought I invested too much time and energy in my career (which he also did at my age btw!) and I did not invest enough time into taking care of his kids since I sometimes also work weekends …I still stayed for a while because I was madly in love but I never looked at him the same and eventually realized that he was just trying to control and manipulate me. So now at 31 I have to start all over again while all my friends already got married and start having children. If I had known then what I know now…no money in the world would have convinced me to date that man so I always side eye these relationships of much older men with younger women…
For a second I thought that was Kirsten Bell’s husband. Those two are always up and everywhere, seemingly, all the bloody time. So I was shocked for a second. Had to google because I thought there was a scandal I missed. To be fair (to me), I’ve only been vaguely aware of Zach Braff, I could never get in to Scrubs. And somehow Kirsten bell’s husband is still forgettable (to me).
He is exactly old enough to be her dad. He could be immature and pathetic and try to act “young,” a la Justin Theroux. He looks like the guy Foster, next to her. Foster the 70 year old husband of Catherine McPhee…
Alicia Silverstone is 43, one year younger than Zach Braff. She probably plays Pugh’s mother in the movie they all worked on together.
Wow, that’s some impressive writing in People Magazine. I’m enthralled by the knowledge that while walking the streets of New York, Zach Braff wore his long coat unzipped.
She is AMAZING in Lady Macbeth and I’m really glad she’s broken out and got some good, meaty roles. She is an astonishing actress.
And I dunno, if you’re a young actress and The Hot Thing Right Now, it might be good to have an older partner who’s been in the industry for forever and could be like “oh no you need to ask for more money/that person is known to be awful” if asked for input. I can see it.
That’s what an agent is for, not a boyfriend.
Yes, exactly!
”I mean… maybe he treats her well and he’s lovely to her and he’s the perfect boyfriend. But he’s 44! And she’s 23! I can’t.”
They are both adults. Who the hell cares?
I was shocked when they first made their debut as a couple and my first thought was “Florence, sweetie you can do much better than this.” I don’t understand what she sees in him. Ugh.
For me at 52…the idea of having romantic inclination towards ANYONE who could be the same age as my CHILD? That thought makes me emotionally and psychologically ill…